Oakland, MD

WVNews

ATC

KINGWOOD — There will be an informational meeting for all seventh -grade girls who would like to try out for junior princess, as well as 11th-grade girls who would like to try out for senior princess and 11th-grade boys who would like to be an escort or King Buckwheat candidate for the 81st Buckwheat Festival.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Morgantown council gets library update

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Checkouts rebounded this past year for the Morgantown Public Library System. Director Sarah Palfrey gave the good news to the Morgantown City Council at its most recent committee of the whole meeting as part of an annual report on the library.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Aurora/Eglon News

The Aurora Pioneers 4-H Club will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting at the Aurora Community Building from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. After the tree lights are on, carols will be sung and possibly Santa will make an appearance. Desserts and hot chocolate will be served. The public is invited to participate in the event.
AURORA, WV
WVNews

Nightclub in Morgantown, West Virginia, has liquor license suspended

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A nightclub in Morgantown had its alcohol license suspended following a revocation hearing with the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. ACBA spokesperson Gig Robinson told WV News the revocation hearing for Pryzm Nightclub took place Nov. 28.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

CEOS hold membership recruitment day

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Council hosted a recruitment/party day at the WVU Extension conference room Nov. 14. David Hartley, Extension Agent of 4-H Youth Development and CEOS agent mentor, welcomed 18 members and their guests to the morning gathering.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Ridgeley Bill .JPG

RIDGELEY, W.Va. (WV News) – The Town of Ridgeley has 20 days to file its answer to a complai…
WVNews

Preston Solid Waste Authority receives recycling grant

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has approved $101,100 in grant funding for 14 applicants through its Covered Electronic Devices (CED) recycling grant program. The Preston County Solid Waste Authority: $7,500 to fund contractor fees and advertising to hold its annual electronics collection recycling event.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

FTR

REEDSVILLE — Logan Andrew Rogers, 25, of Masontown, was charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods after deputies said he was seen with a stolen 2007 Honda dirt bike. The bike was reported missing last month from a McKinney Cave Road address, according to a criminal complaint.
MASONTOWN, WV
WVNews

Hopemont was West Virginia's first tuberculosis sanitarium

TERRA ALTA — In 1911, the Legislature passed an act to establish a tuberculosis sanatorium after repeated lobbying efforts by the Anti-Tuberculosis League of West Virginia. The farm the sanitarium was to be built on was owned by W.T. White of Terra Alta, and on Nov. 11, 1911, he conveyed it to the state, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
HOPEMONT, WV
WVNews

Commissioner wants to finish hashing out EMS ordinance in 2 weeks

KINGWOOD — One Preston County commissioner hopes that the full commission can sit down in two weeks and finalize its proposal for a county EMS ordinance. “I’m wondering if we could take care of the ordinance ingredients, and one of the things that we could cross the bridge would be how it’s disbursed and how it’s done, but I think that we could put a number on it, based on what [Commissioner] Don [Smith] had” researched, Commissioner Dave Price said at Tuesday’s regular commission meeting.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Price runs for more records, leads Independence to Class AA crown

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — One of Bridgeport’s greatest football heroes has been moved aside in the record books. Independence’s Judah Price broke Dylan Tonkery’s 2014 mark of 315 rushing yards in a Class AA state championship game, romping for 376 stripes on 32 carries as the Patriots raised their first state football title, 42-7, at the expense of the Herbert Hoover Huskies.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

