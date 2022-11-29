Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Holiday magic spreads through Clarksburg (West Virginia) on opening night of WinterFest
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Friday’s WinterFest activities in downtown Clarksburg started the countdown toward Christmas. A massive crowd of people not only enjoyed the annual Christmas parade but also a holiday market with artisans and food vendors at Jackson Square and a tree-lighting ceremony on the lawn of Waldomore.
WVNews
24-hour warming shelter opens for winter in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As the chill of winter sets in, several organizations and individuals have come together to manage and operate a cold weather shelter. The Monongalia County warming shelter opened for the season Thursday at Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown. It will be open...
WVNews
ATC
KINGWOOD — There will be an informational meeting for all seventh -grade girls who would like to try out for junior princess, as well as 11th-grade girls who would like to try out for senior princess and 11th-grade boys who would like to be an escort or King Buckwheat candidate for the 81st Buckwheat Festival.
WVNews
Morgantown council gets library update
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Checkouts rebounded this past year for the Morgantown Public Library System. Director Sarah Palfrey gave the good news to the Morgantown City Council at its most recent committee of the whole meeting as part of an annual report on the library.
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The Aurora Pioneers 4-H Club will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting at the Aurora Community Building from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. After the tree lights are on, carols will be sung and possibly Santa will make an appearance. Desserts and hot chocolate will be served. The public is invited to participate in the event.
WVNews
Nightclub in Morgantown, West Virginia, has liquor license suspended
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A nightclub in Morgantown had its alcohol license suspended following a revocation hearing with the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. ACBA spokesperson Gig Robinson told WV News the revocation hearing for Pryzm Nightclub took place Nov. 28.
WVNews
Ridgeley Erik Wyer.JPG
RIDGELEY, W.Va. (WV News) – The Town of Ridgeley has 20 days to file its answer to a complai…
WVNews
CEOS hold membership recruitment day
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Council hosted a recruitment/party day at the WVU Extension conference room Nov. 14. David Hartley, Extension Agent of 4-H Youth Development and CEOS agent mentor, welcomed 18 members and their guests to the morning gathering.
WVNews
Stitches and Sawdust helps crafters finish quilts
MASONTOWN — Bonnie White named her business Stitches and Sawdust because she finishes quilts and her husband does woodworking. She has been finishing quilts for customers for seven and a half years.
WVNews
Georgia Jones Frye, mother and grandmother to many, dies at 104
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Georgia Jones Frye, 104, of the East View community of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, December 2. She was born June 3, 1918, in Salem, a daughter of the late David L. Jones, Sr. and Olive U. Carder Jones.
WVNews
Ridgeley Bill .JPG
RIDGELEY, W.Va. (WV News) – The Town of Ridgeley has 20 days to file its answer to a complai…
WVNews
Preston Solid Waste Authority receives recycling grant
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has approved $101,100 in grant funding for 14 applicants through its Covered Electronic Devices (CED) recycling grant program. The Preston County Solid Waste Authority: $7,500 to fund contractor fees and advertising to hold its annual electronics collection recycling event.
WVNews
FTR
REEDSVILLE — Logan Andrew Rogers, 25, of Masontown, was charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods after deputies said he was seen with a stolen 2007 Honda dirt bike. The bike was reported missing last month from a McKinney Cave Road address, according to a criminal complaint.
WVNews
Hopemont was West Virginia's first tuberculosis sanitarium
TERRA ALTA — In 1911, the Legislature passed an act to establish a tuberculosis sanatorium after repeated lobbying efforts by the Anti-Tuberculosis League of West Virginia. The farm the sanitarium was to be built on was owned by W.T. White of Terra Alta, and on Nov. 11, 1911, he conveyed it to the state, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
WVNews
USA Diving Winter National Championship in Morgantown, West Virginia offers divers, fans unique opportunity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The USA Diving Winter National Championship starts Dec. 14 at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, and the event is shaping up to be one of the more unique sporting events in West Virginia this year. The West Virginia Press Association, on Thursday, held...
WVNews
University Town Centre traffic signal project still alive, progressing
MORGANTOWN — A project at University Town Centre that will add two crosswalks and two stoplights isn’t forgotten. Granville Mayor Patty Lewis updated the Monongalia County Commission, one of several partners in the project, at its regular meeting on Wednesday.
WVNews
Volunteers prepare Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes for shipping
Volunteers seal and label shoeboxes packed by Lost Creek Elementary students for shipping. These Operation Christmas Child boxes will be delivered to one of about 100 countries across the globe to less fortunate children for Christmas.
WVNews
Commissioner wants to finish hashing out EMS ordinance in 2 weeks
KINGWOOD — One Preston County commissioner hopes that the full commission can sit down in two weeks and finalize its proposal for a county EMS ordinance. “I’m wondering if we could take care of the ordinance ingredients, and one of the things that we could cross the bridge would be how it’s disbursed and how it’s done, but I think that we could put a number on it, based on what [Commissioner] Don [Smith] had” researched, Commissioner Dave Price said at Tuesday’s regular commission meeting.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, City Council still seeking permanent city manager
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council is expected to meet in the coming days to determine who will lead city staff after the interim city manager returns to his position as police chief later this month. Council has yet to find a permanent replacement for the position, according to the mayor.
WVNews
Price runs for more records, leads Independence to Class AA crown
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — One of Bridgeport’s greatest football heroes has been moved aside in the record books. Independence’s Judah Price broke Dylan Tonkery’s 2014 mark of 315 rushing yards in a Class AA state championship game, romping for 376 stripes on 32 carries as the Patriots raised their first state football title, 42-7, at the expense of the Herbert Hoover Huskies.
Comments / 0