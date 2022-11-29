Read full article on original website
Switzerland beats Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Xherdan Shaqiri took off as soon as the ball hit the back of the net. It was no surprise where he was headed after scoring the first goal in Switzerland’s 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday, a result that put his team into the round of 16 at the World Cup for the third tournament in a row.
EXPLAINER: Why Japan’s World Cup goal was judged valid
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan, and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany, playing at the same time, was knocked out of the competition in Qatar.
Was Aspire project a vehicle to deliver votes to Qatar’s World Cup bid?
Football Dreams was ostensibly about players in developing countries but its story makes for remarkable reading now
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Cody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial goal in their 1-0 win over Iran.Here’s everything you...
Camel pageant is among World Cup’s sidelines attractions
ASH-SHHANIYA, Qatar (AP) — Like all good pageant contestants, Nazaa’a displayed not only dazzling beauty but also poise and grace. She batted her eyelashes and flashed a toothy smile for the television cameras at the Mzayen World Cup, a pageant held in the Qatari desert about 15 miles (25 kilometers) away from Doha and soccer’s World Cup.
Brittney Griner faces ‘slavery-like’ setting in Russian prison: report
(NewsNation) — Conditions at the Mordovia penal colony WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to have been called “hellish” and “slavery-like” by those who have served time there, a report from The Daily Mail says. Griner was convicted on Aug. 4 after customs agents said...
