3 best Luke Fickell replacements for Cincinnati after Wisconsin move
After six incredibly successful seasons at the helm, Luke Fickell has departed Cincinnati for Wisconsin ,with Kerry Coombs taking over as the interim coach. As the Bearcats move to the Big 12 this coming season, this search is among the most important in school history for their long-term stability. Luke...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
LSU football’s Jayden Daniels gets huge injury update before SEC Championship vs. Georgia
LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs has had Tigers fans holding their collective breaths. Well, they can exhale after LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s injury update on Thursday. Kelly told the media that Daniels practiced this week and will play on Saturday, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.
Cowboys make WR move amid Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit
The Dallas Cowboys are among the most likely landing spots for free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., even after his airplane debacle this past weekend. While that incident didn’t diminish the Cowboys’ interest in Beckham Jr., the organization made an eye-opening roster move at the wide receiver position on Wednesday. Per Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have activated the 21-day practice window for WR James Washington to return from IR.
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury
USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
Dallas Goedert gets tentative return date and it will fire up Jalen Hurts, Eagles
By the looks of it, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert’s recovery from shoulder injury is progressing well. So much so that he might not need to extend his absence beyond the minimum required for players on the Injured Reserve. Goedert was spotted on Wednesday without a sling on...
Fireworks spark at arraignment for 5 Spartans players after Michigan tunnel incident
Five Michigan State football players were arraigned to Michigan’s 15th Judicial District Court on misdemeanor assault charges, according to a Friday report from the Detroit News, one less than originally charged after an incident occurred in a Michigan Stadium tunnel. All five Michigan State players, including sophomore linebacker Itayvion...
Mickey Joseph arrested for suspected domestic assault after Nebraska football’s Matt Rhule hire
Mickey Joseph, ex-Nebraska football interim head coach, has been arrested for suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and strangulation just days after the university named Matt Rhule their next head coach, according to Eric Olson of the Associated Press. The police said the following in a statement, “While the Lincoln Police Department does not normally provide […] The post Mickey Joseph arrested for suspected domestic assault after Nebraska football’s Matt Rhule hire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texas A&M QB Haynes King hits transfer portal
Former Texas A&M starting quarterback Haynes King has entered the transfer portal. Haynes will be entering the portal as a graduate transfer. “Texas A&M QB Haynes King has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer,. @247SportsPortal has learned. He was the Aggies’ season-opening starter each of the last two...
Deion Sanders’ latest moves all but finalize Jackson State exit
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders has weighed his options regarding his next coaching move. Between South Florida, Colorado, and Cincinnati, we finally know where Sanders will coach next season. ESPN College Football writer Pete Thamel reports that “Primetime” will take the Colorado football job. The deal is not...
Russell Wilson has lost faith of multiple Broncos teammates
The Denver Broncos season has been a miserable failure, despite the addition of former Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson. It wasn’t supposed to go like this. A lot of people thought the Broncos were going to be Super Bowl contenders; that they were simply a quarterback away from making a run. So much for that. […] The post Russell Wilson has lost faith of multiple Broncos teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles get a major Robert Quinn injury update ahead of the Week 13 clash vs. Titans
The Philadelphia Eagles have officially ruled out defensive end Robert Quinn from their Week 13 home matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the team announced on Friday. The Eagles released their final injury report for Week 13 on Friday, and Quinn did not feature in practice on the day due to a knee injury. Even though […] The post Eagles get a major Robert Quinn injury update ahead of the Week 13 clash vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Feeling disrespected’: No. 11 Utah spoils No. 4 USC’s plans, repeats as Pac-12 champions
The Utah Utes smashed the USC Trojans 47-24 on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
2 Michigan football players who must step up after Blake Corum injury news
The Michigan Wolverines were dealt a major blow on Thursday, as the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that Blake Corum will not play again this season. The all-around running back is set to undergo knee surgery. Corum suffered the knee ailment during Michigan’s narrow home win over Illinois. He reportedly “tried to play” in Michigan’s […] The post 2 Michigan football players who must step up after Blake Corum injury news appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Trojan killers’: Cam Rising pours salt in wound as Utah football hammers USC in Pac-12 Championship
As if taking down the USC Trojans was not enough, Utah football quarterback Cam Rising piled more misery on their rivals with a savage take on Friday night. The Utah Utes made easy work of the Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship, dominating the rest of the game after falling behind 14-3 in the opening quarter. […] The post ‘Trojan killers’: Cam Rising pours salt in wound as Utah football hammers USC in Pac-12 Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey reveals status for Week 13 vs. Dolphins amid injury concerns
The San Francisco 49ers have a crucial matchup on the docket against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, and they received some encouraging news at the running back position ahead of the clash. Christian McCaffrey told reporters on Thursday that he “dodged a bullet” in regard to his recent injury and that he’s expecting to […] The post 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey reveals status for Week 13 vs. Dolphins amid injury concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Big Ten commissioner doubles down on Ohio State College Football Playoff take
Ohio State football is hoping to make the playoffs. They’ve enjoyed a successful 2022 season with the exception of last week’s home defeat at the hands of rival Michigan. But is there still hope for their College Football Playoff chances? Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren got brutally honest on the Buckeyes CFP odds, per Ralph D. Russo.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 13 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 13 in the NFL and fantasy football season, and fantasy managers are staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep...
Titans latest injury report should worry Jalen Hurts, Eagles
The Tennessee Titans may have all of their stars ready to go for Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Both rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons participated in practice on Friday. Throughout this season, Jeffery Simmons has dealt with an ankle injury. This led to him missing practice on […] The post Titans latest injury report should worry Jalen Hurts, Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Notre Dame football’s Drew Pyne makes pivotal transfer portal decision
After a solid season for Notre Dame football, quarterback Drew Pyne has made a huge transfer portal decision. Pyne, who has three years of eligibility remaining, intends to enter the college football transfer portal, sources told Pete Thamel of ESPN. Pyne, a sophomore, was thrust into the action when Notre Dame football starting quarterback Tyler […] The post Notre Dame football’s Drew Pyne makes pivotal transfer portal decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
