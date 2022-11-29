Quarterback Deshaun Watson will start on the road Sunday for the Cleveland Browns against his old team, the Houston Texans. It will be Watson’s first start after serving a 12-game suspension to start the season for repeated sexual misconduct with over two dozen massage therapists. Only time will tell how Watson looks in his old stomping grounds, but four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana (seen above in 2019) predicts Watson will be average.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO