Related
desotocountynews.com
Event helps DeSoto County residents find missing money
Photo: People gathered to meet with staff from State Treasurer’s David McRae’s office during the Unclaimed Property event in Hernando on Tuesday. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Most of those who went to this week’s Unclaimed Property event at the DeSoto County Administration Building probably didn’t come away with a lot...
Oxford Eagle
Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Landshark Nutrition
The Oxford Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business to the Chamber on Thursday as they held a ribbon cutting for Landshark Nutrition. Owner Tameisha Jewel was joined by friends, family and business people from the community as she cut the big red ribbon. Also in attendance were...
actionnews5.com
Oxford, Lafayette County offer shelters for those in way of storm
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - With the threat of severe weather still lingering in North Mississippi, preparations were made in Oxford to keep residents safe. If you live in the area, you should have a safe space inside your home picked out, away from windows and exterior walls. But if you...
desotocountynews.com
Hernando officials pave the way for smoother streets
City has earmarked $4.6 million for street resurfacing during the next year. Photo: Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson makes a point during his presentation on the city during Tuesday’s Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce awards luncheon. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson gave an update on things happening in...
actionnews5.com
Family shocked after man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - There are still lots of questions surrounding the surprising release of the man charged in the murder of former Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee. Timothy Herrington, Jr. was released on a $250,000 bond Thursday afternoon. Friday, Action News 5 spoke to the sister...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Expanding Food Rx Program to Quitman County
USDA awards $500K to assist with providing food for Quitman County residents. Nutritionally-vulnerable Quitman County households soon will have access to valuable food supplies, thanks to a University of Mississippi program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program has awarded a $500,000 grant...
localmemphis.com
Southaven clinic becomes the first in the Mid-South to offer aesthetics for skin care, weight loss
Revolutionary new skin care tech at a Southaven clinic may help with weight loss as well. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley catches up with the clinic.
wtva.com
UPDATE: Marshall County Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly multi-vehicle wreck
UPDATE: The Marshall County Coroner has released the identities of the victims. They are 33-year-old Eli Frey and 62-year-old Freida Head. Both are from Boaz. From Earlier: Two people have died after a wreck Tuesday in Boaz. Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed the incident, which happened near the intersection...
Police presence shuts down highway in Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A large police presence Monday night shut down a major highway intersection in Olive Branch but authorities did not say what caused the closure. The Olive Branch Police Department (OBPD) said in a Facebook post just before 8 p.m. that Highway 178 between Maywood Drive and Allendale Cove was closed and asked drivers to find an alternate route.
wtva.com
Federal charges dismissed following death of Cory Patterson
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Federal charges have been dismissed against Cory Patterson who recently died in federal custody. The government filed a motion to dismiss the federal indictment on Nov. 28. The motion was granted the following day. Patterson was accused of stealing a small plane from the Tupelo Regional...
wcbi.com
Former Calhoun City Police Chief accused of submitting fraudulent payroll
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Calhoun City Police Chief LaTana Williams is facing another legal challenge. She has been indicted on one count of false representations to defraud the government. Prosecutors and State Auditor Shad White’s office accused Williams of submitting false payroll information between October 2019 and...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | For four more years, the Shelby County Clerk's Office seems unfixable | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk's Office is a joke, and because Wanda Halbert is the elected clerk who runs it, there's apparently nothing we can do to fix it. Today is December 1. It's the day Halbert promised county commissioners in an email she would have opened a new location to help ease delays and long lines for car tag renewals. That's after she missed an October 31 deadline in which she was handed the keys to a fully renovated location.
Man assaulted after crash that shut down highway in Olive Branch, police say
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — FOX13 has learned new details after a large police presence shut down a major highway intersection in Olive Branch Monday night. The Olive Branch Police Department (OBPD) said in a Facebook post just before 8 p.m. that Highway 178 between Maywood Drive and Allendale Cove was closed and asked drivers to find an alternate route.
tippahnews.com
Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff
Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
hottytoddy.com
Kilpatrick First County Court Judge
Tiffany Kilpatrick will serve as Lafayette County’s first County Judge. after winning Tuesday’s runoff election against local attorney. Kilpatrick earned 2,826 votes to Fondren’s 1,634 votes. In the Nov. 8 general election, Fondren took the most votes of. eight candidates, with Kilpatrick earning the second-highest number of.
DeSoto County student undergoing mental evaluation after making threats to "fit in"
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County Central Middle School student is undergoing an evaluation after making school threats to "fit in". The Southaven Police Department said, officers were sent to the school Thursday due to threatening comments that a 12-year-old student had written on an index card, which several other students witnessed.
Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student released on bond
OXFORD, Miss. — The man accused of murdering Jimmie “Jay” Lee bonded out. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Lee’s disappearance, who was last seen on Jul 8 at an Oxford apartment complex. Friends of the victim, Jimmie “Jay”...
actionnews5.com
Accused Mid-South Walmart shooter tells jury he takes responsibility for actions
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A Mid-South man charged with killing two employees at a Southaven Walmart and shooting a police officer told jurors this morning that he takes responsibility for his actions. Martez Abram took the stand Thursday morning in Hernando as families of his alleged victims watched surveillance video...
hottytoddy.com
New Living Space at UMMC Grenada a Boon to Medical Students on Rotation
The summer before her third year at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Judi Beth Stephens trained hands-on at the elbows of physicians and surgeons at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada. It was an invaluable learning experience on the front lines of rural medicine – but it...
