Lafayette County, MS

desotocountynews.com

Event helps DeSoto County residents find missing money

Photo: People gathered to meet with staff from State Treasurer’s David McRae’s office during the Unclaimed Property event in Hernando on Tuesday. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Most of those who went to this week’s Unclaimed Property event at the DeSoto County Administration Building probably didn’t come away with a lot...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Landshark Nutrition

The Oxford Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business to the Chamber on Thursday as they held a ribbon cutting for Landshark Nutrition. Owner Tameisha Jewel was joined by friends, family and business people from the community as she cut the big red ribbon. Also in attendance were...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Oxford, Lafayette County offer shelters for those in way of storm

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - With the threat of severe weather still lingering in North Mississippi, preparations were made in Oxford to keep residents safe. If you live in the area, you should have a safe space inside your home picked out, away from windows and exterior walls. But if you...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Hernando officials pave the way for smoother streets

City has earmarked $4.6 million for street resurfacing during the next year. Photo: Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson makes a point during his presentation on the city during Tuesday’s Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce awards luncheon. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson gave an update on things happening in...
HERNANDO, MS
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi Expanding Food Rx Program to Quitman County

USDA awards $500K to assist with providing food for Quitman County residents. Nutritionally-vulnerable Quitman County households soon will have access to valuable food supplies, thanks to a University of Mississippi program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program has awarded a $500,000 grant...
QUITMAN COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police presence shuts down highway in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A large police presence Monday night shut down a major highway intersection in Olive Branch but authorities did not say what caused the closure. The Olive Branch Police Department (OBPD) said in a Facebook post just before 8 p.m. that Highway 178 between Maywood Drive and Allendale Cove was closed and asked drivers to find an alternate route.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
wtva.com

Federal charges dismissed following death of Cory Patterson

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Federal charges have been dismissed against Cory Patterson who recently died in federal custody. The government filed a motion to dismiss the federal indictment on Nov. 28. The motion was granted the following day. Patterson was accused of stealing a small plane from the Tupelo Regional...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Former Calhoun City Police Chief accused of submitting fraudulent payroll

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Calhoun City Police Chief LaTana Williams is facing another legal challenge. She has been indicted on one count of false representations to defraud the government. Prosecutors and State Auditor Shad White’s office accused Williams of submitting false payroll information between October 2019 and...
CALHOUN CITY, MS
localmemphis.com

Opinion | For four more years, the Shelby County Clerk's Office seems unfixable | Richard Ransom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk's Office is a joke, and because Wanda Halbert is the elected clerk who runs it, there's apparently nothing we can do to fix it. Today is December 1. It's the day Halbert promised county commissioners in an email she would have opened a new location to help ease delays and long lines for car tag renewals. That's after she missed an October 31 deadline in which she was handed the keys to a fully renovated location.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
tippahnews.com

Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff

Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Kilpatrick First County Court Judge

Tiffany Kilpatrick will serve as Lafayette County’s first County Judge. after winning Tuesday’s runoff election against local attorney. Kilpatrick earned 2,826 votes to Fondren’s 1,634 votes. In the Nov. 8 general election, Fondren took the most votes of. eight candidates, with Kilpatrick earning the second-highest number of.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

New Living Space at UMMC Grenada a Boon to Medical Students on Rotation

The summer before her third year at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Judi Beth Stephens trained hands-on at the elbows of physicians and surgeons at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada. It was an invaluable learning experience on the front lines of rural medicine – but it...
GRENADA, MS

Comments / 0

