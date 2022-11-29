After a tough group stage, the USMNT has progressed to the World Cup Round of 16 and will face a very strong Netherlands side on Saturday for a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. While the Americans have only scored two goals thus far in the tournament, they’ve looked solid defensively and will be tested by a Dutch attack headlined by Cody Gakpo, the PSV Eindhoven man who has already netted three times in Qatar and is on the doorstep of a move to a European giant in January. Finishing as runners-up behind England in Group B, the US grabbed a very important 1-0 victory in their last game over Iran to solidify themselves a place in the knockout stages. Holland meanwhile ultimately won Group A with seven points, beating Senegal and Qatar convincingly while playing to a 1-1 draw with Ecuador.

