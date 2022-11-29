Read full article on original website
Iliman Ndiaye’s rise from Sunday league to Senegal World Cup ace
Sheffield United’s rising star is preparing to face England in Qatar after a formative spell in the Northern Premier League
Was Aspire project a vehicle to deliver votes to Qatar’s World Cup bid?
Football Dreams was ostensibly about players in developing countries but its story makes for remarkable reading now
Netherlands dealing with worrying flu outbreak ahead of huge World Cup Round of 16 clash with USMNT
The World Cup Round of 16 officially begins on Saturday as the Netherlands locks horns with the USMNT in Al Rayyan, Qatar. However, the Dutch are dealing with a flu outbreak at the moment, as manager Louis Van Gaal alluded to on Friday. While he wouldn’t reveal which players are ill, Van Gaal expressed it is slightly concerning.
England are World Cup contenders. Does it matter if they are any good? | Jonathan Wilson
Major tournaments are short and freakish things happen – and England, unlike more illustrious opponents, are still here
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Iranian athlete's family home demolished by officials, media outlet says
The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has been demolished, according to the pro-reform news outlet IranWire, after she rose to international prominence this fall for competing with her head uncovered.
Team Liquid’s Korean Speaking LCS 2023 Roster
Team Liquid is looking to build an all-Korean speaking League of Legends roster for the upcoming LCS 2023 season with three World Champions. Edited December 2, 2022: Team Liquid has officially revealed their whole roster for 2023. Team Liquid LoL LCS 2023 Roster Top Lane Park “Summit” Woo-tae is Liquid’s top laner for 2023. The […] The post Team Liquid’s Korean Speaking LCS 2023 Roster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Neymar-less Brazil’s shocking loss to Cameroon sets unprecedented record not seen in 24 years
The FIFA World Cup group stage officially came to an end on Friday as Brazil secured their spot in the knockout stage despite suffering a shocking 1-0 loss to Cameroon. The African side failed to qualify for the Group of 16, but their historic win against the favorites meant that they ended their tournament on […] The post Neymar-less Brazil’s shocking loss to Cameroon sets unprecedented record not seen in 24 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian Pulisic gets official USMNT injury update ahead of Netherlands matchup
The USMNT is through to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup and will lock horns with a strong Netherlands side on Saturday. But in their final group stage game, Gregg Berhalter’s men were dealt a scare when main man Christian Pulisic suffered a worrying injury against Iran. While he finished out the […] The post Christian Pulisic gets official USMNT injury update ahead of Netherlands matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How to watch USMNT vs. Netherlands in World Cup Round of 16
After a tough group stage, the USMNT has progressed to the World Cup Round of 16 and will face a very strong Netherlands side on Saturday for a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. While the Americans have only scored two goals thus far in the tournament, they’ve looked solid defensively and will be tested by a Dutch attack headlined by Cody Gakpo, the PSV Eindhoven man who has already netted three times in Qatar and is on the doorstep of a move to a European giant in January. Finishing as runners-up behind England in Group B, the US grabbed a very important 1-0 victory in their last game over Iran to solidify themselves a place in the knockout stages. Holland meanwhile ultimately won Group A with seven points, beating Senegal and Qatar convincingly while playing to a 1-1 draw with Ecuador.
World Cup Bracket: Prediction, odds and pick for Round of 16
The Round of 16 will kick off early Saturday morning as the USA and Netherlands face off to get things going. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a prediction and pick on the Round of 16. With zero days in between rounds, the Round of 16 will finish up on Tuesday. […] The post World Cup Bracket: Prediction, odds and pick for Round of 16 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brittney Griner release from Russia before end of 2022 hits Kremlin roadblock
Reports emerged on Wednesday that Brittney Griner’s release from prison before the end of the year had become a real possibility. This was after a Russian diplomat revealed that negotiations between Russia and the United States government on a potential prisoner swap could come to fruition before 2022 ends. Unfortunately, the Kremlin has poured some […] The post Brittney Griner release from Russia before end of 2022 hits Kremlin roadblock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
