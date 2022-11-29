Read full article on original website
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with BojanglesWHEREISTHEBUZZAtlanta, GA
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – EverSteven DoyleAtlanta, GA
Man dies after dispute ends in blunt force trauma injury at SW Atlanta home
A man died after he was injured in a fight with someone he knew in southwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, police said.
Atlanta officer thrown off motorcycle in I-75 crash during traffic stop
An Atlanta officer was struck by a vehicle along I-75 North on Thursday morning, causing a traffic backup that stretched into Clayton County as police investigated.
mahoningmatters.com
FedEx driver dies after running stop sign into path of oncoming train, Georgia cops say
A FedEx box truck driver was killed after running a stop sign and crashing into an oncoming train, Georgia state troopers said. The deadly collision happened around 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, in Haralson County, according to Georgia State Patrol and Amtrak officials. Investigators said the truck driver was heading...
'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
Update On Georgia Man Who Disappeared During Car Emmisons Test
He told his wife that he was on his way home.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FedEx driver killed in collision with Amtrak train in Haralson County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between an Amtrak train and a vehicle. A New Orleans-bound train was traveling through Haralson County when it struck a FedEx box truck around 11 a.m. on J David Road. According to witnesses, the box truck failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled onto the railroad tracks. The Amtrak train hit the driver’s side of the truck and pushed it a half mile before coming to a stop.
Shirley Revere Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident (Dekalb County, GA)
DeKalb County police reported that a woman named Shirley Revere was killed on Monday while she was on her way to work. The incident took place near Covington Highway where an unidentified car hit Revere’s car as she drove to work.
Driver throws out bag with gun, drugs during high-speed chase, Georgia police say
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Georgia turned into an eventful high-speed chase on Monday, Polk County police said. Officers were conducting speed stops on Highway 101 at Live Oak Road. Officers said they clocked a black Ford Fusion going around 85 mph in a 55-mph zone.
Passenger dies after driver going too fast on wet roads hits an embankment, troopers say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol said one person died in a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Ga. 211 in Hall County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. GSP officials said 67-year-old Jose Luis Estala of Gainesville was driving...
FedEx truck driver dead after running stop sign, colliding with train in Ga., officials say
A man is dead after the truck he was driving collided with a train in Haralson County Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol said the driver of a FedEx box truck ran a stop sign on J Davis Road around 11 a.m. Amtrak officials say the train was traveling from New...
5-year-old among youngest victims in Thanksgiving holiday crashes, Georgia authorities say
ATLANTA — More than a dozen people died on Georgia's roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, troopers said. Georgia State Patrol said during the 102-hour travel period, troopers investigated three fatal crashes. Local law enforcement agencies investigated 12 deadly crashes, meaning at least 18 people died. GSP's holiday...
Second child dies after shooting at 17th Street bridge in Atlanta
A second child has died following a shooting on the 17th Street bridge, according to investigators....
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS it
A master of impersonation, Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page created a social media account named Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA) and raised funds with GoFundMe. Page opened a bank account named “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc.” in 2018 with Page as the only signatory on the account. A complaint was filed with the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center in April 2020 alleging that Page was impersonating Black Lives Matter. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Cleveland Division, Toledo Resident Agency, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio arrested Sir Maejor Page, a.k.a. Tyree Conyers-Page of Toledo, Ohio. Judge James R. Knepp II in Ohio banned Page from fundraising. Page continues to solicit funds via Cash App on Twitter from loyal followers.
Armed veteran helps Georgia police stop fleeing suspect: ‘Don’t make me kill you, because I will’
A quick-thinking military veteran at a Georgia food bank grabbed his gun and helped police stop a man who was fleeing officers through the parking lot.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta father goes missing while driving home from emissions test, police say
ATLANTA - The family of an Atlanta father missing since Sunday afternoon are hoping someone can help find him safely. "We are asking for help finding my dear friend Nicholas Bachhuber," Tawheedah Abdullah told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. The 33-year-old man went missing after telling his wife he was going...
Lightning strike leads to fire at DeKalb County home, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A neighbor and their pet are being assisted by the Red Cross after a overnight fire caused by a lightening strike displaced them from their home, DeKalb County Fire and Rescue officials said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just after...
2nd person dies after shooting that left 12-year-old dead near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA, Ga. — Multiple sources have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a teenager involved in the fight that left a 12-year-old dead near Atlantic Station has died. The teenager, who has not been identified, had been at the hospital in critical condition. Zyion Charles, who was in...
Man skirted security at Atlanta airport, harassed restaurant worker before arrest, TSA says
A man who was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson after getting through security without a ticket died at Clayton County Jail on Monday.
accesswdun.com
Passenger killed in Hall County accident
A person was killed Wednesday morning after a single vehicle accident on Tanners Mill Road in Gainesville. Jose Luis Estala, 67, of Gainesville was reportedly driving a Dodge Caravan south on Tanners Mill Road and approximently 2:30 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol. Estala attempted to negotiate a right-hand curve...
14 dead, 15 injured in metro Atlanta shootings, stabbings over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta police departments responded to 15 shootings and stabbings over a violent Thanksgiving weekend. Channel 2 Action News reported on the investigations that happened from Thursday morning through Sunday night. At least 14 people died and 15 others were injured, according to the combined numbers. Here...
