Oakland, MD

WVNews

CEOS hold membership recruitment day

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Council hosted a recruitment/party day at the WVU Extension conference room Nov. 14. David Hartley, Extension Agent of 4-H Youth Development and CEOS agent mentor, welcomed 18 members and their guests to the morning gathering.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Rowlesburg native to give student commencement address at Allegany College

CUMBERLAND, Md. — A Rowlesburg native is one of two Allegany College of Maryland graduates who will provide student commencement addresses at the college’s Dec. 16 fall graduation ceremonies. Kelly Shiflett of Swanton, Md., and Grace Yeboah of Dumfries, Va., will provide the addresses. Both earned their degrees...
ROWLESBURG, WV
WVNews

Community calendar

• The Women’s Association of the First Presbyterian Church in Kingwood will hold a Christmas bazaar 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the church social room at 104 E. High St., Kingwood. Baked goods, handmade gifts, craft items, dish cloths and Christmas items will be available.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Nightclub in Morgantown, West Virginia, has liquor license suspended

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A nightclub in Morgantown had its alcohol license suspended following a revocation hearing with the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. ACBA spokesperson Gig Robinson told WV News the revocation hearing for Pryzm Nightclub took place Nov. 28.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Morgantown council gets library update

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Checkouts rebounded this past year for the Morgantown Public Library System. Director Sarah Palfrey gave the good news to the Morgantown City Council at its most recent committee of the whole meeting as part of an annual report on the library.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

KINGWOOD — There will be an informational meeting for all seventh -grade girls who would like to try out for junior princess, as well as 11th-grade girls who would like to try out for senior princess and 11th-grade boys who would like to be an escort or King Buckwheat candidate for the 81st Buckwheat Festival.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

REEDSVILLE — Logan Andrew Rogers, 25, of Masontown, was charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods after deputies said he was seen with a stolen 2007 Honda dirt bike. The bike was reported missing last month from a McKinney Cave Road address, according to a criminal complaint.
MASONTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Hospitals earns national award for pharmacy residency program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Foundation selected WVU Hospitals’ Postgraduate Year Two Internal Medicine Residency Program as the recipient of the 2022 Pharmacy Residency Excellence Program Award. The award recognizes a pharmacy residency program with a national reputation for excellence in the training...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

RIDGELEY, W.Va. (WV News) – The Town of Ridgeley has 20 days to file its answer to a complai…

