Holiday magic spreads through Clarksburg (West Virginia) on opening night of WinterFest
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Friday’s WinterFest activities in downtown Clarksburg started the countdown toward Christmas. A massive crowd of people not only enjoyed the annual Christmas parade but also a holiday market with artisans and food vendors at Jackson Square and a tree-lighting ceremony on the lawn of Waldomore.
24-hour warming shelter opens for winter in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As the chill of winter sets in, several organizations and individuals have come together to manage and operate a cold weather shelter. The Monongalia County warming shelter opened for the season Thursday at Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown. It will be open...
USA Diving Winter National Championship in Morgantown, West Virginia offers divers, fans unique opportunity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The USA Diving Winter National Championship starts Dec. 14 at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, and the event is shaping up to be one of the more unique sporting events in West Virginia this year. The West Virginia Press Association, on Thursday, held...
CEOS hold membership recruitment day
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Council hosted a recruitment/party day at the WVU Extension conference room Nov. 14. David Hartley, Extension Agent of 4-H Youth Development and CEOS agent mentor, welcomed 18 members and their guests to the morning gathering.
Rowlesburg native to give student commencement address at Allegany College
CUMBERLAND, Md. — A Rowlesburg native is one of two Allegany College of Maryland graduates who will provide student commencement addresses at the college’s Dec. 16 fall graduation ceremonies. Kelly Shiflett of Swanton, Md., and Grace Yeboah of Dumfries, Va., will provide the addresses. Both earned their degrees...
Community calendar
• The Women’s Association of the First Presbyterian Church in Kingwood will hold a Christmas bazaar 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the church social room at 104 E. High St., Kingwood. Baked goods, handmade gifts, craft items, dish cloths and Christmas items will be available.
Nightclub in Morgantown, West Virginia, has liquor license suspended
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A nightclub in Morgantown had its alcohol license suspended following a revocation hearing with the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. ACBA spokesperson Gig Robinson told WV News the revocation hearing for Pryzm Nightclub took place Nov. 28.
University Town Centre traffic signal project still alive, progressing
MORGANTOWN — A project at University Town Centre that will add two crosswalks and two stoplights isn’t forgotten. Granville Mayor Patty Lewis updated the Monongalia County Commission, one of several partners in the project, at its regular meeting on Wednesday.
Morgantown council gets library update
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Checkouts rebounded this past year for the Morgantown Public Library System. Director Sarah Palfrey gave the good news to the Morgantown City Council at its most recent committee of the whole meeting as part of an annual report on the library.
ATC
KINGWOOD — There will be an informational meeting for all seventh -grade girls who would like to try out for junior princess, as well as 11th-grade girls who would like to try out for senior princess and 11th-grade boys who would like to be an escort or King Buckwheat candidate for the 81st Buckwheat Festival.
Stitches and Sawdust helps crafters finish quilts
MASONTOWN — Bonnie White named her business Stitches and Sawdust because she finishes quilts and her husband does woodworking. She has been finishing quilts for customers for seven and a half years.
Clarksburg, West Virginia, City Council still seeking permanent city manager
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg City Council is expected to meet in the coming days to determine who will lead city staff after the interim city manager returns to his position as police chief later this month. The council has yet to find a permanent replacement for the position, according to the mayor.
RIDGELEY, W.Va. (WV News) – The Town of Ridgeley has 20 days to file its answer to a complai…
REEDSVILLE — Logan Andrew Rogers, 25, of Masontown, was charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods after deputies said he was seen with a stolen 2007 Honda dirt bike. The bike was reported missing last month from a McKinney Cave Road address, according to a criminal complaint.
WVU Hospitals earns national award for pharmacy residency program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Foundation selected WVU Hospitals’ Postgraduate Year Two Internal Medicine Residency Program as the recipient of the 2022 Pharmacy Residency Excellence Program Award. The award recognizes a pharmacy residency program with a national reputation for excellence in the training...
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to discuss attendance policy change, recognize FFA champions
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will hold a regular session at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, at which time members will consider bringing back an older policy intended to incentivize students to focus on attendance. Policy 4103.3.5 would make students take semester exams with...
Georgia Jones Frye, mother and grandmother to many, dies at 104
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Georgia Jones Frye, 104, of the East View community of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, December 2. She was born June 3, 1918, in Salem, a daughter of the late David L. Jones, Sr. and Olive U. Carder Jones.
U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld: 'Shady contractor' from Harrison County, West Virginia, gets 10 years in prison
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Salem contractor will face 10 years in federal prison — where there’s no parole and only 54 days a year of good-behavior credit — for defrauding over 70 customers out of more than half a million dollars. That’s according to...
WVU's Statler College partners with Coursera to offer top-ranked Master of Science in software engineering online
MORGANTOWN — The Master of Science in Software Engineering program created by WVU will cost about $20,940 and ranks in the top 30 for Best Online Master’s in Computer Information Technology Programs by U.S. News and World Report. The program is designed to transform software and IT professionals...
