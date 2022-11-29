ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson says he deleted his tweet because his girlfriend told him he should

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not take kindly to a tweet from a critical fan after Sunday’s loss, responding with a vulgar tweet back at him. After talking it over with his girlfriend, Jackson thought better of it. Jackson said today that he deleted the tweet because his girlfriend...
NBC Sports

Dak Prescott addresses the Jerry Jones photo

A day after NBA star LeBron James expressed disappointment that reporters hadn’t asked him about the Jerry Jones segregation-era photo, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about it. Prescott found plenty of words. He ultimately was unable to find any answers. “Obviously we can be more empathetic and give...
NBC Sports

Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a commercial

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, while filming a commercial for PointsBet sports book, was apparently struck by lightning. Video of the incident was posted on Twitter overnight. Said PointsBet in a statement: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with...
NBC Sports

James White has interesting take on Mac Jones' sideline tirade

The New England Patriots offense has struggled mightily for most of the season, and the frustration among the players seemed to reach a boiling point Thursday night in a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was seen on the Amazon Prime broadcast yelling...
Yardbarker

A.J. Brown Takes You Inside the Toughness of Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans are one of those teams in the NFL, a hard-nosed, tough, and physical bunch whose reputation stems from head coach Mike Vrabel, a 14-year linebacker in the league and three-time Super Bowl winner in New England. The Titans play the old-school version of the game in a...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Seahawks claim Johnathan Abram off waivers

Johnathan Abram has found a new football home. The Seahawks have claimed Abram off waivers after the safety was cut by the Packers this week, according to multiple reports. A Raiders first-round pick in the 2019 draft, Las Vegas waived Abram in early November. His playing time had been reduced on defense while his special teams snaps went up.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Bills were quick to troll Patriots on social media after road win

To the victors go the spoils -- and the right to take victory laps on social media. Shortly following Buffalo's 24-10 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, the Bills' social media team posted a video to celebrate their team's success at the expense of the local residents.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa has full participation Wednesday despite ankle injury

Tua Tagovailoa didn’t finish Sunday’s game against the Texans, but only because the Dolphins had such a big lead over the Texans. Miami was up 30-0 at halftime and 30-6 when Tagovailoa was replaced by Skylar Thompson in the third quarter. The starting quarterback’s injured ankle appears fine...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Why Lynch takes issue with Mostert's comments on 49ers injury

John Lynch has nothing but love for former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, who ascended as one of the league's most explosive players after being given an opportunity by Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan. However, as Mostert made waves over the past five days with his comments on the...
Times Gazette

No Chase or Mixon; no problem

The Bengals last Sunday pulled out their most impressive victory so far this season by a score of 20-16 against the Titans. I am beginning to feel like the people of Nashville are starting to really hate this Cincinnati team. No Joe Mixon, no Ja’Marr Chase — no problem this...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State to take Colorado head coach job

Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will reportedly leave his current position as the head coach at Jackson State for the University of Colorado. Sanders was reportedly offered the Colorado job last week, and according to a new ESPN report on Friday, he’s been planning his exit and recruiting players to his soon-to-be new stop in recent days. According to ESPN, there’s an internal belief at Colorado that he will arrive on campus over the weekend, though the current regime has yet to be formally informed. “They’re not doing a great job of hiding this,” a staff...
JACKSON, MS

