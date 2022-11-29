Read full article on original website
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?Evan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Chiefs’ Andy Reid shuts down Justin Reid’s pre-game trash talk
After a week of trash talk between Chiefs safety Justin Reid and Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and tight end Hayden Hurst, Coach Andy Reid said he talked to the safety about his comments.
Chiefs missing two starting WRs ahead of Bengals matchup
To start the week, the Kansas City Chiefs were missing a few key offensive pieces at practice Wednesday.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson says he deleted his tweet because his girlfriend told him he should
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not take kindly to a tweet from a critical fan after Sunday’s loss, responding with a vulgar tweet back at him. After talking it over with his girlfriend, Jackson thought better of it. Jackson said today that he deleted the tweet because his girlfriend...
Bengals WR calls out Chiefs’ Justin Reid after locker room comments
Chiefs S Justin Reid is very confident heading into a matchup with the Bengals in Week 13 and Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase is calling him out.
Daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts to new baby brother
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares how his daughter Sterling is adjusting to her new baby brother, Bronze.
Chiefs fans, QB, coach on list of rudest, most offended in the NFL
Kansas City Chiefs fans aren't the rudest fans in the NFL, but they aren't the friendliest either, according to a new ranking by Bet.NJ.
Williams: Prediction for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Bengals fans were eager to point out that I whiffed on last week’s prediction. Here goes another week:. NFL prediction: Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2), 4:25 p.m., Sunday, CBS. The Bengals have surged out the of bye, answering some key questions in back-to-back road wins over...
What channel is the Bengals game on? How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs on Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals have been on a roll as of late, winning five of their past six games and positioning themselves for a playoff spot. They face their biggest challenge this season when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The Chiefs have won five in a row and seven of their past eight.
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott addresses the Jerry Jones photo
A day after NBA star LeBron James expressed disappointment that reporters hadn’t asked him about the Jerry Jones segregation-era photo, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about it. Prescott found plenty of words. He ultimately was unable to find any answers. “Obviously we can be more empathetic and give...
NBC Sports
Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a commercial
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, while filming a commercial for PointsBet sports book, was apparently struck by lightning. Video of the incident was posted on Twitter overnight. Said PointsBet in a statement: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with...
Patrick Mahomes credits brother Jackson with son’s nickname Bronze
Chiefs QBPatrick Mahomes' newborn son will go by the same name as his father, but will also go by Bronze, a name brought forward by his uncle.
NBC Sports
Josh Allen on jumping TD pass to Gabe Davis: We’ll take them how we can get them
The Bills did a lot of strong work on the ground during Thursday night’s game against the Patriots and they wound up with 132 yards on the ground for the night, but they still looked to quarterback Josh Allen to finish drives through the air in the first half.
NBC Sports
James White has interesting take on Mac Jones' sideline tirade
The New England Patriots offense has struggled mightily for most of the season, and the frustration among the players seemed to reach a boiling point Thursday night in a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was seen on the Amazon Prime broadcast yelling...
Yardbarker
A.J. Brown Takes You Inside the Toughness of Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans are one of those teams in the NFL, a hard-nosed, tough, and physical bunch whose reputation stems from head coach Mike Vrabel, a 14-year linebacker in the league and three-time Super Bowl winner in New England. The Titans play the old-school version of the game in a...
NBC Sports
Seahawks claim Johnathan Abram off waivers
Johnathan Abram has found a new football home. The Seahawks have claimed Abram off waivers after the safety was cut by the Packers this week, according to multiple reports. A Raiders first-round pick in the 2019 draft, Las Vegas waived Abram in early November. His playing time had been reduced on defense while his special teams snaps went up.
NBC Sports
Bills were quick to troll Patriots on social media after road win
To the victors go the spoils -- and the right to take victory laps on social media. Shortly following Buffalo's 24-10 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, the Bills' social media team posted a video to celebrate their team's success at the expense of the local residents.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa has full participation Wednesday despite ankle injury
Tua Tagovailoa didn’t finish Sunday’s game against the Texans, but only because the Dolphins had such a big lead over the Texans. Miami was up 30-0 at halftime and 30-6 when Tagovailoa was replaced by Skylar Thompson in the third quarter. The starting quarterback’s injured ankle appears fine...
NBC Sports
Why Lynch takes issue with Mostert's comments on 49ers injury
John Lynch has nothing but love for former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, who ascended as one of the league's most explosive players after being given an opportunity by Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan. However, as Mostert made waves over the past five days with his comments on the...
Times Gazette
No Chase or Mixon; no problem
The Bengals last Sunday pulled out their most impressive victory so far this season by a score of 20-16 against the Titans. I am beginning to feel like the people of Nashville are starting to really hate this Cincinnati team. No Joe Mixon, no Ja’Marr Chase — no problem this...
Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State to take Colorado head coach job
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will reportedly leave his current position as the head coach at Jackson State for the University of Colorado. Sanders was reportedly offered the Colorado job last week, and according to a new ESPN report on Friday, he’s been planning his exit and recruiting players to his soon-to-be new stop in recent days. According to ESPN, there’s an internal belief at Colorado that he will arrive on campus over the weekend, though the current regime has yet to be formally informed. “They’re not doing a great job of hiding this,” a staff...
