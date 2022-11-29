ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland.

On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places.

West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan.

Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

West and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have spewed far-right, anti-Semitic ideology online. The rapper brought Fuentes to his recent dinner with former president Donald Trump .

But it seems one dinner was not enough as the two enjoyed a meal in Frederick, Maryland just hours after the two stormed off the podcast, Timcast IRL.

From West's frowning face to his massive rubber boots and the Fuentes cameo, the photo quickly gained traction online with over 700 quote tweets.

People commented on West, accusing him of 'looking miserable'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kq2hO_0jRWdclG00

"This man went from being the most influential rapper in the world to hanging out with the biggest dweebs on the planet at a hibachi restaurant in a strip mall lmao," Jared tweeted.

"I think it's cool that Kanye's average weekend is now lamer than mine," a Twitter user wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DyPf_0jRWdclG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8y9i_0jRWdclG00


Many people could not help but mock West's massive boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLiUX_0jRWdclG00

West recently announced his campaign for president in 2024 and hinted that he wanted Trump to be his running mate. After reports of the disastrous dinner between the two , it sounds like West will need another VP.

Comments / 76

E LjR
2d ago

What does going to a Sushi bar have to do with SMH the trash minds of people, just because you have money doesn't mean you have to eat with or like rich people that's how you become poor..

Reply
13
a v
3d ago

so dinning at a sushi bar is hitting low he is a millionaire/ billionaire about to run for the office. every business has its ups and downs part of life

Reply
18
David Stuckey
2d ago

This was a far reach.Ye still has millions. Him being a millionaire ,he can eat wherever he wants. He was just spotted in Paris with Jay Z .Whoever wrote this article is hurt .Let that man be great.

Reply(1)
18
 

