Twin Interview Comes Up With Some Interesting Answers

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
 3 days ago

Definitely some surprises.

There's nothing cuter than interviewing a little kid about random stuff and filming their answers, except maybe interviewing identical twins about random stuff and filming their answers. You just never know what they're going to say, but because you're filming, you don't have to worry that you're going to miss them saying anything adorable.

In this video from @jessicajovel , a mom is interviewing her twin girls about a few basic facts in life, like, what's mommy's name? What's daddy's name? Do the girls share a room? Do they like sharing a room? Well...

Too funny! And you know the truth is that these two absolutely love sharing a room, because they love being together and playing and just being silly sisters. But they just felt like saying no! In fact, her parents clarified in the comments: "They literally cry for us to push their beds as close as they can go so they can hold hands at night they’re inseparable trust me haha."

Commenters thought these two were a riot and couldn't wait to hear more...
"Alya is such a happy soul ! Arya is such a smart brain"
"THEY’RE SO CUTE"
"I’m telling you, that last 'No' was a telepathic joke 100%"
"ayla is giving my brother vibes he used 2 tell ppl we wer cousins and not twins like the intire high school"
"cuteness overload"

There's truly no end to the fun twins can have with the people in their lives, and that's just one of the many perks. Like being able to keep your parents twice as busy!

