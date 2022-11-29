HexClad makes the best cookware sets—and they're up to 40% off post-Cyber Monday Reviewed/HexClad

If you're still shopping for the best Cyber Monday sales , you're going to want to head to HexClad. The Gordon Ramsey-endorsed brand tops our lists of the best cookware sets , the best woks and stir-fry pans and the best cookware sets for induction . We love HexClad's hybrid construction, which pairs the best elements of stainless steel and nonstick pans, and right now there's even more to love, namely, huge extended Cyber Monday savings of up to 40% sitewide and free shipping across the board.

The extended savings include cookware bundles like our favorite, the 13-piece HexClad cookware set with lids , on sale for $600. That's a savings of 40%—marked down from $999. The set includes all the pieces you need, including 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch pans with lids, a 12-inch wok ( our top pick !) and 2- and 3-quart pots, both with lids.

The hybrid construction provides the even heating you expect from nonstick, combined with the non-scratch finish of stainless steel. We found the pans needed only a little oil to be truly nonstick, and they performed beautifully once seasoned.

HexClad's impressive array of cookware is backed by the brand's investment in technology. Stainless steel, which helps food brown and sear (plus protects the pan) is scattered across each piece in a patented hexagonal design, while the non-stick surface gives you easier cleanup and just an all-around more enjoyable cook. You get true temperature control and, even better, dishwasher-safe builds.

We've rounded up some top last-chance Cyber Monday buys from the HexClad sale below—just don't wait, since top buys will sell out fast.

Best Cyber Monday cookware deals from HexClad

Shop the extended Cyber Monday sale with epic deals on HexClad cookware. Reviewed.com

