Save big on on flights, getaways and luggage with these Travel Tuesday deals
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
If you didn't break the bank with Black Friday and Cyber Monday , now's your chance to sink some cash into something other than a new TV or pressure cooker. Plenty of travel sites are offering big discounts on flights, hotels and more for today's Travel Tuesday.
Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter for all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.
There's never been a better time to book than right now. JetBlue is offering up to $650 off on flight, hotel and flight or cruise packages when you book by today, November 29. Booking.com has great deals on hotel stays in international destinations like Istanbul, New York, Orlando and more, starting at only $25. CheapTickets is offering 10% off flights and hotel stays when you enter special promo codes at checkout. Don't forget the wheels: Since no vacation is complete without your own ride, Budget Car Rental is offering 30% off when you book, and 20% back on an Amazon gift card.
► Cyber Monday 2022: Cyber Monday might be over, but these sales are still live
► The 40+ best Cyber Monday deals you can still get under $100: Shop Amazon, Solo Stove, Nike, Fire TV
Here are some of the best Travel Tuesday deals available. Of course, you'll want to act fast, as many of these deals expire tonight.
Best Travel Tuesday deals 2022
Here are the best Travel Tuesday deals for anyone booking a flight, reserving a hotel or planning any sort of getaway.
- Marriot Bonvoy Hotels: Save up to 20% when you book a reservation with
- JetBlue: Save up to $650 when you book flights, hotels and cruises
- Budget Car Rental: Save 30% off bookings and get 20% back on an Amazon gift card
- Booking.com: Hotel reservations starting at only $25
- Cheap Caribbean: Save up to $250 sitewide on all-inclusive resort stays
- Southwest Airlines: Get 30$ off select flights
- Priceline: Save 10% or more on select hotel bookings, save up to 20% on car rentals
- Sandals Resorts: Book five or more nights and get a free Catamaran cruise for two.
- Avis Car Rental: Get up to $75 off a three-day car rental, one day free on a future rental
- Agoda : Save up to 30% on international hotel reservations.
Best Travel Tuesday luggage deals
Whether you're trekking by air, land, or sea, you'll want to pack smart. Luckily, there are plenty of great deals on popular luggage brands.
- NOMATIC: Up to 50% off select luggage, backpacks and more
- Away: Save up to 40% off on select styles
- Samsonite: Save 30% off sitewide with free shipping
- Calpak: Get up to 75% off on backpacks, luggage and more
- Lo and Sons: Save up to 70% off on totes, backpacks and more
Traveling soon? Here are our best recommendations
- Travel Tuesday deals:
- Travel essentials: Travel plans this holiday season? We've rounded up the 12 best essentials you should have in your bag
- Luggage deals you can still shop:
- Travel-sized beauty picks: Free up space in your cosmetic bag with these mini must-haves from Kiehl's, Neutrogena
- What to pack: Traveling this holiday season? Here are the best packing tips from a professional stylist
- Toddler-friendly travel picks: 10 essentials that make traveling with toddlers easier
- Post-travel skincare: Soothe skin before, during and after a flight with skincare from Cetaphil, Kiehl’s, Neutrogena
- Travel organization: 10 things to keep you organized and less stressed while traveling
- Kid travel must-haves: 7 innovative products to make it easier to fly with kids
Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save big on on flights, getaways and luggage with these Travel Tuesday deals
Comments / 0