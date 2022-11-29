ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save big on on flights, getaways and luggage with these Travel Tuesday deals

By Jaime Carrillo, Reviewed
 3 days ago

Travel Tuesday deals: Save big on hotel reservations, flights and more. Reviewed/Getty Images/FotografieLink/spooh

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you didn't break the bank with Black Friday and Cyber Monday , now's your chance to sink some cash into something other than a new TV or pressure cooker. Plenty of travel sites are offering big discounts on flights, hotels and more for today's Travel Tuesday.

There's never been a better time to book than right now. JetBlue is offering up to $650 off on flight, hotel and flight or cruise packages when you book by today, November 29. Booking.com has great deals on hotel stays in international destinations like Istanbul, New York, Orlando and more, starting at only $25. CheapTickets is offering 10% off flights and hotel stays when you enter special promo codes at checkout. Don't forget the wheels: Since no vacation is complete without your own ride, Budget Car Rental is offering 30% off when you book, and 20% back on an Amazon gift card.

Cyber Monday 2022: Cyber Monday might be over, but these sales are still live

The 40+ best Cyber Monday deals you can still get under $100: Shop Amazon, Solo Stove, Nike, Fire TV

Here are some of the best Travel Tuesday deals available. Of course, you'll want to act fast, as many of these deals expire tonight.

Best Travel Tuesday deals 2022

Here are the best Travel Tuesday deals for anyone booking a flight, reserving a hotel or planning any sort of getaway.

Best Travel Tuesday luggage deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNMFd_0jRWdLx100
Travel Tuesday deals: Save big on travel and luggage. Samsonite/Reviewed

Whether you're trekking by air, land, or sea, you'll want to pack smart. Luckily, there are plenty of great deals on popular luggage brands.

Traveling soon? Here are our best recommendations

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save big on on flights, getaways and luggage with these Travel Tuesday deals

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

