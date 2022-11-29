Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
USA vs. Netherlands start time: World Cup 2022 live stream USMNT soccer, how to watch online, TV channel, pick
The round of 16 is here for Gregg Berhalter and the United States men's national team as they get set to take on the Netherlands in what promises to be a tough matchup on Saturday. The American defense has not conceded a goal on open play, but it will have to be on its toes to stop Coady Gakpo, who has three goals in the World Cup thus far.
TMZ.com
Iran Soccer Players Could Face Arrests, Beatings Upon World Cup Return, Experts Say
Members of the Iranian national soccer team could face arrests -- or, perhaps worse, brutal beatings -- upon their return home from the World Cup ... this according to multiple experts, who fear for the team's safety following Tuesday's loss to the U.S. Kenneth R. Timmerman, a political author and...
Cristiano Ronaldo close to signing deal worth $207 million annually with soccer club in Saudi Arabia to become world sport's highest earner, according to reports
Currently, only two athletes in the world – NBA superstar LeBron James and soccer icon Lionel Messi – earn over $100 million per year.
World Cup fans are only just realising why Germany play in white despite it not being a colour on their flag
MANY football fans are only just learning why Germany play in white. The country's flag is red, black and yellow, but their famous strip has little resemblance to those national colours. And the origin behind that stretches back more than 100 years. You have to rewind all the way to...
Sports World Reacts To Don Lemon's Controversial Admission
Don Lemon had an interesting debate with CNN colleague Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow on Thursday. The trio were discussing the USWNT and USMNT's pay agreement, which enables the women to take home more pay for the men reaching the knockout round at the World Cup than they did for their own last two World Cup titles combined.
Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination
Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
Why Japan’s second goal against Spain was allowed to stand
The whole of the ball must cross the line for it to be out of play and VAR decided that at least some of it was still overhanging
Sporting News
Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds
Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
'Angry' Lionel Messi fumes as he misses penalty against Poland to become just the second-ever player to spurn two World Cup penalties since 1966... and warns Argentina must not underestimate 'very difficult' last-16 tie against Australia
Lionel Messi is fuming at himself for missing a penalty during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland after he missed the opportunity to score a ninth World Cup goal on Wednesday. Messi saw his dead-ball strike saved by the strong hand of Poland shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny, with many feeling that was...
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
CBS Sports
Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia: El Tri eliminated from FIFA World Cup before knockouts for first time since
Mexico's World Cup journey came to a close on Wednesday after 2-1 win against Saudi Arabia was not enough to see El Tri through to the knockout rounds for an eighth consecutive World Cup. Mexico's attack finally started to click in the final match day of the group stage with goals by Henry Martin and Luis Chavez, but Saudi Arabia snuffed the candle out on Mexico's hope with a late game stoppage time goal from Salem Aldawsari.
Christian Pulisic gives the injury update everyone was waiting for: ‘Didn’t get hit in the balls’
Christian Pulisic sacrificed his body to lift the United States men’s national team into the knockout round of the World Cup. But his own knockout did not include the body part many spectators painfully envisioned when he gave the US a 1-0 lead against Iran on Tuesday. “No, I didn’t get hit in the balls,” Pulisic, who was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion, told reporters Thursday in Qatar, per Fox Sports. “I’m alright. It was very painful. That bone is there for a reason to protect you and I hit it well. I was sore.” Pulisic’s injury came as he crashed the net...
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea avoid elimination, stun Portugal with Hwang Hee Chan goal to reach knockouts
There were dramatic scenes in Group H where a late goal from substitute Hwang Hee Chan secured a 2-1 win for South Korea in Al Rayyan to send Paulo Bento's men through ahead of Uruguay. La Celeste beat Ghana 2-0 at Al Janoub Stadium, but it was not enough by a solitary goal.
TODAY.com
USA soccer's Christian Pulisic has a pelvic contusion. Here's what that means
U.S. Men's National Team soccer star Christian Pulisic may've scored the winning goal against Iran during the 2022 World Cup match on Nov. 29, but he certainly paid a price, sustaining a pelvic contusion. After winning 1-0, the American team is advancing to play the Netherlands in round 16 of...
South Korea Players, Fans Erupt Watching End of Uruguay Match
Heartbreak for Uruguay meant jubilation for South Korea.
TODAY.com
US soccer star Tim Weah thinks injured teammate Christian Pulisic will play in Netherlands game
Editor's note: The U.S. men's national soccer team confirmed that Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in the U.S.-Netherlands match on Dec. 3. With the U.S. vs. Netherlands knockout round match less than a day away in the 2022 World Cup, fans are wondering if U.S. soccer player Christian Pulisic will make it back onto the field.
CBS Sports
World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates, gr
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and you can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
Look: The Round Of 16 At The World Cup Is Set
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was one for the history books. The host nation was toothless, blue bloods were stunned and there were upsets and golazos galore. But of the 32 teams that participated, only 16 are moving on. With the Group G and Group H...
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022: Bracket, standings as Brazil fall to Cameroon, Uruguay eliminated on South Korea win
We're reaching the business end of the World Cup group stage with the group stage finally over on Friday and the knockout stage set to begin on Saturday. France, Australia, Portugal, England, Senegal, United States, Netherlands, Argentina, Poland, Morocco, Croatia, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and Brazil have booked their passage to the round of 16. For the first time since the 1994 World Cup in the United States, no team managed to claim all nine possible points.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Round Of 16 Fixtures, Schedule & Results
All the details as the World Cup in Qatar reaches the knockout stages.
