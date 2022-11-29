Read full article on original website
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
WSLS
New diner opens in Downtown Salem
SALEM, Va. – A new diner has opened in the Roanoke Valley. You can enjoy breakfast, cocktails, and more at the West Salem Diner, which opened officially on Wednesday, according to their Facebook page. They’re located in a restored building in Downtown Salem – their space was once West...
WDBJ7.com
Former Lou’s Antiques building in Danville will soon be demolished and redeveloped
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Industrial Development Authority is in the process of redeveloping the former Lou’s Antiques building on Main Street. The building will soon be demolished due to foundational damage and having no historic ties to the River District. “It just sticks out as this out-of-place...
Holiday events in the area
(WFXR) — Christmas bells are ringing and there are endless events to get you in the holiday spirit. From tree lightings to live performances Christmas has come to town. Here is a list of events starting this weekend. Botetourt County: Tinsel Trail Fri. Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Fincastle Town Parade Sat. Dec. 3 at […]
WSET
Mistletoe Market Happening at Lynchburg Community Market
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — You can find great items for good deals at the Mistletoe Market! The Lynchburg Community Market hosts it every Saturday. Plus, they're giving away an amazing prize that's one of our Holiday Giveaways! Enter here! Then watch as Emily finds out what you'll see inside the market!
WSLS
City of Salem ready to ring in Christmas season with holiday events
SALEM, Va. – The City of Salem is ready to ring in the Christmas season. On Friday, the city kicks off a jam-packed weekend of holiday events. A tree lighting ceremony will take place Friday at 6 p.m. in front of the Salem Public Library on East Main Street. A parade will follow, beginning at 6:15 p.m.
WSLS
Roanoke’s Dickens of a Christmas kicks off with Christmas tree lighting
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley’s largest holiday celebration is underway – Dickens of a Christmas kicked off on Friday night. The tree lighting took place on Friday with something special to make the events really feel special – this year, the snow machines are working to turn Market Street into a Winter Wonderland.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke in Roanoke County, Virginia, is located in the Blue Ridge Mountains in southwestern Virginia. The city is known for the Roanoke Star, a neon sign seen from the top of Mill Mountain that looks out over the city. The city is the eighth most populous in Virginia, with a...
WSLS
7th Annual Celebration of Lights returns to Riverside Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 7th Annual Lynchburg Celebration of Lights Returns to Lynchburg. Join in as the community lights up Riverside Park. This is a free family-friendly drive-through holiday attraction. There are a number of different displays and lights from Santa’s Sleigh to a gingerbread house, the Grinch and...
WSET
Danville building to be demolished, will open space for a green area in downtown
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The River District will soon have an open green space near the fountain in downtown Danville. Lou's Antiques will be demolished starting in January. That should be finished by mid-February depending on the weather. The Project Manager for the Danville Economic Development Office, Kelvin Perry,...
WDBJ7.com
Berglund Center hosts Holiday Craft and Vendor Show
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 7th annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show is set for December 3 and 4 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke. There will be 244 vendors selling gift items.
WDBJ7.com
Friends of Mountain View to raise money for Roanoke landmark
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday decorating doesn’t wait at Mountain View. There are garlands on the stair rails, stockings over the fireplace and many more wreaths and bows. And 17 trees, including one dedicated to Junius Fishburn, who built the home in 1907. “At one point when Mr....
wfxrtv.com
LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
WSLS
WSLS rings in the holiday season during Red Kettle Day for Salvation Army
ROANOKE, Va. – The Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year is underway across the region. On Friday, members of the 10 News team rang the bell to help raise money for the annual Red Kettle campaign. Although it was pretty chilly outside, the iconic sound of the...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps of a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire on Pen Park Lane
One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
WSET
'LYH Loves You:' City of Lynchburg shares message of goodwill in holiday video campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg has launched a new campaign to spread a hopeful message to the community during the holidays. The video campaign, which is part of the "LYH Loves You" brand, will run throughout the month of December and early January and speaks on the goodwill in the Hill City community.
wvtf.org
Book profiles Roanoke coach and his huge influence
The name Joe Gaither may not be well known outside Roanoke, but for a number of athletes, his influence goes far beyond the city, and involves much more than sports. Now a new book lays out his impact over more than 40 years – and counting. Richard Wilson first...
WSET
Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
