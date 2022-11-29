ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

City of Myrtle Beach increases its equality score; ranks 3rd best in S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has increased its score when it comes to equality, according to a Human Rights Campaign report. The organization released its annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) which reviews over 500 cities across the nation to see how well their laws, policies and services include and protect the LGBTQ community.
Antisemitic flyers found in Carolina Forest neighborhoods

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Several Carolina Forest neighborhoods woke up to antisemitic flyers lying in their driveways Friday morning. The Ziploc bags were filled with rice and contained antisemitic propaganda. People from the West Ridge neighborhood off Singleton Ridge Road and Oakmont Village on River Oaks Drive reached...
Outbuilding fire on Green Sea Rd. in Horry County 'under control'

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 1000 block of Green Sea Rd. An outbuilding caught fire, but the incident is now under control, according to officials. There were no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
‘We don’t ask for anything better, but we think we should at least get the same’: Waccamaw Indian chief strives for equality

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand was inhabited by Native Americans long before the Europeans ever arrived. That is why there is so much mention of the Waccamaw people all around us.  There is the Waccamaw River, the Waccamaw Farmers Market, Waccamaw High School and Waccamaw Drive, but the origin is often forgotten.  […]
CCU student who died to be honored, remembered at memorial event

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University will be honoring the student that passed away Sunday night on campus. Devonte Grant was a freshman theatre major from Little River, according to CCU spokesperson Jerry Rashid. The coroner said he died of natural causes. A release said he was very...
Brookgreen Gardens begins construction on new red wolf exhibit

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Some new furry friends will be making their way to the Grand Strand as Brookgreen Gardens starts a new exhibit. The new four-acre habitat for red wolves will allow the most endangered wolf in the world to live safely in a natural environment, according to a release.
Yonkers woman killed in North Myrtle Beach pedestrian crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman who was struck while attempting to cross a highway last week has died. The Horry County Coroner's Office said Thursday that 64-year-old Justine Roberts, of Yonkers, New York, was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross Highway 17 near Ashley Loop on November 23 -- the day before Thanksgiving.
Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
