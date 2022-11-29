Read full article on original website
wpde.com
SC State representative wants something done about higher gas prices in his county
GEORGETOWN CO. (S.C.) — A South Carolina representative is raising concerns about gas prices in Georgetown. Representative Carl Anderson, who represents Georgetown county, says the county sees the highest prices along the grand strand -- time after time. According to AAA, a tank of regular gas is about $3.17...
WMBF
‘Hate has no place in Horry County’: HCPD looks to make residents aware of antisemitic flyers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking residents to be on the lookout for antisemitic flyers and material being handed out. The Horry County Police Department released a statement Friday stating it is aware of flyers circulating nationwide citing conspiracy theories related to Jewish government officials and other figures.
wpde.com
Nights of a Thousand Candles at Brookgreen Gardens named top light display in U.S.
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A favorite attraction for both locals and visitors has been recognized as one of the top light displays in the United States. Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles was included in the U.S. News and World Report list of the 23 Best Christmas Light Displays in the U.S.
wpde.com
Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar to relocate in Myrtle Beach after outgrowing old space
MYRTLE BEACH (S.C.) — The Crazy Mason Milkshake bar announced Thursday the store will be relocated. In a Facebook post, the store says that its first and hub location will no longer be located or affiliated with the 810 Billiards & Bowling in the Market Common as of March 2023.
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach increases its equality score; ranks 3rd best in S.C.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has increased its score when it comes to equality, according to a Human Rights Campaign report. The organization released its annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) which reviews over 500 cities across the nation to see how well their laws, policies and services include and protect the LGBTQ community.
WMBF
Letter shows SCDOT alerted Myrtle Beach businesses in May to begin relocation plans
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Documents from the South Carolina Department of Transportation show businesses in the path of the Highway 501 realignment project were alerted several months ago that they would need to relocate. WMBF News started looking into the issue after noticing a sign on the door...
live5news.com
N. Charleston man arrested after being found in N.C. with stolen rescue SUV
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WCSC/WITN) - A North Charleston man was arrested in North Carolina after deputies say he was in possession of a stolen rescue vehicle from Dillon County. Ricky Norris, 41, is in the Nash County jail on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, WITN reports. Nash...
WMBF
This Is Carolina: High school student starts his own pressure washing company
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The pressure is on for 18-year-old Caleb Droll who balances school and his own company, pressure washing homes and driveways. He started his business with one goal in mind. “Just to save for college. Going to Georgetown Tech next year for some basic business courses,”...
WMBF
Speed limit reduced along section of Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Georgetown County are asking drivers to be aware of a change on Highway 17 Business. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the speed limit in the area of Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue has been reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.
wpde.com
Antisemitic flyers found in Carolina Forest neighborhoods
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Several Carolina Forest neighborhoods woke up to antisemitic flyers lying in their driveways Friday morning. The Ziploc bags were filled with rice and contained antisemitic propaganda. People from the West Ridge neighborhood off Singleton Ridge Road and Oakmont Village on River Oaks Drive reached...
wpde.com
Outbuilding fire on Green Sea Rd. in Horry County 'under control'
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 1000 block of Green Sea Rd. An outbuilding caught fire, but the incident is now under control, according to officials. There were no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
wpde.com
100% chance of snow in North Myrtle Beach & Santa's Secret Workshop for kids
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This December, there’s a 100% chance of snow every weekend in North Myrtle Beach. You’ll find it at the backyard winter wonderland at the Crooked Hammock at Barefoot Landing. The festivities kick off Saturday with Let It Snow Family Fest, which...
‘We don’t ask for anything better, but we think we should at least get the same’: Waccamaw Indian chief strives for equality
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand was inhabited by Native Americans long before the Europeans ever arrived. That is why there is so much mention of the Waccamaw people all around us. There is the Waccamaw River, the Waccamaw Farmers Market, Waccamaw High School and Waccamaw Drive, but the origin is often forgotten. […]
wpde.com
Horry County Fire Rescue breaks ground on new fire station amid call volume increase
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new fire station Thursday. It's located at 120 Burcale rd. in the Forestbrook area of Myrtle Beach. This is the third fire station the department has broken ground on in the last two...
wpde.com
Retired law enforcement officers form Myrtle Beach cold case review team
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Whether a case has been cold for a few months, years, or even decades, families and friends have a new chance for closure thanks to the Myrtle Beach Police Department's new Cold Case Review Team, which launched a few months ago. Volunteer Vincent Tucci...
WMBF
Coroner: Woman struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle the day before Thanksgiving in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the crash happened in the area of Highway 17 near Ashley Loop on Nov. 23. She added the woman was trying to cross the highway when she was hit by the vehicle.
wpde.com
CCU student who died to be honored, remembered at memorial event
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University will be honoring the student that passed away Sunday night on campus. Devonte Grant was a freshman theatre major from Little River, according to CCU spokesperson Jerry Rashid. The coroner said he died of natural causes. A release said he was very...
wpde.com
Brookgreen Gardens begins construction on new red wolf exhibit
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Some new furry friends will be making their way to the Grand Strand as Brookgreen Gardens starts a new exhibit. The new four-acre habitat for red wolves will allow the most endangered wolf in the world to live safely in a natural environment, according to a release.
wpde.com
Yonkers woman killed in North Myrtle Beach pedestrian crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman who was struck while attempting to cross a highway last week has died. The Horry County Coroner's Office said Thursday that 64-year-old Justine Roberts, of Yonkers, New York, was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross Highway 17 near Ashley Loop on November 23 -- the day before Thanksgiving.
WMBF
Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
