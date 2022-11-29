Watch: Zooey Deschanel Spills on Life as a New Mommy. Hey girl, whatcha' doing? Eating, that's what. Zooey Deschanel is returning to television, but not for a scripted series. Discovery+ announced Dec. 1 that the New Girl alum is taking on a new mission, "to reconnect people with their food and answer the big questions about what we eat to show." The series, aptly titled What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel, will follow the She & Him artist as she solves "the everyday food dilemmas people face while food shopping" and asks "the tough questions about what Americans eat," according to the streamer.

