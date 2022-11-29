Packers waiving safety Johnathan Abram

Less than three weeks after claiming him off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders, the Green Bay Packers are set to waive veteran safety Johnathan Abram from the 53-man roster, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Packers claimed Abram on Nov. 10.

Abram played one defensive snap and 28 total special teams snaps in games against the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans but was inactive as a healthy scratch for Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers actually elevated safety Innis Gaines from the practice squad in favor of Abram against the Eagles.

Abram produced two tackles but also committed three penalties while in Green Bay.

The Packers roster has five other safeties: Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Dallin Leavitt and rookie Tariq Carpenter. All five were active against the Eagles.

Abram was a first-round pick of the Raiders in 2019. He played in 36 career games with the Raiders before being waived and eventually claimed by the Packers.