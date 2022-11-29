ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

WSET

New boutique hotel to replace former Doctor's Building in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A new hotel is coming to life in an old, historic neighborhood in Danville and that's sparking hope of a rebirth. The former Doctor's Building on Main Street in the Old West End neighborhood is turning into a boutique hotel. "Seeing that building gets put...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade

The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Convenience centers to receive improvements

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved plans for a series of improvements to three of its convenience centers — Mount Hermon, Motley and Berry Hill — at a total cost of roughly $1.1 million. The improvements were approved at the Board's Nov. 22 meeting. Improvements at Mount...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps of a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
ROANOKE, VA
visitroanokeva.com

Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge

It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

New diner opens in Downtown Salem

SALEM, Va. – A new diner has opened in the Roanoke Valley. You can enjoy breakfast, cocktails, and more at the West Salem Diner, which opened officially on Wednesday, according to their Facebook page. They’re located in a restored building in Downtown Salem – their space was once West...
SALEM, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Doctors Building to be turned into boutique hotel

A local developer has plans to turn the former Doctors Building in Danville's Old West End into a new hotel. Ed Walker, who created The Bee Hotel in downtown Danville, is now looking to transform the circa 1957 medical office complex into a 45-room boutique hotel while remaining true to its mid-century origins.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Sewer line tap repair in Danville, what street you need to avoid

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A street in Danville will be closed starting on Thursday for a sewer line tap repair. The City said both lanes of Craghead Street from Loyal Street to Wilson Street are closed to allow for repairs. The lane closure will remain in place until late...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christmas on the Plaza to return to River District

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville is hosting Christmas on the Plaza again this year. Christmas on the Plaza will take place on Main Street Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Park Avenue Elementary School students will light the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. and...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

FedEx opening facility in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - FedEx will have a new home in Montgomery County in 2023. “We’re always wanting to promote economic growth and we’re excited about the opportunities that it will bring for our citizens to have good paying jobs,” said Sherri Blevins, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. “It’s all about livelihood.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

Pedestrian Fatalities Have Tripled on Roanoke Region’s Roadways

DMV Releases Localized Crash Data to Influence Driver Behavior A startling increase in the number of car-crash pedestrian fatalities are being reported in the Roanoke region, according to preliminary statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). As of November 14, 18 pedestrians were killed as a result of crashes in the Roanoke region, […]
ROANOKE, VA
caswellmessenger.com

Eden antique mall is filled with unique vendors of many types of collectibles

Anyone who loves shopping for antiques and hard to find collectibles for their private collections will no doubt love to put Blue Octopus Antiques & Artisans in Eden on their “must see” list, especially as the holiday season approaches. Co-owner Todd Pearson explains how he and co-owner JaRonn...
EDEN, NC
WDBJ7.com

Friends of Mountain View to raise money for Roanoke landmark

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday decorating doesn’t wait at Mountain View. There are garlands on the stair rails, stockings over the fireplace and many more wreaths and bows. And 17 trees, including one dedicated to Junius Fishburn, who built the home in 1907. “At one point when Mr....
ROANOKE, VA

