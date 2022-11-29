ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps of a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.

