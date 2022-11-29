Read full article on original website
WSET
New boutique hotel to replace former Doctor's Building in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A new hotel is coming to life in an old, historic neighborhood in Danville and that's sparking hope of a rebirth. The former Doctor's Building on Main Street in the Old West End neighborhood is turning into a boutique hotel. "Seeing that building gets put...
WDBJ7.com
Former Lou’s Antiques building in Danville will soon be demolished and redeveloped
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Industrial Development Authority is in the process of redeveloping the former Lou’s Antiques building on Main Street. The building will soon be demolished due to foundational damage and having no historic ties to the River District. “It just sticks out as this out-of-place...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville’s tallest building in uptown will be transformed into housing
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Built in 1956 as the BB&T building, the structure is the tallest in uptown Martinsville. Now, the cash registers, ATMs, and offices will be transformed into bedrooms, a fitness center, and a commercial space. In 2020, the bank vacated the building, and the city acquired it...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade
The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
chathamstartribune.com
Convenience centers to receive improvements
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved plans for a series of improvements to three of its convenience centers — Mount Hermon, Motley and Berry Hill — at a total cost of roughly $1.1 million. The improvements were approved at the Board's Nov. 22 meeting. Improvements at Mount...
WSET
Danville building to be demolished, will open space for a green area in downtown
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The River District will soon have an open green space near the fountain in downtown Danville. Lou's Antiques will be demolished starting in January. That should be finished by mid-February depending on the weather. The Project Manager for the Danville Economic Development Office, Kelvin Perry,...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps of a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
WSLS
New diner opens in Downtown Salem
SALEM, Va. – A new diner has opened in the Roanoke Valley. You can enjoy breakfast, cocktails, and more at the West Salem Diner, which opened officially on Wednesday, according to their Facebook page. They’re located in a restored building in Downtown Salem – their space was once West...
chathamstartribune.com
Doctors Building to be turned into boutique hotel
A local developer has plans to turn the former Doctors Building in Danville's Old West End into a new hotel. Ed Walker, who created The Bee Hotel in downtown Danville, is now looking to transform the circa 1957 medical office complex into a 45-room boutique hotel while remaining true to its mid-century origins.
WSET
Sewer line tap repair in Danville, what street you need to avoid
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A street in Danville will be closed starting on Thursday for a sewer line tap repair. The City said both lanes of Craghead Street from Loyal Street to Wilson Street are closed to allow for repairs. The lane closure will remain in place until late...
WDBJ7.com
Christmas on the Plaza to return to River District
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville is hosting Christmas on the Plaza again this year. Christmas on the Plaza will take place on Main Street Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Park Avenue Elementary School students will light the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. and...
WDBJ7.com
City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting to take place as part of Dickens of a Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sample HTML block. You can get in the holiday spirit by celebrating with WDBJ7 at the City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting. It’s part of Dickens of a Christmas, of which WDBJ7 is a sponsor. The tree lighting takes place on Salem Avenue in the...
WDBJ7.com
FedEx opening facility in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - FedEx will have a new home in Montgomery County in 2023. “We’re always wanting to promote economic growth and we’re excited about the opportunities that it will bring for our citizens to have good paying jobs,” said Sherri Blevins, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. “It’s all about livelihood.”
wvtf.org
This seasonal homeless shelter offers warmth and food amidst an increasing need in the New River Valley
Increasing rental prices and high eviction rates are pushing more people out of their homes, a trend that’s happening in many communities across the Commonwealth, including in the New River Valley, putting pressure on some shelters who offer a warm bed for the night. People who become homeless in...
Pedestrian Fatalities Have Tripled on Roanoke Region’s Roadways
DMV Releases Localized Crash Data to Influence Driver Behavior A startling increase in the number of car-crash pedestrian fatalities are being reported in the Roanoke region, according to preliminary statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). As of November 14, 18 pedestrians were killed as a result of crashes in the Roanoke region, […]
caswellmessenger.com
Eden antique mall is filled with unique vendors of many types of collectibles
Anyone who loves shopping for antiques and hard to find collectibles for their private collections will no doubt love to put Blue Octopus Antiques & Artisans in Eden on their “must see” list, especially as the holiday season approaches. Co-owner Todd Pearson explains how he and co-owner JaRonn...
WDBJ7.com
Friends of Mountain View to raise money for Roanoke landmark
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday decorating doesn’t wait at Mountain View. There are garlands on the stair rails, stockings over the fireplace and many more wreaths and bows. And 17 trees, including one dedicated to Junius Fishburn, who built the home in 1907. “At one point when Mr....
