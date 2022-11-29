Read full article on original website
DATA CALL NOTICE: Hurricane Ian Catastrophe Reporting
The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) is providing notice to insurers to file a 2022 Catastrophe Reporting Form (CRF) through the Insurance Regulation Filing System (IRFS). Data must be provided in accordance with the deadlines below. OIR instituted this data call for the purpose of collecting additional claims and...
Florida crime rate drops for record 50-year low
Crime is down in Florida for a 50-year low, according to the 2021 Annual Uniform Crime Report released today. The report covers the calendar year of 2021 and shows Florida’s total crime volume dropped 8.3 percent, or 38,524 fewer reported index crimes, compared to 2020. Both violent and property...
