The Guardian

England are World Cup contenders. Does it matter if they are any good?

Major tournaments are short and freakish things happen – and England, unlike more illustrious opponents, are still here. Three games into their World Cup campaign, 11 games into 2022, 79 games into Gareth Southgate’s reign, the question remains unanswered: are England actually any good?. To which there are...
The Guardian

Was Aspire project a vehicle to deliver votes to Qatar’s World Cup bid?

Football Dreams was ostensibly about players in developing countries but its story makes for remarkable reading now. Look who we are, we are the dreamers. We make it happen. There is something seductively inane about the soundtrack to Qatar 2022, present in the slogans plastered across its surfaces, the sonic assault of the World Cup PA, the playlist of official anthems, centralised messages, approved corporate machine-feelings.
Myhighplains.com

Mexico beats Saudi Arabia 2-1 but falls short at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — For a long time after the final whistle, Luis Chavez crouched on the field in anguish. He had just scored in Mexico’s furious attempt to stay alive at the World Cup, but the 2-1 victory Wednesday over Saudi Arabia wasn’t enough. Because of Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Poland in a simultaneous match, Mexico failed to advance out of its group for the first time since 1978.
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
The Independent

Putin open to talks with the West over Ukraine, says Kremlin

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is open to talks with the West on a possible settlement in Ukraine, but the West must accept Moscow’s demands, the Kremlin said on Friday.The news comes one day after US President Joe Biden disclosed that he would be willing to speak with Mr Putin about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine.Mr Biden and French President Emmanual Macron said on Thursday that they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine.Speaking during talks at the White House, Mr Biden appeared to extend an olive branch to Mr Putin, although he stressed...
Myhighplains.com

Camel pageant is among World Cup’s sidelines attractions

ASH-SHHANIYA, Qatar (AP) — Like all good pageant contestants, Nazaa’a displayed not only dazzling beauty but also poise and grace. She batted her eyelashes and flashed a toothy smile for the television cameras at the Mzayen World Cup, a pageant held in the Qatari desert about 15 miles (25 kilometers) away from Doha and soccer’s World Cup.
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction. The...
Myhighplains.com

Space Force opens new regional base in Florida

The Space Force, the Pentagon’s newest military service, activated on Friday its second regional headquarters in Tampa, Fla., under U.S. Central Command. U.S. Space Forces-Central, opened at MacDill Air Force Base, “will play a significant role in supporting Centcom’s growing need for space-based capabilities such as satellite navigation, communications and missile warnings” in the Middle East and central Asia, according to a Wednesday release from the command.
TAMPA, FL
Myhighplains.com

Israeli forces kill 2 militants in West Bank arrest raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces killed two Palestinian militants during an arrest raid Thursday in the occupied West Bank, according to the military and the Islamic Jihad militant group, the latest bloodshed in months of violence between the sides. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the men as Naeem Jamal...
Myhighplains.com

Netanyahu on Trump dining with Ye, Nick Fuentes: ‘Wrong and misplaced’

Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to return soon as Israel’s prime minister, condemned former President Trump’s recent dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes in an interview with the Common Sense Substack newsletter. Netanyahu praised Trump’s contributions to Israel in the interview with Bari Weiss, a former New York...

