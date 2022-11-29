Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
England are World Cup contenders. Does it matter if they are any good?
Major tournaments are short and freakish things happen – and England, unlike more illustrious opponents, are still here. Three games into their World Cup campaign, 11 games into 2022, 79 games into Gareth Southgate’s reign, the question remains unanswered: are England actually any good?. To which there are...
Was Aspire project a vehicle to deliver votes to Qatar’s World Cup bid?
Football Dreams was ostensibly about players in developing countries but its story makes for remarkable reading now. Look who we are, we are the dreamers. We make it happen. There is something seductively inane about the soundtrack to Qatar 2022, present in the slogans plastered across its surfaces, the sonic assault of the World Cup PA, the playlist of official anthems, centralised messages, approved corporate machine-feelings.
Myhighplains.com
Mexico beats Saudi Arabia 2-1 but falls short at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — For a long time after the final whistle, Luis Chavez crouched on the field in anguish. He had just scored in Mexico’s furious attempt to stay alive at the World Cup, but the 2-1 victory Wednesday over Saudi Arabia wasn’t enough. Because of Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Poland in a simultaneous match, Mexico failed to advance out of its group for the first time since 1978.
Iranian athlete's family home demolished by officials, media outlet says
The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has been demolished, according to the pro-reform news outlet IranWire, after she rose to international prominence this fall for competing with her head uncovered.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Putin open to talks with the West over Ukraine, says Kremlin
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is open to talks with the West on a possible settlement in Ukraine, but the West must accept Moscow’s demands, the Kremlin said on Friday.The news comes one day after US President Joe Biden disclosed that he would be willing to speak with Mr Putin about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine.Mr Biden and French President Emmanual Macron said on Thursday that they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine.Speaking during talks at the White House, Mr Biden appeared to extend an olive branch to Mr Putin, although he stressed...
Myhighplains.com
Camel pageant is among World Cup’s sidelines attractions
ASH-SHHANIYA, Qatar (AP) — Like all good pageant contestants, Nazaa’a displayed not only dazzling beauty but also poise and grace. She batted her eyelashes and flashed a toothy smile for the television cameras at the Mzayen World Cup, a pageant held in the Qatari desert about 15 miles (25 kilometers) away from Doha and soccer’s World Cup.
EXPLAINER: Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction. The...
Myhighplains.com
Space Force opens new regional base in Florida
The Space Force, the Pentagon’s newest military service, activated on Friday its second regional headquarters in Tampa, Fla., under U.S. Central Command. U.S. Space Forces-Central, opened at MacDill Air Force Base, “will play a significant role in supporting Centcom’s growing need for space-based capabilities such as satellite navigation, communications and missile warnings” in the Middle East and central Asia, according to a Wednesday release from the command.
Myhighplains.com
Israeli forces kill 2 militants in West Bank arrest raid
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces killed two Palestinian militants during an arrest raid Thursday in the occupied West Bank, according to the military and the Islamic Jihad militant group, the latest bloodshed in months of violence between the sides. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the men as Naeem Jamal...
Myhighplains.com
Netanyahu on Trump dining with Ye, Nick Fuentes: ‘Wrong and misplaced’
Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to return soon as Israel’s prime minister, condemned former President Trump’s recent dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes in an interview with the Common Sense Substack newsletter. Netanyahu praised Trump’s contributions to Israel in the interview with Bari Weiss, a former New York...
Comments / 0