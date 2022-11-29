Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
DUI suspect accused of driving into MLPD vehicle; arrested after fleeing twice
ifiberone.com
Two suspects arrested after multiple break-ins in Ritzville area
Two of three rural burglary suspects are in the Adams County Jail in Ritzville following a burglary spree in rural Adams County. Shortly after 4 PM Thursday, December 1st. Deputies were alerted to the 1200 block of N. Hoefel Road for a report of burglaries in progress. The location is about 12 miles west of Ritzville, and just south of Interstate 90. It's a very rural area, but is populated by a number of farms with buildings, shops, warehouses and a few homes.
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $20K for man who entered Moses Lake High School, threatened to kill student
Update: 16-year veteran Pasco officer recovering after being shot making an arrest
The police chief said other officers who responded “likely saved our officer’s life.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
Three arrested for allegedly threatening to kill student
nbcrightnow.com
Man gets 30 years for child molestation in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Raul Maldonado Pimentel was sentenced in Franklin County Superior Court on December 2 to 30 years in prison for child molestation. Pimentel was on trial for ongoing criminal sexual acts against a minor from 2011 to 2015. A mistrial was declared in Pimentel's case in April of this...
36 Year Old Tawney Guenther Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
ifiberone.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Office warns of 'warrant department' scam phone calls
WATERVILLE — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam involving someone claiming to be a deputy from the “warrants department.”. The sheriff’s office has received reports of local residents receiving the fraudulent phone calls. The callers attempt to solicit money in the form of gift cards to avoid arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.
Tri-City Herald
A Pasco man feared violating a court order. So he left a beaten woman outside for hours
A Pasco man left a seriously beaten woman outside to die because he feared getting into trouble if he called 911. Joe Cruz Garza, 56, is currently being held in the Franklin County jail for violating a court protection order that was supposed to keep him away from 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy.
Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to former Kennewick hospital
Benton County had to declare an emergency to quickly secure the buildings.
ifiberone.com
Two Lincoln Co. residents plead guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funding
SPOKANE — Two Lincoln residents pleaded guilty in federal court to fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funding. Stephen Murphy, 42, and Stephanie Murphy, 37, both of Davenport, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Spokane to making false, fictitious, or fraudulent claims. According to court documents and information disclosed during...
ifiberone.com
Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday
KEPR
Deputies investigating after reported shots fired; Regional SWAT team assisting
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — [UPDATE 10PM] --- Deputies said the man who had allegedly fired off the shots surrendered and was taken into custody. ------------------------- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating an active scene with shots being fired near SR/225 and Montana PR outside of Benton City.
nbcrightnow.com
Pedestrian killed in traffic collision in Moses Lake
kpq.com
Columbia River Drug Task Force Warns About New Fentanyl
The Columbia River Drug Task Force is trying to spread public awareness about different colored Fentanyl pills that are showing up in the region. It says “Rainbow” Fentanyl has been confiscated by law enforcement in the Wenatchee Valley within the last month. Task Force detectives say they've seen...
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 29, 2022
Maria Rosario Larios Torres, 73, of Pasco, died Nov. 22 in Richland. She was born in Rancho El Molino, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 24 years. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements. Kenneth R. Wilson. Kenneth Ray Wilson, 96, of Burbank,...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake Food Bank to start moving into new facility this month
MOSES LAKE - After years of planning and months of building, the move into the new Moses Lake Food Bank facility begins this month. The new warehouse and distribution center is situated just north of SR 17, across the road from Home Depot in Moses Lake. Moses Food Bank Board...
KEPR
Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395
FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
ifiberone.com
Frigid Friday: Record-breaking temperature lows expected on Friday for Moses Lake, Ephrata areas; Wenatchee to see single digits
MOSES LAKE - Bundle up and stay inside if you can, it’s going to get exceptionally cold on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Record-breaking temperatures that will take thermometers into the single digits are expected in the Wenatchee Valley and upper Columbia Basin early Friday. Meteorologists tell...
