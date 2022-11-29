ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Two suspects arrested after multiple break-ins in Ritzville area

RITZVILLE — Two suspects were taken into custody Thursday in connection to a number of burglaries in the Ritzville area. Adams County deputy responded about 4 p.m. after a break-in was reported in the 1200 block of North Hoefel Road. Deputies arrived to find two men and a woman on the property.
RITZVILLE, WA
Suspects Nabbed After Rural Adams County Theft Spree

Two of three rural burglary suspects are in the Adams County Jail in Ritzville following a burglary spree in rural Adams County. Shortly after 4 PM Thursday, December 1st. Deputies were alerted to the 1200 block of N. Hoefel Road for a report of burglaries in progress. The location is about 12 miles west of Ritzville, and just south of Interstate 90. It's a very rural area, but is populated by a number of farms with buildings, shops, warehouses and a few homes.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
Bail set at $20K for man who entered Moses Lake High School, threatened to kill student

MOSES LAKE — Bail was set at $20,000 for a man accused of entering Moses Lake High School, armed with a realistic looking BB gun, and threatening to kill a student. Jesus. A. Cervantes, 18, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with felony harassment with threats to kill, fourth-degree assault, possession of a firearm or other dangerous weapon on school facilities and unlawful carrying of handling of a weapon apparently capable of producing bodily harm.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Three arrested for allegedly threatening to kill student

MOSES LAKE – An 18-year-old male and two juveniles were arrested Monday afternoon after illegally entering Moses Lake High School and threatening to kill a student. The 18-year-old male is not enrolled in the high school and the two juveniles were on suspension from another school, according to police.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Man gets 30 years for child molestation in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- Raul Maldonado Pimentel was sentenced in Franklin County Superior Court on December 2 to 30 years in prison for child molestation. Pimentel was on trial for ongoing criminal sexual acts against a minor from 2011 to 2015. A mistrial was declared in Pimentel's case in April of this...
PASCO, WA
Douglas County Sheriff's Office warns of 'warrant department' scam phone calls

WATERVILLE — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam involving someone claiming to be a deputy from the “warrants department.”. The sheriff’s office has received reports of local residents receiving the fraudulent phone calls. The callers attempt to solicit money in the form of gift cards to avoid arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a 36-year-old Spokane woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV just north of Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17 early Tuesday. State patrol officials say 58-year-old Cynthia Jackson of Moses Lake was going southbound on SR 17 in her Kia Sorento SUV when she hit the pedestrian in the left lane of SR 17. The pedestrian died at the scene.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Pedestrian killed in traffic collision in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a collision on SR 17 on the morning of November 29 that left a pedestrian dead. According to the WSP, a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Moses Lake woman was travelling southbound in the left lane of SR 17 near Yonezawa Road when they hit a pedestrian.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Columbia River Drug Task Force Warns About New Fentanyl

The Columbia River Drug Task Force is trying to spread public awareness about different colored Fentanyl pills that are showing up in the region. It says “Rainbow” Fentanyl has been confiscated by law enforcement in the Wenatchee Valley within the last month. Task Force detectives say they've seen...
WENATCHEE, WA
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 29, 2022

Maria Rosario Larios Torres, 73, of Pasco, died Nov. 22 in Richland. She was born in Rancho El Molino, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 24 years. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements. Kenneth R. Wilson. Kenneth Ray Wilson, 96, of Burbank,...
KENNEWICK, WA
Moses Lake Food Bank to start moving into new facility this month

MOSES LAKE - After years of planning and months of building, the move into the new Moses Lake Food Bank facility begins this month. The new warehouse and distribution center is situated just north of SR 17, across the road from Home Depot in Moses Lake. Moses Food Bank Board...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395

FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA

