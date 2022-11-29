CASPER, Wyo. — Ropes & Roses Therapy Services will be celebrating the opening of its new clinic west of Casper with an open house from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Ropes & Roses offers equine-assisted therapy services to patients. On Friday, people will have the opportunity to tour the new clinic at 3905 Ten Mile Road west of Casper. The clinic is located on the left side of the road.

