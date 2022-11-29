Read full article on original website
Casper teen sentenced to prison term for role in drive-by shooting
CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old Casper man has been sentenced to six to eight years in state prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in April. Matthew Pentinney and two co-defendants, Daniel Angel Marin-Laris and Terrin Bergh, originally faced seven counts of aggravated assault and battery against the occupants of three apartments impacted by the gunfire on April 4.
Casper man sentenced to 90 days after crash that injured motorcyclist
CASPER, Wyo. — A 23-year-old Casper man will serve 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an Aug. 7 crash in Mills that seriously injured a motorcyclist. The man pleaded not guilty on Aug. 8 and had been scheduled for a bench trial on Thursday.
Casper Police Release Video on September Shooting
In a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, it provided a more detailed account of what happened between police and 38-year-old Corey David Garriott on Sept. 2 at 1:54 a.m. The incident started when two Casper officers, Officers Ryan Brownell and Megan Welge, came across Garriott at Lake McKenzie...
(VIDEO) Casper police release body cam footage of shooting that led to death of suspect at fishing pond
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, the Casper Police Department released body camera footage related to a Sept. 2 officer-involved shooting near Lake McKenzie Dog Park that led to the death of a suspect. Corey Garriott was fishing at the lake in the early morning hours on Sept. 2 when...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/1/22 – 12/2/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Nonprofit director and former deputy coroner named with family members in fentanyl conspiracy
CASPER, Wyo. — A former deputy Natrona County Coroner and nonprofit founder has been named alongside three others, including two of her children, as co-conspirators in a fentanyl distribution case begun last year by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations. All defendants and suspects named in the following matters...
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/28/22 – 12/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
UPDATE: Casper Grandpa Pleads Not Guilty to Leading Police on High-Speed Chase
Early Tuesday morning, K2 Radio News reported that a suspect led both Evansville and Casper police on a high-speed chase through various streets and interstates, including I-25. The Evansville Police Department reported that officers pursued Tracy Olsen through Evansville, the West Yellowstone Highway, Beverly Street, and I-25. Olsen took the...
Man ejected from club accused of slashing patrons’, dancer’s tires￼
CASPER, Wyo — A Natrona County man charged with felony property destruction is alleged to have punctured the tires of patrons at Racks Gentleman’s Club in apparent retaliation for looking at a dancer he’d dated five months earlier, according to the sheriff’s investigator’s charging document.
Mills man allegedly fired at occupied vehicle parked at police station
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills man is accused of following a vehicle with two people in it and firing a weapon at the vehicle after it parked in the Mills Police Department’s parking lot, officials said. Mills PD had posted a public alert for Brandon Waltrip, 38, on...
Apartment Fire Displaces Casper Resident, Two Pets Rescued
A resident of one apartment in a four-plea in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street was displaced after firefighters found file inside the walls and extinguished it on Friday, a Casper Fire-EMS spokesman said. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 9:45 a.m. People who reported the fire said...
Casper bus driver dies in crash on icy I-25; 13 passengers taken to hospital for injuries
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of a 2009 Motor Coach bus died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Interstate 25 on Monday afternoon, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a press release Tuesday. The driver has been identified as Casper resident Timothy R. Hunter, 65....
Sunday Fire Displaces Casper Resident; Burned Vehicle Found
A Sunday afternoon structure fire in central Casper forced a resident from their home, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. In another incident, a police officer found a burned pickup on a downtown street on Friday. In the Sunday fire, firefighters were dispatched at 4:41 p.m....
‘Ropes & Roses Therapy Services’ celebrating new clinic west of Casper with chance to meet horses Friday￼
CASPER, Wyo. — Ropes & Roses Therapy Services will be celebrating the opening of its new clinic west of Casper with an open house from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Ropes & Roses offers equine-assisted therapy services to patients. On Friday, people will have the opportunity to tour the new clinic at 3905 Ten Mile Road west of Casper. The clinic is located on the left side of the road.
Mystery Snow Shovelers Revealed to be ‘The Lawn Rangers’
When Jeremy Toribio, Mike Duffy, and Arlanzo Deleon were driving through Casper and saw an elderly woman attempting to shovel her walk after Casper's latest snowstorm, they didn't even hesitate. They got out of their truck and got to work. "I'll tell you what," Toribio told K2 Radio News. "When...
Between Mills, Evansville Road Closed for Light, High Profile Vehicles Due to Gusting Winds
Wyoming 258, between Mills and Evansville, is currently closed for light to high profile vehicles due to gusting winds. There are several slick spots in and around Natrona County, with the most extreme located between Glenrock in Casper and between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Blvd and the End of State Route.
Take that Grizwald! Casper Homeowner Puts up 45,000 Christmas Lights
As of Friday night, Wagner's Lights are officially on!. They are set to run from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and broadcast on 98.1 FM. You can see them for yourself at 3148 Whispering Springs in Casper. Brian Wagner has always loved Christmas lights, even as a kid when his...
All The Pretty Horses: Ropes & Roses Celebrates New Clinic [PHOTOS]
Ropes & Roses Therapy Services celebrated their new clinic with an open house today, December 2nd. K2Radio News talked to Karol Santistevan, the founder and owner of the equine therapy clinic. You may also know her as the co-founder and past Executive Director for Reach 4A Star Riding Academy. Born...
There’s a New Veteran-Owned Dog Trainer in Casper
If you're in need of a dog trainer and you're here in the Casper area, you now have a new option. Absolute Alpha is a veteran-owned dong training business, whose motto is" Bettering relationships one dog at a time. Absolute Alpha is owned by United States Navy veteran, Vincent O'Connell....
