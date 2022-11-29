ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Casper teen sentenced to prison term for role in drive-by shooting

CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old Casper man has been sentenced to six to eight years in state prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in April. Matthew Pentinney and two co-defendants, Daniel Angel Marin-Laris and Terrin Bergh, originally faced seven counts of aggravated assault and battery against the occupants of three apartments impacted by the gunfire on April 4.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Police Release Video on September Shooting

In a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, it provided a more detailed account of what happened between police and 38-year-old Corey David Garriott on Sept. 2 at 1:54 a.m. The incident started when two Casper officers, Officers Ryan Brownell and Megan Welge, came across Garriott at Lake McKenzie...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Arrest Log (12/1/22 – 12/2/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (11/28/22 – 12/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Apartment Fire Displaces Casper Resident, Two Pets Rescued

A resident of one apartment in a four-plea in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street was displaced after firefighters found file inside the walls and extinguished it on Friday, a Casper Fire-EMS spokesman said. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 9:45 a.m. People who reported the fire said...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Sunday Fire Displaces Casper Resident; Burned Vehicle Found

A Sunday afternoon structure fire in central Casper forced a resident from their home, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. In another incident, a police officer found a burned pickup on a downtown street on Friday. In the Sunday fire, firefighters were dispatched at 4:41 p.m....
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

‘Ropes & Roses Therapy Services’ celebrating new clinic west of Casper with chance to meet horses Friday￼

CASPER, Wyo. — Ropes & Roses Therapy Services will be celebrating the opening of its new clinic west of Casper with an open house from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Ropes & Roses offers equine-assisted therapy services to patients. On Friday, people will have the opportunity to tour the new clinic at 3905 Ten Mile Road west of Casper. The clinic is located on the left side of the road.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Mystery Snow Shovelers Revealed to be ‘The Lawn Rangers’

When Jeremy Toribio, Mike Duffy, and Arlanzo Deleon were driving through Casper and saw an elderly woman attempting to shovel her walk after Casper's latest snowstorm, they didn't even hesitate. They got out of their truck and got to work. "I'll tell you what," Toribio told K2 Radio News. "When...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

There’s a New Veteran-Owned Dog Trainer in Casper

If you're in need of a dog trainer and you're here in the Casper area, you now have a new option. Absolute Alpha is a veteran-owned dong training business, whose motto is" Bettering relationships one dog at a time. Absolute Alpha is owned by United States Navy veteran, Vincent O'Connell....
CASPER, WY
