WSMV
Springfield to offer free horse-drawn carriage rides
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Springfield is bringing free horse-drawn carriage rides to its charming historic downtown square this holiday season. Beginning Dec. 8, carriage rides will be available for visitors on a first-come-first-served basis. The experience is a part of Springfield’s annual holiday light display event, Winter Wonderland.
What to Know Before Attending Enchant Holiday Event in Nashville
Enchant Nashville opened on Friday, November 25 and will continue until December 30th at First Horizon Park in Nashville. If you are planning to attend, here are a few things to know. It’a a timed entrance but plan to arrive before your time to allow for entrance into the event space. There’s a clear bag […] The post What to Know Before Attending Enchant Holiday Event in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
clarksvillenow.com
Visitors can visit Santa at Rotary Park for three consecutive Saturdays
CLARKSVILLE, TN –Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department will host their second annual Saturday with Santa series for the first three Saturdays of December from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park. Each week, a Santa representing a different nationality will be...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Speedway fills track with Drive-Thru Christmas Lights display | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The annual Drive-Thru Christmas Lights are waiting for you at the Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds, 1600 Needmore Road, through Jan. 1. The display includes over 1 mile of more than 3 million lights you can enjoy from the comfort of your car. Admission is...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Historic Holiday Home Tour Set For Saturday
The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County are offering the chance to tour seven historic homes on South Main Street Saturday as part of the holiday season. Executive Director Alissa Keller says the homes are located between the 1900 and 2100 blocks of South Main Street. Keller says some of the...
clarksvillenow.com
Toys for Tots shares happiness for children at Christmas | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots has helped kids around the nation have a merry Christmas for 75 years, and for close to 15 years here in Clarksville. Jo Kohler is the community organizer for Toys for Tots in Montgomery, Robertson and...
smokeybarn.com
TONIGHT: Ridgetop Christmas Parade Kicks Off Weekend Of Parades & Events (FULL SCHEDULE)
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One great thing about Robertson County is if you miss a Christmas Parade you’ll have about eight others to choose from in cities all across the county! Some people attend all of them! Whatever you decide to do, we’ve attached the full schedule for all the Christmas parades and events in Robertson County. From all of us at Smokey Barn News, we hope you have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
clarksvillenow.com
Wade Bourne Nature Center receives $50,000 for aquarium
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Wade Bourne Nature Center Foundation presented Montgomery County Parks Director Sally Burchett with a check for $50,000 to purchase a custom 500-plus gallon freshwater aquarium that can be viewed by visitors from inside and outside the Nature Center. The tank is expected to be installed by spring of 2023 with the goal of stocking it with native species of fish.
whopam.com
Christmas at the Bend returns Saturday
Christmas at the Bend is coming up Saturday at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center. It’s from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at their facilities on Metcalfe Lane and Charles Turner with the Jeffers Bend Steering Committee says they’ll have several different types of activities during those two hours that will be family friendly and make children happy.
clarksvillenow.com
Darlene Ann Newton
Darlene Ann Newton, age 74, of Clarksville passed away peacefully at her residence on November 27, 2022. Darlene was born December 19, 1947, in Indianapolis, IN to the late William Edward Newton and Nina May Liggett Newton. She is also preceded in death by her infant brother, Newton and her sister, Donna Hines.
radionwtn.com
Paris Couple Named Small Business Inventors Of Year
Paris, Tenn.–Gary and Nancy Morris of Paris, inventors of the FOOTBAR device, were awarded the Small Business Inventors of the Year Award by the Small Business Administration, Tennessee Economic Development, and Tennessee Small Business Development Center. The retired couple received the Award for 2020 at a reception November 10...
Coming Soon: 53rd Annual Hendersonville Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
HolidayFest and the City of Hendersonville Parks Department are proud to once again partner for the 53rd Annual Hendersonville Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Festival to be held Sunday, December 4th from 2:00 – 6:00 pm. Bring your chairs and hot cocoa and get ready for one of Hendersonville’s...
Oldest Silent Theater in Gallatin GettingTech Update
When the Palace Theater opened in Gallatin in 1913, Woodrow Wilson was president, the 50th Anniversary of the Civil War was celebrated at Gettysburg with veterans of the war in attendance, Ford Motor Company had just begun production of the Model T car, and you could see a silent film version of “Ivanhoe” for a nickel.
clarksvillenow.com
Matthew Brandon Smith
Mathew Brandon Smith, age 43, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, November 29,2022 at his home. He was born December 6, 1978, in Montgomery County to the late Mark Smith Sr. and Alva Helf Smith. Mathew is survived by his sister, Teresa Filgis (Joseph), his niece, Josie and nephew, Tafton, all of Clarksville, TN; his brother, Mark Smith Jr. (Jeri) of Woodlawn, TN; his uncles, John Helf Jr. (Teresa) of Woodstock, GA, and Thomas Helf of Clarksville; his aunt, Brenda Smith of Clarksville, his uncles, Don Smith (Wanda) of Clarksville and Wade Smith (Patsy) of Woodlawn, TN.
Three Middle TN animal shelters unite to find holiday homes for pets
In hopes of helping more families wake up to find furry friends under their Christmas trees, three animal shelters in Middle Tennessee are teaming up for the next three weeks to conduct "Operation Silent Night."
clarksvillenow.com
Lighted Christmas Parade coming up Saturday in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The annual Christmas parade, hosted by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government, will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Clarksville. The parade route will begin on Eighth Street on the Austin Peay State University campus. From Eighth Street, the...
clarksvillenow.com
Tennessee River American Red Cross names Lori Ann Tinajero executive director
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennessee Region of the American Red Cross is pleased to announce that Lori Ann Tinajero has been named as the Tennessee River Chapter Executive Director. The chapter serves Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Stewart and Wayne counties in Tennessee. In addition to these counties, the Tennessee River chapter also includes Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
clarksvillenow.com
Joann Givens Gilbert
Joann Givens Gilbert, age 82, died Saturday, November 26th, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Joann was born in Palmer, Tennessee, one of 12 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Gilbert (Scott) Johnson; son, Charles Gilbert; grandson, Nicholas (Jonay) Demetriades and great-granddaughter Ember. There will...
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
