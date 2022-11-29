ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds

Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
USA vs Netherlands World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Round of 16 match at Qatar 2022

Anything less than progression from the group stages would have represented a disappointment for the United States at this World Cup. But, having impressed in securing qualification for the Round of 16 in Qatar, Gregg Berhalter's side have no intention of stopping here. The only issue is that they face...
How to watch USA vs. Netherlands: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match

The United States kept the World Cup flame burning with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday, launching itself into the knockout round against the Netherlands. The Netherlands won Group A with a pair of victories over Senegal and Qatar and a draw with Ecuador in group play, earning them a date against Group B's second-place team, the USA.
Why is Netherlands called Holland? Explaining the name of USA's World Cup opponent

Oftentimes, it's a reflection of a nation's past, as well as a nation's future. Burkina Faso, for example, translates to "Land of Incorruptible People." Sometimes, though, it highlights a country's geography, as is the case with Haiti, which comes from the nation's indigenous Taíno language and means "land of high mountains."
Pulisic given green light to play against Netherlands as USMNT get huge World Cup boost

The United States have confirmed that star player Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in their World Cup last-16 clash with the Netherlands. WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea forward had to be substituted after netting the decisive goal for the USMNT in their must-win meeting with Iran at the end of the 2022 World Cup group stage, with an unfortunate collision forcing him to take in a visit to hospital. Pulisic had suffered a “pelvic contusion”, but the USMNT confirmed he is available to play having returned to training.
'I don't think it was Romelu Lukaku's fault!' - Belgium striker defended by team-mate after World Cup failure

Belgium's Jeremy Doku defended team-mate Romelu Lukaku after the striker's shocking display against Croatia on Thursday. WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku came on at half-time and could have won the game for his country but was unable to score. Afterward, he took his frustration out on the Belgium dugout However, Doku believes the striker shouldn't be singled out.
Timothy Weah, USMNT have heartfelt message for Iran after team's World Cup exit

The U.S. national men's soccer team scored a thrilling 1-0 victory over Iran in the team's final group-stage match of the World Cup on Tuesday, earning advancement to the knockout stage in the process. Where the USMNT experienced the thrill of victory, Iran suffered the agony of defeat. And the...

