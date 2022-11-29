The United States have confirmed that star player Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in their World Cup last-16 clash with the Netherlands. WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea forward had to be substituted after netting the decisive goal for the USMNT in their must-win meeting with Iran at the end of the 2022 World Cup group stage, with an unfortunate collision forcing him to take in a visit to hospital. Pulisic had suffered a “pelvic contusion”, but the USMNT confirmed he is available to play having returned to training.

4 HOURS AGO