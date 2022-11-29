Read full article on original website
Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds
Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
USA vs Netherlands World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Round of 16 match at Qatar 2022
Anything less than progression from the group stages would have represented a disappointment for the United States at this World Cup. But, having impressed in securing qualification for the Round of 16 in Qatar, Gregg Berhalter's side have no intention of stopping here. The only issue is that they face...
Cameroon celebration fail: Vincent Aboubakar gets red card after removing shirt to celebrate World Cup goal vs Brazil
Cameroon pulled off yet another huge upset of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, as they downed Brazil 1-0. While the result wasn't enough for the Africans to advance to the knockout stages, the win against the world No.1 will never be forgotten. That will be particularly true for...
How to watch USA vs. Netherlands: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
The United States kept the World Cup flame burning with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday, launching itself into the knockout round against the Netherlands. The Netherlands won Group A with a pair of victories over Senegal and Qatar and a draw with Ecuador in group play, earning them a date against Group B's second-place team, the USA.
Why is Netherlands called Holland? Explaining the name of USA's World Cup opponent
Oftentimes, it's a reflection of a nation's past, as well as a nation's future. Burkina Faso, for example, translates to "Land of Incorruptible People." Sometimes, though, it highlights a country's geography, as is the case with Haiti, which comes from the nation's indigenous Taíno language and means "land of high mountains."
World Cup Round of 16 predictions: Who will win quarterfinal berths in knockout round at Qatar 2022
The World Cup group stage is the land of upsets, but the knockout stage is where the best teams in the world assert their dominance. With just 16 teams remaining by the start of knockout play on December 3, this is where heroes are truly made, and where champions are crowned.
Pulisic given green light to play against Netherlands as USMNT get huge World Cup boost
The United States have confirmed that star player Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in their World Cup last-16 clash with the Netherlands. WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea forward had to be substituted after netting the decisive goal for the USMNT in their must-win meeting with Iran at the end of the 2022 World Cup group stage, with an unfortunate collision forcing him to take in a visit to hospital. Pulisic had suffered a “pelvic contusion”, but the USMNT confirmed he is available to play having returned to training.
Ranking Tyson Fury's five best wins as WBC heavyweight champion prepares for Derek Chisora trilogy fight
Tyson Fury returns to action on Saturday for a trilogy encounter with long-time rival Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The WBC heavyweight champion is back for his second outdoor extravaganza in the UK this year after dominating and stopping Dillian Whyte in six rounds at Wembley in April. Fury...
'I don't think it was Romelu Lukaku's fault!' - Belgium striker defended by team-mate after World Cup failure
Belgium's Jeremy Doku defended team-mate Romelu Lukaku after the striker's shocking display against Croatia on Thursday. WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku came on at half-time and could have won the game for his country but was unable to score. Afterward, he took his frustration out on the Belgium dugout However, Doku believes the striker shouldn't be singled out.
Timothy Weah, USMNT have heartfelt message for Iran after team's World Cup exit
The U.S. national men's soccer team scored a thrilling 1-0 victory over Iran in the team's final group-stage match of the World Cup on Tuesday, earning advancement to the knockout stage in the process. Where the USMNT experienced the thrill of victory, Iran suffered the agony of defeat. And the...
