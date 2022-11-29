Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Skating into the weekend!
Disney on Ice is here in Sioux Falls. We talked with a cast member to hear about opening night night and why you should attend to make family memories that last a lifetime. Lifescape was the recipient of the $5,000 Nexstar Charitable Foundation. They stopped by to explain how you can help them continue their efforts by volunteering, fundraising, or making a donation to Lifescape.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: December 3rd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Disney on Ice presents three performances of Find Your Hero. Show times are at 11 a.m., plus 3 and 7 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. Santa at the Zoo features holiday activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at...
KELOLAND TV
Our holiday spirit burns bright
The holidays have many of us looking around our house thinking about all the remodeling projects we wish we would have done before welcoming guests into our homes. Don’t let that be you! We sat down with Re-Bath Sioux Falls to learn how we can easily update a bathroom.
KELOLAND TV
Snow-body better miss today’s show!
The Denny Sanford Premier Center stopped by to share how the Sioux Falls Convention Center is being transformed into “Fallsville” for Grouchmas 2022. We learned what’s happening at the event and details on the 10 local charities it’s fundraising for. If you’re looking for a new...
KELOLAND TV
Life changing events for the Tarbox family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People say “God will never give you more than you can handle,” but a Sioux Falls couple, who has been dealt a series of medical, financial and emotional setbacks, says they’re only able to handle them because of their faith. “He...
KELOLAND TV
Disney on Ice returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– You can experience all the Disney magic right here in Sioux Falls this weekend. Around 45 skaters from all over the world are taking to the ice this weekend at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, putting on a fun-filled Disney performance. Skates are laced and...
KELOLAND TV
The Christmas nativity scene comes to life Saturday night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Christmas decorations are up across KELOLAND and for many that may include a nativity scene. But if you want the chance to see that classic scene come to life — you’ll be able to Saturday night. “We have camels, goats, sheep, chickens,...
KELOLAND TV
Origin Health brings SoftWave therapy to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new therapy is now available in Sioux Falls to help treat chronic pain and inflammation. It’s called SoftWave therapy but is sometimes referred to as shockwave therapy. The machine manufactured in Germany looks a little like an ultrasound machine but instead sends...
KELOLAND TV
Finding lost dogs, that’s their mission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we typically don’t report on lost dogs, tonight we have a story on a volunteer group that goes out and finds lost dogs and returns them to their owners. This is Bella, a four-year-old German Shepherd caught on camera that had been...
KELOLAND TV
Bringing a community together with Christmas trees
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — It’s turned into a winter wonderland at a Yankton museum. Businesses and organizations in the Yankton community decorated 66 Christmas trees at the Mead Cultural Education Center. But, they aren’t just for looks, they are also helping fund an important cause. You’ll find...
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: 1983 snowfall react to snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week, Southeastern KELOLAND saw its first measurable snowfall of the season. Over six inches fell in Lake Park, Iowa while just over two inches was seen at the Sioux Falls airport. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983...
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: School nurse giving the gift of celebration
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kristin Clark is the school nurse at Journey Elementary School who found a way to share the gift of celebration. “One of my passion projects is making sure we have great resources in town that kids are connected to all of the things they need so they don’t miss out on childhood moments,” said Kristin.
Jeffrey’s HUGE, LIFE-CHANGING ANNOUNCEMENT (What’s On Your Mind?) November 30, 2022
Brooke took a polar plunge, Jose's Thanksgiving needed some seasoning, Alexis is a chef now and Jeffrey has a HUGE, LIFE-CHANGING announcement... Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
KELOLAND TV
How cold will December be?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been following model trends that have been hinting at a much colder December than average. Those models and trends have been showing up on the teleconnections, or the long-distance relationship between weather patterns. Our current La Nina pattern is just one example of a teleconnection.
KELOLAND TV
SFSD comments on rising lunch debt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is looking at more than $100,000 in unpaid school lunches. The district says it has no choice but to stop serving lunches to kids who don’t have the paperwork completed for free or reduced lunches. That will happen after the new year.
KELOLAND TV
New cameras let families check in on babies in NICU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Family members of babies in the NICU at Sanford now have an easier way to check in on their little ones. Shaina Goedtke is spending some quality time with her daughter Kenzie Thursday morning. Kenzie has been in the NICU for over a month.
siouxfalls.business
Gorgeous executive ranch home with saltwater pool awaits in south Sioux Falls
This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Jethe Abdouch, Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls. Prepare to be wowed by this striking south Sioux Falls ranch home with an incredible backyard oasis. Located at 8301 S. Seven Oaks Drive, this five-bedroom, 3.5-bath home has been meticulously maintained. “If you love entertaining,...
KELOLAND TV
What to expect for month of December
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now in meteorological winter, and while the temperatures will waffle back in the short term, we may have more substantial cold on the way. Strong south winds helped temperatures return above average in southeast KELOLAND on this December 1st day. But don’t get used to the warmer-than-average air.
KELOLAND TV
SportsZone Saturday: SDSU vs Delaware; USA Soccer; Boxing Classic
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this week. We start our show with the Jackrabbits. The South Dakota State football team is the top seed in the FCS Playoffs. After earning a first-round bye, the Jacks return to action on Saturday, when they meet a familiar foe, Delaware.
kynt1450.com
Yankton Parade of Lights and Tree Lighting
Last night the Meridian District of Yankton hosted the Yankton Parade of Lights and the Tree Lighting Ceremony with fireworks. Luke Youmans, the city’s Aquatics, Recreation and Special Events Manager, talks about the participants in the parade…. The parade started with the Yankton Police Department battling The Grinch, and...
Comments / 0