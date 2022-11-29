Read full article on original website
WATCH: SUV Hits & Injures Skateboarder at Angelo State University
SAN ANGELO – A man on a skate board was injured when he was struck by an SUV on a street on the Angelo State University campus Wednesday afternoon. Angelo State University Police are investigating the crash on Rosemont St. in front of the Centennial Village at ASU shortly after 2 p.m.
San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
LIVE DAILY NEWS | Entire Family Hospitalized in Rollover Crash
SAN ANGELO, TX – On today's LIVE! Daily News, Head Chef of the Angry Cactus Tim Condon joins the show for Tequila Time!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SHOCKING VIDEO: Unidentified Cowboys Fan Destroys Downtown Bench Outside San Angelo Night Club
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's Downtown night club, the Chadbourne Tavern, is searching for a Dallas Cowboys fan who destroyed their street side bench over the weekend. In the video above you can see a man in a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboy Jersey attempting to steal the bench. Unknown to him prior to the attempted theft, the bench was nailed to the ground.
Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Steps Down to Become Judge
SAN ANGELO, TX — After 28 years of service to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, Lieutenant Stacye Speck celebrated her last day in Nov. 30. She was elected to become the next Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3 on Nov. 8. She will take a few days...
City-wide power outage affecting parts of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas (UPDATE: November 29, 2022, 1:55 p.m.) — AEP has told CVHP Staff a transmission breaker fail caused the late-night power outage that affected multiple parts of San Angelo on November 28. According to AEP, all customers were back on within a couple of hours, some within a few minutes. The damages were […]
City vehicle involved in lunchtime collision
The collision occurred after the city vehicle turned left out of a private drive.
Vehicle fire blocks all traffic on US HWY 67
SAN ANGELO, Texas — At 4:40 p.m. the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Nixle alert regarding a vehicle fire that has blocked both lanes of traffic on US Highway 67. The white truck caught fire just south of Twin Mountain Fence, leaving behind only the truck bed. The cause of the fire […]
KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday November 29th, 2022
Breezy conditions continuing this evening as a cold front is on its way, due for arrival late tonight into tomorrow morning. Dropping our afternoon temps back to below average tomorrow.
Kidnapped 4-year-old found in a local motel – SAPD apprehends suspect
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On December 1, 2022, around 5:30 p.m. the San Angelo Police Department received information from a Sheriff’s Office in Michigan that a kidnapping suspect was possibly located at a local motel. According to an SAPD press release, Laquita Cavin, 36 years old, had kidnapped a four-year-old child from a supervised visit. […]
Hairstylist's Murder in Santa Rita Followed Discovery of Adulterous Snapchat Exchange
SAN ANGELO, TX – The murder of a San Angelo hairstylist in Santa Rita has turned into a he-said, she-said fiasco after new information was revealed of infidelity via snapchat and the burning of personal property. If not for an autopsy that specifically states the cause of death as a homicide, this case may have been closed as only a report of a body.
Tom Green County jail logs: December 2, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
'It's overwhelming': Rural Texas county grapples with high suicide rate
Christopher Anderson was a healthy 22-year-old college student in San Angelo, Texas. He worked as a personal trainer at a health club in the area and had a girlfriend whom he lived with for a couple of years. He would feel down at times but never showed signs of wanting...
BOOKING REPORT: Local Mom Arrested for Refusing to Take Children to School
SAN ANGELO, TX – Over the past 24 hours there were 13 inmates booked and 16 inmates released from the Tom Green County Detention Facility. These bookings were a result of arrests from the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, the San Angelo Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Possession of the Devil's Lettuce & Being in the US Illegally Top Arrests in the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 18 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 yours on a variety of charges including marijuana possession and Border Patrol Holds. 50-year-old Maurice Starks was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers in Tom Green County for Possession of less than 2 grams of marijuana. His bond was initially set at $1,000.
Light Reading
Verizon buys tiny wireless operator in Texas
Verizon is acquiring yet another small wireless network operator in a move designed to plug some gaps in its 5G coverage in Texas. "West Central Wireless has entered into a transaction with Verizon that will result in us discontinuing our mobile and fixed wireless operations," wrote Mike Higgins, the general manager of West Central Wireless, on the operator's web site. Higgins said the company would discontinue its services sometime next year.
What you need to know about the Concho Christmas Celebration
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has released details for the Concho Christmas Celebration and Concho Valley Homepage has compiled them for our reader’s convenience. Tour of Lights The Tour of Lights will open on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. and will remain open through Dec. 31. Hours for the tour […]
