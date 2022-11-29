Read full article on original website
Patricia A. Smart, 1945-2022
CAVENDISH, Vt. – Patricia A. Smart, 77, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 21, 2022 at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. She was born Oct. 2, 1945 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of James and Helen (Martin) Kee. She attended schools and graduated high school on Long Island, N.Y.
Christmas Party at Black River Senior Center
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Senior Center will be celebrating the holiday season on Monday, Dec. 12, from 1-3 p.m. We will have refreshments and door prizes. “Rust and Ruin,” the retro ‘70s band will be entertaining us with Christmas songs. Everyone will be encouraged to sing along!
SSPTA announces fall fundraiser top-sellers
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Schools PTA congratulates the top-selling students of the recent Halladay’s Harvest Barn fundraiser. Kindergartner Logan Bixby was the high seller at Elm Hill School. The top spot at Union Street School went to third-grader Reid Priestley. Each student earned a $50 cash prize for their efforts.
Celebrate Christmas in Weston’s 37th Year
WESTON, Vt. – Be filled with holiday spirit as the Town of Weston invites you to experience the magic of Christmas. Join us for Christmas in Weston on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. until dusk. Throughout the day, enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, visits with Santa, caroling, children’s activities and more. Stop for a quick bite on the green or lunch at Mildred’s Grill. Watch Santa light the Christmas tree on the village green, and see Weston’s holiday lights all aglow. End your visit with dinner at The Hub and Weston Theatre Company’s “Winter Weston Cabaret.” So much to see and do for people of all ages.
HCRS Event Raises $6,000 for Mental Health
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental-health agency, announced recently that they raised over $6,000 for mental health at their Light Up Your Life event in Windsor on Sept. 23. The community fundraiser was held at the Path of Life Garden, which provided the perfect backdrop for this event focused around mental wellness.
