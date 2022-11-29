Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
abc12.com
Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton hires attorney after his firing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton has retained an attorney after he was fired last month. The announcement came from attorney Arnold Reed, who said a lawsuit against Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the City of Flint is possible in the next two weeks. Barton was relieved...
abc12.com
Suspected illegal scrapper caught on camera at vacant Flint school
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The destruction of vacant school buildings has been an on-going problem in Flint. So, when an ABC12 crew spotted a van backed up to a door at Bryant Elementary School, they checked it out and encountered a guy claiming to be a contractor. “It’s on the...
abc12.com
Saginaw mother gets probation after 8-year-old shoots 4-year-old sibling
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of a 4-year-old child who was shot by his older brother last year in Saginaw will avoid jail time. Shalonda Finch received two years of probation on a third-degree child abuse charge after reaching a plea deal in September. Saginaw police went to a...
abc12.com
Suspicious fire at vacant house in Flint knocks out power to nearby homes
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire at a vacant house on Maryland Avenue reached an electrical pole, leaving residents without power for several hours Thursday evening. Les Randall lives across the street. “I got up and opened the door and the whole porch was going,” said Randall. “I yelled to my daughter to call 911.”
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan county clerks prepare for some precinct recounts over Proposal 3
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly a month after the general election several county clerks across the state are preparing for a recount for two state ballot proposals. The voting and abortion rights proposals were both approved with about 60 percent support statewide. But a group says it has filed...
abc12.com
Dog with gunshot wound to face dropped off to animal care by owners
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An ongoing investigation in underway as to just how a dog in Saginaw got shot. The dog landed at the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control with a gunshot wound to its face. We learned there are conflicting stories as to how this could have happened.
abc12.com
Survivor of Grand Blanc Township apartment fire searches for her rescuer
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Angie Lofton has a special message for the rescuers who helped her escape an apartment building that caught fire in Grand Blanc Township last week. "I don't even know who they are. I would love to see them and tell them that there's so...
abc12.com
Animal rescue nonprofit organization 'The Devoted Barn' seeks donations to save its animals
HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Holly nonprofit animal rescue, The Devoted Barn, faces the possibility of eviction from their 54 acres and seeks donations to keep the animals where they belong - in their homes. The Devoted Barn is certainly dedicated to the wellbeing of the many animals they care...
abc12.com
Black blood donors breaking down barriers in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Black blood donors are making a difference in Flint. Many turning out in support of their communities, as well as friends or family with Sickle Cell disease. It's the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S. and affects 8-10% of black Americans. "Their expressions were,...
abc12.com
The Michigan Department of Education partners with school districts to help increase test scores post pandemic
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Many school bells didn't ring during the pandemic. Now, students and educators are playing catchup and dealing with the consequences. The state of Michigan is targeting districts that have fallen behind and stepping in to get students back on track. Many of those districts are right...
abc12.com
Demolition begins on former Walli's Restaurant in Burton
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Demolition is under way at the site of the former Walli's Restaurant on Center Road in Burton. This location first opened in 1972 as Walli's East. At one time it was one of three Walli's locations across Genesee County that all now have closed. The Burton...
abc12.com
Possible wage boost worries local restaurants
FLINT, Mich. - Business owners in Flint say diners may see higher bills next month if a minimum wage boost takes effect. It would raise the rate for tipped workers from $3.75 to $9 per hour. The boost comes from a Michigan Claims Court ruling on a minimum wage law...
abc12.com
MDOT studying traffic relief for busy Birch Run commercial area
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - M-83 in Birch Run often is choked with traffic and the Michigan Department of Transportation is looking at solutions. MDOT is planning a community meeting on Dec. 14 to study a variety of traffic relief measures for the busy I-75 interchange and commercial corridor. The meeting is part of a year-long study to develop potential plans.
abc12.com
Residents at Bay County senior living complex frustrated with pace of heater replacements
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich (WJRT) - They are waiting for the heat to come back on at a Bay County senior living complex after a number of heaters were shut off because of carbon monoxide concerns. It was in October when we told you about the problems with dozens of heaters...
abc12.com
Lane closures coming to northbound I-475 at I-69 next week
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two weeks after all lanes and ramps reopened at the I-69/I-475 interchange in Flint, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced more closures on Friday. The closures are necessary while MDOT contractors complete temporary slope repairs near the interchange ahead of a major reconstruction on I-475, which...
abc12.com
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for December 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for December at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
abc12.com
Infighting in Saginaw County GOP as America First wing of party takes control
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Saginaw County Republicans have resigned board and delegate positions after what has been described as a tense convention. Monday night, two board members walked out and resigned. They believe the party has been taken over by the America First wing of the party. Some...
