Saginaw, MI

abc12.com

Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton hires attorney after his firing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton has retained an attorney after he was fired last month. The announcement came from attorney Arnold Reed, who said a lawsuit against Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the City of Flint is possible in the next two weeks. Barton was relieved...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Suspected illegal scrapper caught on camera at vacant Flint school

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The destruction of vacant school buildings has been an on-going problem in Flint. So, when an ABC12 crew spotted a van backed up to a door at Bryant Elementary School, they checked it out and encountered a guy claiming to be a contractor. “It’s on the...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Suspicious fire at vacant house in Flint knocks out power to nearby homes

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire at a vacant house on Maryland Avenue reached an electrical pole, leaving residents without power for several hours Thursday evening. Les Randall lives across the street. “I got up and opened the door and the whole porch was going,” said Randall. “I yelled to my daughter to call 911.”
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Black blood donors breaking down barriers in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Black blood donors are making a difference in Flint. Many turning out in support of their communities, as well as friends or family with Sickle Cell disease. It's the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S. and affects 8-10% of black Americans. "Their expressions were,...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Demolition begins on former Walli's Restaurant in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Demolition is under way at the site of the former Walli's Restaurant on Center Road in Burton. This location first opened in 1972 as Walli's East. At one time it was one of three Walli's locations across Genesee County that all now have closed. The Burton...
BURTON, MI
abc12.com

Possible wage boost worries local restaurants

FLINT, Mich. - Business owners in Flint say diners may see higher bills next month if a minimum wage boost takes effect. It would raise the rate for tipped workers from $3.75 to $9 per hour. The boost comes from a Michigan Claims Court ruling on a minimum wage law...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

MDOT studying traffic relief for busy Birch Run commercial area

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - M-83 in Birch Run often is choked with traffic and the Michigan Department of Transportation is looking at solutions. MDOT is planning a community meeting on Dec. 14 to study a variety of traffic relief measures for the busy I-75 interchange and commercial corridor. The meeting is part of a year-long study to develop potential plans.
BIRCH RUN, MI
abc12.com

Lane closures coming to northbound I-475 at I-69 next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two weeks after all lanes and ramps reopened at the I-69/I-475 interchange in Flint, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced more closures on Friday. The closures are necessary while MDOT contractors complete temporary slope repairs near the interchange ahead of a major reconstruction on I-475, which...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for December 2022

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for December at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Infighting in Saginaw County GOP as America First wing of party takes control

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Saginaw County Republicans have resigned board and delegate positions after what has been described as a tense convention. Monday night, two board members walked out and resigned. They believe the party has been taken over by the America First wing of the party. Some...

