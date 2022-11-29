PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Provo Police say they are investigating a woman found dead in the middle of the roadway in the 800 block of W. 800 North. near 850 West. Officer Shad LeFevre said police were notified about the woman being found around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Detectives and medical examiners responded, but as of Thursday night, they had not determined the woman’s cause of death or how her body ended up in the roadway.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO