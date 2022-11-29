Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Fire in West Valley City home contained to one room in basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A basement fire inside a West Valley City home Friday was contained to one room, according to West Valley City fire officials. Fire crews from Unified Fire and West Valley City responded to the incident at 3075 Putnam Court. According to West Valley City...
Police identify woman found dead on the road in Provo
The Provo Police Department has identified the woman who was found dead in the middle of the roadway at 800 North 850 West on Thursday, Dec. 1.
ABC 4
Police investigating Provo woman found dead in roadway
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Provo Police say they are investigating a woman found dead in the middle of the roadway in the 800 block of W. 800 North. near 850 West. Officer Shad LeFevre said police were notified about the woman being found around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Detectives and medical examiners responded, but as of Thursday night, they had not determined the woman’s cause of death or how her body ended up in the roadway.
ksl.com
Elderly Tooele woman dies after being pulled from burning home
TOOELE — A Tooele woman unable to escape her burning home died Tuesday after being pulled out of her house by rescue crews. According to family members and social media posts, Sherri Smart was not able to get out of her house due to health issues. Neighbors say Smart was in her 70s and used a wheelchair to get around.
11-year-old girl identified as the victim of deadly Salt Lake crash
Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed the victim in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday was an 11-year-old girl.
KSLTV
Suspect in Wednesday’s I-15 shooting is named, moved from hospital to jail
LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the Interstate 15 in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
KSLTV
Memorial set up for woman killed in Provo hit and run
PROVO, Utah — Yellow ribbons lined a Holladay neighborhood Friday in support of a family who lost a loved one in a hit and run crash in Provo. “I just wanted to come and pay my respects in the tiny way that I can,” said Leilani Maldonado, a jogger.
ksl.com
Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil
DRAPER — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. "Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat," Eric described. "Big huge crack. That's what I would hear." The sounds of his brand-new home cracking...
Family of jogger killed in Provo looking for closure
Family and friends of a woman killed during a hit-and-run incident while jogging are still dealing with her loss.
kslnewsradio.com
21-year-old woman killed in Provo hit-and-run
PROVO, Utah — A 21-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car during a run. Provo Police are seeking information on the person driving because they fled the scene. The Provo City Police Department identified 21-year-old Isabelle Parr as the victim in the hit-and-run. Officers...
ksl.com
Police: Man arrested in freeway shootout says he was trying to scare officers, see his mom
LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the I-15 freeway in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
ksl.com
Kanab man charged with killing woman after fight at Salt Lake club
SALT LAKE CITY — A Kanab man was charged Friday with shooting an unarmed woman while her boyfriend was involved in a fistfight with another man who had earlier been kicked out of a downtown Salt Lake nightclub. Dustin James Pedersen, 37, is charged in 3rd District Court with...
21-year-old Provo woman killed while jogging identified
Police are searching for the vehicle and driver responsible for hitting and killing a 21-year-old woman in Provo Thursday night.
Alleged I-15 shooter ‘tried to scare police’ in attempt to see his mom
The man who was allegedly involved in a shootout with police on I-15 in Layton on Wednesday, Nov. 30 has been identified and booked into the Davis County Jail.
KSLTV
Man accused of shooting at Orem apartment complex surrenders
OREM, Utah — Police have arrested a South Jordan man who they say shot at two people inside an Orem apartment complex, in a confrontation that was captured on video. Jozef Richard VanderMeide, 18, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of two counts of attempted murder and obstructing justice.
kslnewsradio.com
18-year-old connected to Orem shooting turns himself in
OREM, Utah — An 18-year-old man is in custody after turning himself in on Wednesday in connection with an Orem shooting in November. Police suspect the man of attempted murder and obstruction of justice after the Orem shooting that injured two men at the Axis Apartments. These apartments, at 800 South and 1370 West provide off-campus student housing to UVU students.
ksl.com
Victim of Salt Lake auto-pedestrian crash was 11-year-old girl
SALT LAKE CITY — A young girl died due to an auto-pedestrian crash at 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, according to police. Police believe the girl was hit by a Nissan pickup truck in a crosswalk around 3:30 p.m. The driver was turning from 1300 South onto 2100 East, Salt Lake police said in a statement.
KSLTV
3 vacant house fires spark in one week in SLC’s Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City firefighters were once again called to a house fire in the Ballpark neighborhood. That makes three fires at the same row of vacant homes in just the past week. “It’s the exact same cast of characters over and over and over and...
Man accused of two same-day downtown Salt Lake burglaries
Salt Lake City Police arrested a man they say broke into and burglarized two downtown businesses, including office space belonging to the Utah Attorney General's Office on Friday, Nov. 25.
kslnewsradio.com
Suspect in I-15 shooting named, booked into jail
LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police announced Thursday evening that the suspect involved in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting on southbound I-15 near Hill Field Road has been booked into the Davis County Jail. Police say 28-year-old Micheal John Buttel has been booked on several charges related to the incident....
Comments / 0