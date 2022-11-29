ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

Police investigating Provo woman found dead in roadway

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Provo Police say they are investigating a woman found dead in the middle of the roadway in the 800 block of W. 800 North. near 850 West. Officer Shad LeFevre said police were notified about the woman being found around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Detectives and medical examiners responded, but as of Thursday night, they had not determined the woman’s cause of death or how her body ended up in the roadway.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Elderly Tooele woman dies after being pulled from burning home

TOOELE — A Tooele woman unable to escape her burning home died Tuesday after being pulled out of her house by rescue crews. According to family members and social media posts, Sherri Smart was not able to get out of her house due to health issues. Neighbors say Smart was in her 70s and used a wheelchair to get around.
TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

Suspect in Wednesday’s I-15 shooting is named, moved from hospital to jail

LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the Interstate 15 in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Memorial set up for woman killed in Provo hit and run

PROVO, Utah — Yellow ribbons lined a Holladay neighborhood Friday in support of a family who lost a loved one in a hit and run crash in Provo. “I just wanted to come and pay my respects in the tiny way that I can,” said Leilani Maldonado, a jogger.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil

DRAPER — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. "Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat," Eric described. "Big huge crack. That's what I would hear." The sounds of his brand-new home cracking...
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

21-year-old woman killed in Provo hit-and-run

PROVO, Utah — A 21-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car during a run. Provo Police are seeking information on the person driving because they fled the scene. The Provo City Police Department identified 21-year-old Isabelle Parr as the victim in the hit-and-run. Officers...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Man accused of shooting at Orem apartment complex surrenders

OREM, Utah — Police have arrested a South Jordan man who they say shot at two people inside an Orem apartment complex, in a confrontation that was captured on video. Jozef Richard VanderMeide, 18, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of two counts of attempted murder and obstructing justice.
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

18-year-old connected to Orem shooting turns himself in

OREM, Utah — An 18-year-old man is in custody after turning himself in on Wednesday in connection with an Orem shooting in November. Police suspect the man of attempted murder and obstruction of justice after the Orem shooting that injured two men at the Axis Apartments. These apartments, at 800 South and 1370 West provide off-campus student housing to UVU students.
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Victim of Salt Lake auto-pedestrian crash was 11-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY — A young girl died due to an auto-pedestrian crash at 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, according to police. Police believe the girl was hit by a Nissan pickup truck in a crosswalk around 3:30 p.m. The driver was turning from 1300 South onto 2100 East, Salt Lake police said in a statement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Suspect in I-15 shooting named, booked into jail

LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police announced Thursday evening that the suspect involved in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting on southbound I-15 near Hill Field Road has been booked into the Davis County Jail. Police say 28-year-old Micheal John Buttel has been booked on several charges related to the incident....
LAYTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy