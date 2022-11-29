Read full article on original website
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick prioritizes property tax relief, electric grid fixes and border security for 2023 legislative session
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Wednesday unveiled a list of 21 legislative priorities including property tax relief, improving the reliability of the electric grid and continuing to spend money on border security funding.
Texas lawmakers have a $27 billion surplus, but a spending cap complicates their goal of lowering property taxes
If Gov. Greg Abbott's dream of a historic property tax break for Texans is to become a reality in the 2023 legislative session, the Republican-controlled Legislature might have to break the state's constitutional spending limit for the next two years.
Losing Republican candidate wants Texas House to void results of his race
A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election. Republican Mike May this week...
A growing number of Texas rural counties are declaring local immigration “disasters”
SULPHUR SPRINGS — More than 500 miles separate Hopkins County from the Texas-Mexico border. The distance did not stop the county commissioners from declaring a "local state of disaster" caused by an "invasion" of immigrants. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom signed the resolution in mid-November...
By tradition, the minority party gets to chair some Texas House committees. Some in the GOP want to end that.
As the 2023 legislative session nears, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is under pressure from a small but vocal group of fellow Republicans who want to ban Democratic committee chairs, a longtime tradition that has allowed the minority party a seat at the table despite being out of power.
To combat opioid overdoses, Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday said he supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips, reversing his previous opposition to the idea as he tries to fight an increase in opioid overdoses in the state, which he has made a point of emphasis heading into January's legislative session.
