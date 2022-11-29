ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KSAT 12

Texas lawmakers have a $27 billion surplus, but a spending cap complicates their goal of lowering property taxes

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. If Gov. Greg Abbott’s dream of a historic property tax break for Texans is to become a reality in the 2023 legislative session, the Republican-controlled Legislature might have to break the state’s constitutional spending limit for the next two years.
By tradition, the minority party gets to chair some Texas House committees. Some in the GOP want to end that.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As the 2023 legislative session nears, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is under pressure from a small but vocal group of fellow Republicans who want to ban Democratic committee chairs, a longtime tradition that has allowed the minority party a seat at the table despite being out of power.
To combat opioid overdoses, Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday said he supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips, reversing his previous opposition to the idea as he tries to fight an increase in opioid overdoses in the state, which he has made a point of emphasis heading into January’s legislative session.

