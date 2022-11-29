ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdhn.com

Former Eufaula football standout to transfer from Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Ms. (WDHN) — Mississippi State sophomore and former Eufaula Tiger, Rara Thomas, has announced via social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Thomas has 62 career catches, 878 yards, and 12 touchdowns in two seasons with MSU. First, I would like to thank God because without...
STARKVILLE, MS
wdhn.com

Ariton percussionist signs with Huntingdon band

ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — Ariton’s Ethan Cannon will take his musical talents to Huntingdon College in Montgomery. Cannon plays percussion and has been a member of the Ariton Purple Wave Marching Band for five years. Surrounded by friends, family and fellow band members Cannon signed to join the...
ARITON, AL
wdhn.com

2 killed in overnight storms that hit Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead following an overnight storm that hit Montgomery County. According to Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton, the Flatwood community in Montgomery County suffered a tornado strike just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. “We have confirmed reports that our community has lost two...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

ALEA investigates traffic deaths over Thanksgiving holiday

ALABAMA (WDHN)— The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency put out a release concerning the eight traffic-related deaths that were investigated over the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period. The deadly crashes occurred in Cleburne, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Mobile, and Pike counties. According to the ALEA release, four of seven persons traveling...
PIKE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy