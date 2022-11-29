Read full article on original website
Origin Health brings SoftWave therapy to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new therapy is now available in Sioux Falls to help treat chronic pain and inflammation. It’s called SoftWave therapy but is sometimes referred to as shockwave therapy. The machine manufactured in Germany looks a little like an ultrasound machine but instead sends...
MN nurses strike won’t impact Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time this year, nurses will strike in Minnesota. Thursday, the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) authorized a strike to begin on December 11 that would impact 15 hospitals throughout the state. That includes four Fairview Health Services hospitals. Last month Sanford Health...
Life changing events for the Tarbox family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People say “God will never give you more than you can handle,” but a Sioux Falls couple, who has been dealt a series of medical, financial and emotional setbacks, says they’re only able to handle them because of their faith. “He...
How medical cannabis has helped one Sioux Falls resident’s pain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jill Floyd of Sioux Falls uses her wrists and hands a lot. “A lot of typing, a lot of paperwork, a lot of handwriting,” Floyd said. She showed KELOLAND News her state-issued medical cannabis card on Friday. “Over the years I’ve had problems...
OSHA investigating death at Sioux Falls packaging company
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating a death that occurred at Bell Inc. in Sioux Falls. OSHA spokesperson Scott Allen told KELOLAND News over the phone Friday morning that the death happened on Tuesday, November 29. Allen says by law, OSHA...
South Dakota publications react to more Gannett layoffs at Argus Leader
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The news of more lost jobs at the state’s largest newspaper is a shock for those in the industry. But many are looking to new publications and newsrooms as a potential new avenue for people to get their news fix. The latest...
First new treatment for diabetes since insulin approved by FDA
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The FDA approved a new drug called Teplizumab that can delay the onset of Type 1 Diabetes, especially in children. Sanford researchers dedicated to finding a cure say this is a huge breakthrough. Type 1 diabetes is caused by the destruction of insulin-producing cells by our bodies. This new drug calms the immune system.
Saturday Boredom Busters: December 3rd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Disney on Ice presents three performances of Find Your Hero. Show times are at 11 a.m., plus 3 and 7 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. Santa at the Zoo features holiday activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at...
New cameras let families check in on babies in NICU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Family members of babies in the NICU at Sanford now have an easier way to check in on their little ones. Shaina Goedtke is spending some quality time with her daughter Kenzie Thursday morning. Kenzie has been in the NICU for over a month.
What’s making you sick lately?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures fall, reports of seasonal illnesses are rising. But what exactly is it that’s stuffing you up, tiring you out and tickling the back of your throat?. According to providers at Avera and Sanford in Sioux Falls, influenza, RSV and strep throat...
Cricket Wireless gives $5,000 in gifts to local families
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Christmas came early for some families in Sioux Falls. Cricket wireless gave $5000 worth of gifts to three deserving families in Sioux Falls as a part of their 12 days of cricket campaign. Each family received a variety of gifts from their Christmas wish list.
SFSD comments on rising lunch debt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is looking at more than $100,000 in unpaid school lunches. The district says it has no choice but to stop serving lunches to kids who don’t have the paperwork completed for free or reduced lunches. That will happen after the new year.
Watertown homeless to get help with housing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since May, the Codington County Welfare agency has tracked homeless persons who ask for help from the agency. In six months, 44 persons who identified as homeless contacted the agency, said welfare director Sara Foust. Foust said the tracking was completed through software from the Helpline Center and they were double-checked.
Someone You Should Know: School nurse giving the gift of celebration
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kristin Clark is the school nurse at Journey Elementary School who found a way to share the gift of celebration. “One of my passion projects is making sure we have great resources in town that kids are connected to all of the things they need so they don’t miss out on childhood moments,” said Kristin.
USD-Sioux Falls to offer elementary education degree
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Aspiring teachers in the Sioux Falls area will soon have another option for getting a degree. University of South Dakota-Sioux Falls will soon offer an elementary education degree. The Bachelor of Science will allow future educators to teach K-8. “This is our first entry into...
Flashback Friday: 1983 snowfall react to snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week, Southeastern KELOLAND saw its first measurable snowfall of the season. Over six inches fell in Lake Park, Iowa while just over two inches was seen at the Sioux Falls airport. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983...
SportsZone Saturday: SDSU vs Delaware; USA Soccer; Boxing Classic
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this week. We start our show with the Jackrabbits. The South Dakota State football team is the top seed in the FCS Playoffs. After earning a first-round bye, the Jacks return to action on Saturday, when they meet a familiar foe, Delaware.
How cold will December be?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been following model trends that have been hinting at a much colder December than average. Those models and trends have been showing up on the teleconnections, or the long-distance relationship between weather patterns. Our current La Nina pattern is just one example of a teleconnection.
Dangerous, potentially deadly distracted driving remains a hard habit to break in South Dakota
South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
Skating into the weekend!
Disney on Ice is here in Sioux Falls. We talked with a cast member to hear about opening night night and why you should attend to make family memories that last a lifetime. Lifescape was the recipient of the $5,000 Nexstar Charitable Foundation. They stopped by to explain how you can help them continue their efforts by volunteering, fundraising, or making a donation to Lifescape.
