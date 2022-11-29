ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

UCLA Football Defensive Lineman Hayden Harris Enters Transfer Portal

Another Bruin is on his way out after an extended stay in Westwood. UCLA football defensive lineman Hayden Harris is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. Harris just finished his fourth season with the Bruins, making the first three appearances of his career in 2022. Harris...
