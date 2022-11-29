Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Le Sueur, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 00:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Blue Earth; Carver; Dakota; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Waseca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brown, Chippewa, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Pope by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 21:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Chippewa; Douglas; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Wind Advisory issued for Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 21:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Pepin; Pierce; St. Croix WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 21:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona Period of Snow Showers and Visibility Reductions With Slick Travel Overnight An area of snow showers will quickly progress east overnight with visibility reductions briefly under 1/2 mile possible under heavier snow showers. Although snow amounts will be mainly less than 1/2 inch, the light snow combined with strong winds gusting to 45 mph and falling temperatures could lead to slick, difficult travel. If traveling overnight, slow down and be prepared for rapidly changing visibility in any snow showers.
