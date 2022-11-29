Effective: 2022-12-02 21:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Chippewa; Douglas; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

BROWN COUNTY, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO