Wind Advisory issued for Anoka, Benton, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 21:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Ramsey; Sherburne; Steele; Washington; Wright WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Le Sueur, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 00:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Blue Earth; Carver; Dakota; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Waseca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brown, Chippewa, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Pope by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 21:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Chippewa; Douglas; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Wind Advisory issued for Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 21:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Pepin; Pierce; St. Croix WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 21:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona Period of Snow Showers and Visibility Reductions With Slick Travel Overnight An area of snow showers will quickly progress east overnight with visibility reductions briefly under 1/2 mile possible under heavier snow showers. Although snow amounts will be mainly less than 1/2 inch, the light snow combined with strong winds gusting to 45 mph and falling temperatures could lead to slick, difficult travel. If traveling overnight, slow down and be prepared for rapidly changing visibility in any snow showers.
Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Murray; Nobles; Rock WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds coupled with falling snow will result in periods of reduced visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, Winneshiek by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 20:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 23:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Period of Snow Showers and Visibility Reductions With Slick Travel This Evening An area of snow showers will quickly progress east this evening with visibility reductions briefly under 1/2 mile possible under heavier snow showers. Although snow amounts will be mainly less than 1/2 inch, the light snow combined with strong winds gusting to 45 mph and falling temperatures could lead to slick, difficult travel. If traveling this evening, slow down and be prepared for rapidly changing visibility in any snow showers.
Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 22:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo; Clark; Jackson; La Crosse; Monroe; Taylor; Trempealeau Period of Snow Showers and Visibility Reductions With Slick Travel Overnight An area of snow showers will quickly progress east overnight with visibility reductions briefly under 1/2 mile possible under heavier snow showers. Although snow amounts will be mainly less than 1/2 inch, the light snow combined with strong winds gusting to 45 mph and falling temperatures could lead to slick, difficult travel. If traveling overnight, slow down and be prepared for rapidly changing visibility in any snow showers.
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Calhoun, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 20:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Marshall; Pocahontas; Story; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Visibility Reductions with Quick Moving Line of Snow Showers Nearing I-35 and Moving Along Highway 20 Quick, visibility reduction under a mile at times have occurred across north central Iowa this evening. A motorist reported visibility under a half a mile and whiteout conditions, which lasted for about 7 miles as they drove on Highway 20 in Calhoun County a short time ago. While snowfall totals will generally be a dusting, slicks spots may develop on roadways. Further, sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 45 mph will blow the falling snow and make for tricky travel this evening. Motorists should prepare for quick changes in visibility in a short distance as snow showers move in and out of the area. Further, travel on roadways may be more difficult with the gusty winds, especially for high profile vehicles. Motorists are urged to exercise caution if driving this evening.
Wind Advisory issued for Martin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 21:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Martin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Martin County. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 20:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50 mph. * WHERE...All of central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are moving through north central Iowa this evening and will cause brief, significant reduction of visibility in some places. A dusting of snow accumulation is possible and may cause slick spots on roads.
