What's new on Disney+ in December 2022

By GMA Team
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GgU71_0jRWYjG600

The highly anticipated series "National Treasure: Edge of History" is one of the many exciting arrivals on Disney+ this December.

The Disney+ original series , an expansion of the popular movie franchise, stars actress Lisette Olivera as Jess, a young woman who receives a "clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father" from a stranger.

MORE: Chris Pratt shares behind-the-scenes look at 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'

According to the show's synopsis, "Jess has a knack for solving puzzles, and her skills are put to the test as she and her friends follow a series of clues hidden in American artifacts and landmarks."

Jess and her friends are in a race with a black-market antiquities dealer to find the treasure. Throughout their journey to find the treasure, Jess learns more about her family's history.

Check out the trailer for the live action scripted series, which arrives on the streaming service on Dec. 14:

Other arrivals on the streaming service include the premiere of the new original movie "Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules" on Dec. 2, the premiere of the new holiday special "Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holiday" on Dec. 2 and the premiere of the new documentary "Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?" on Dec. 9.

A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.

Check out the full list of December arrivals on Disney+ below.

Dec. 2

  • "Akashinga: The Brave Ones"
  • "Heroes of the Mediterranean"
  • "Patagonia Wings"
  • "The Territory"
  • "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules" - Premiere
  • "Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays" - Premiere

Dec. 7

  • "Alice's Wonderland Bakery" (S1, 5 episodes)
  • "Animal Fight Night" (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)
  • "Beyond Magic with DMC" (S1)
  • "Botswana" (S1)
  • "Gigantosaurus" (S3, 8 episodes)
  • "Raven's Home" (S5, 2 episodes)
  • "The Villains of Valley View" (S1, 1 episode)
  • "The Mysterious Benedict Society" - Season Finale - Episode 208 "A Two-Way Street"
  • "The Santa Clauses" - Episode 5 "Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse"
  • "Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!" - Episode 8
  • "Willow" - Episode 3

Dec. 8

  • "Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones" - Premiere

Dec. 9

  • "Area 51: The CIA's Secret"
  • "CMA Country Christmas"
  • "Ocean's Breath"
  • "Shark vs. Tuna"
  • "Retrograde"
  • "Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?" - Premiere
  • "Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again" - Premiere

Dec. 14

  • "Alaska's Deadliest" (S1)
  • "Broken Karaoke" (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)
  • "Drain the Oceans" (S5)
  • "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (S10)
  • "The Owl House" (S3, 1 episode)
  • "Positive Energy" (S1)
  • "National Treasure: Edge of History" - 2-episode Premiere
  • "The Santa Clauses" - Episode 6 "Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember"
  • "Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!" - Episode 9
  • "Willow" - Episode 4

Dec. 15

  • "A Very Backstreet Holiday"

Dec. 16

  • "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration"
  • "Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz"
  • "Mafia Confidential"
  • "Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)"
  • "Where Oceans Collide"
  • "If These Walls Could Sing" - Premiere
  • "Le Pupille" - Premiere

Dec. 21

  • "Ancient X Files" (S2, 5 episodes)
  • "Born in Africa" (S1)
  • "Danger Decoded" (S1)
  • "The Flagmakers"
  • "Port Protection Alaska" (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5)
  • "National Treasure: Edge of History" - Episode 3 "Graceland Gambit"
  • "Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!" - Episode 10
  • "Willow" - Episode 5

Dec. 23

  • "From the Ashes"
  • "Jaguar Beach Battle"
  • "Little Giant"

Dec. 28

  • "Generation X" (S1)
  • "Savage Kingdom" (S1, S2, S3, S4)
  • "Street Genius" (S1, S2)
  • "Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown" (S1)
  • "Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl" - Premiere
  • "National Treasure: Edge of History" - Episode 4 "Charlotte"
  • "Willow" - Episode 6

Dec. 30

  • "Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures"
  • "Generation Youtube"

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."

