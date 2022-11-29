Read full article on original website
US win over Netherlands could be boon for American soccer
The United States men’s national team is fighting this World Cup on two fronts. There’s the immense challenge on the ground in Qatar, where the underdog Americans — after meeting expectations by advancing through the group stage — will take on the Netherlands on Saturday in the Round of 16 in Al Rayyan, seeking their first quarterfinal berth since 2002. Then there’s the progress occurring in how the U.S. team is recognized on the global soccer stage (much more credibly, thank you very much) and the growing support it is receiving back home. The movement is being catalyzed everywhere kids are strapping...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Iranian athlete's family home demolished by officials, media outlet says
The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has been demolished, according to the pro-reform news outlet IranWire, after she rose to international prominence this fall for competing with her head uncovered.
Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate...
ABC7 Chicago
Paul Whelan calls home from Russia after more than a week without contact, brother says
Paul Whelan, an American detained in Russia, was able to call home Friday after more than a week without contact with his family, his brother David said. Paul, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence, said he had been moved to a prison hospital and "did not say why he was there, but did say he would call again later," David said in an email, adding that their parents believe he will be returning to his normal penal colony Friday, CNN reported.
