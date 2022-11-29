ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

US win over Netherlands could be boon for American soccer

The United States men’s national team is fighting this World Cup on two fronts. There’s the immense challenge on the ground in Qatar, where the underdog Americans — after meeting expectations by advancing through the group stage — will take on the Netherlands on Saturday in the Round of 16 in Al Rayyan, seeking their first quarterfinal berth since 2002. Then there’s the progress occurring in how the U.S. team is recognized on the global soccer stage (much more credibly, thank you very much) and the growing support it is receiving back home. The movement is being catalyzed everywhere kids are strapping...
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Action News Jax

Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate...
ABC7 Chicago

Paul Whelan calls home from Russia after more than a week without contact, brother says

Paul Whelan, an American detained in Russia, was able to call home Friday after more than a week without contact with his family, his brother David said. Paul, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence, said he had been moved to a prison hospital and "did not say why he was there, but did say he would call again later," David said in an email, adding that their parents believe he will be returning to his normal penal colony Friday, CNN reported.

