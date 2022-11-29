Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 21:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Pepin; Pierce; St. Croix WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Le Sueur, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 21:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Blue Earth; Carver; Dakota; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Waseca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Totall snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Wind Advisory issued for Anoka, Benton, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 21:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Ramsey; Sherburne; Steele; Washington; Wright WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 22:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo; Clark; Jackson; La Crosse; Monroe; Taylor; Trempealeau Period of Snow Showers and Visibility Reductions With Slick Travel Overnight An area of snow showers will quickly progress east overnight with visibility reductions briefly under 1/2 mile possible under heavier snow showers. Although snow amounts will be mainly less than 1/2 inch, the light snow combined with strong winds gusting to 45 mph and falling temperatures could lead to slick, difficult travel. If traveling overnight, slow down and be prepared for rapidly changing visibility in any snow showers.
