Effective: 2022-12-02 21:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Central St. Louis; North St. Louis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...North St. Louis and Central St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion and, Nett Lake areas. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO