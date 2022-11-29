Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 21:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Pepin; Pierce; St. Croix WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, North St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 21:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Central St. Louis; North St. Louis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...North St. Louis and Central St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion and, Nett Lake areas. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 15:31:00 Expires: 2022-12-04 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Guam WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CHST SUNDAY * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Until 6 PM ChST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 23:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Assumption; Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; Coastal Jefferson; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
