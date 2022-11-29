Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Fields was expected to be limited again on Thursday, but he's now squarely on track to play Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Bears do have their bye in Week 14, so there's an outside chance that they play it safe and hold Fields out again. Trevor Siemian, who started in place of Fields last week, has missed back-to-back practices with an oblique injury. Fields' return would be a sizable upgrade for Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO