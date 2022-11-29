ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is not expected to be available on Sunday. With Rodgers sidelined, Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) DNP on Wednesday

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Miami Dolphins. McCaffrey is dealing with knee irritation and did not practice to open the week on Wednesday. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) sidelined, McCaffrey could see an increase in touches if he is active on Sunday, but that is an unknown at this point. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Jordan Mason could see more touches if McCaffrey is inactive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New Orleans' Dyson Daniels starting for Herbert Jones (ankle) on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Daniels will make his first start this season after Herbert Jones was held out with an ankle injury. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project Daniels to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Daniels' Friday projection...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raiders list Josh Jacobs (calf) as questionable in Week 13

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (calf) is questionable to play in Week 13's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacobs' Week 13 status has not been decided after he logged three limited practices with his calf ailment. In a potential opportunity against a Chargers' defense giving up 25.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Jacobs to score 22.2 FanDuel points.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL Betting Guide: Week 13

Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
TENNESSEE STATE
Magic starting Moe Wagner for Gary Harris (hamstring) on Friday

Orlando Magic center Mortiz Wagner is starting in Friday's lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wagner will make his first start this season after Gary Harris was held out with a hamstring injury. In 18.6 expected minutes, our models project Wagner to score 17.8 FanDuel points. Wagner's projection includes 8.8 points,...
ORLANDO, FL
Mike Williams (ankle) making progress for Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) is progressing, per head coach Brandon Staley. Williams originally injured his ankle in Week 7 and then aggravated the issue in Week 11 after only six snaps. Staley said the Chargers will try to get Williams on the field this week, but he remains day-to-day. Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter will see more opportunities again in Week 13 versus the Las Vegas Raiders if Williams is sidelined.
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) fully practices on Friday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) was a full participant in Friday's practice. After consecutive full sessions on Thursday and Friday, Fournette's Week 13 availability is trending in the right direction. In a matchup versus a New Orleans Saints' defense allowing 18.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Fournette to score 7.3 FanDuel points.
TAMPA, FL
Cincinnati's Joe Mixon (concussion) limited on Wednesday

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) was limited during Wednesday's practice. Mixon was able to register a limited participation to start Week 13's preparation after sitting out one game with a concussion. In a potential matchup versus a Kansas City Chiefs' defense ranked 17th (20.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, expect Samaje Perine to see more touches if Mixon is unable to be cleared before Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Miami's Max Strus (shoulder) probable on Friday

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Strus is dealing with a shoulder injury but is expected to play against Boston. Our models expect him to play 31.0 minutes against the Celtics. Strus' Friday projection includes 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8...
MIAMI, FL
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) active for Friday's game versus Boston

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Herro will suit up on the road despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Herro to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Herro's projection includes 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and...
MIAMI, FL
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) ruled out on Friday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young will sit out at home after experiencing right shoulder soreness. Expect Dejounte Murray to play an increased offensive role on Friday night. Murray's projection includes 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.
ATLANTA, GA
Raheem Mostert (knee) limited Wednesday for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was a limited participant at practice on Wendesday. Mostert sat out last week, but a Wednesday session puts him on track to play Week 13 against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers. Jeff Wilson is still expected to lead the Dolphins' backfield even if Mostert is active.
Rams' Matthew Stafford (neck) not expected to play in Week 13

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Stafford has not been officially ruled out for Week 13, but Sean McVay said it's "safe to say" he will not be available. Expect Bryce Perkins to remain the starter on Sunday.
Josh Hart (ankle) doubtful for Portland's Saturday contest versus Jazz

Portland Trail Blazers guard josh Hart (ankle) is doubtful to play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Hart looks like he will miss his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. Expect Trendon Watford to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 131.8 minutes...
PORTLAND, OR
Justin Fields (shoulder) upgraded to full at Bears practice

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Fields was expected to be limited again on Thursday, but he's now squarely on track to play Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Bears do have their bye in Week 14, so there's an outside chance that they play it safe and hold Fields out again. Trevor Siemian, who started in place of Fields last week, has missed back-to-back practices with an oblique injury. Fields' return would be a sizable upgrade for Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet.
CHICAGO, IL
Jalen Johnson (ankle) starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured John Collins

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Johnson, originally listed questionable due to right ankle soreness, has received the green light to take the court. With all of the injuries facing the team, he'll also immediately start. Our models project Johnson...
ATLANTA, GA
Heat starting Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will make his 14th start this season after he missed seven games with knee soreness. In 34.8 minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
Denver's Jeff Green (knee) remains out on Friday

Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (knee) will not play in Friday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Green will not be active for his sixth straight game with a right knee contusion. Expect Vlatko Cancar to play more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Cancar's projection includes 6.2 points, 2.4...
DENVER, CO

