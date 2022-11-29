ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos HC Hackett Walks Back Response to Potential QB Change

Although he surrendered offensive play-calling duties, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett still maintains the proverbial nuclear codes — that is, with the team in a sharp nosedive, the power to relegate struggling quarterback Russell Wilson to the bench. Which Hackett won't exercise. Yet. “Right now, no," he told...
Ben Jones Back After Lesson in ‘Patience’

NASHVILLE – The man in the middle of the Tennessee Titans offense will return to action on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Center Ben Jones hopes he can help the team’s running game return to form as well. Jones has cleared concussion protocol after missing the Titans’ last...
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room

After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
John Elway’s Last Draft as GM Has Helped Torpedo 2022 Broncos

Each week, the Denver Broncos spiral deeper into the abyss that has become the losing culture in the Mile High City for over a half-decade. This Sunday, the 3-8 Broncos travel for a matchup against the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens, who are eight-point favorites in Week 13. While the Broncos limp...
Ja’Marr Chase On His Return: ‘I Don’t Think I Can Be Stopped’

CINCINNATI — The Bengals top wide receiver met with the media on Wednesday to update his hip injury. Ja'Marr Chase confirmed that he had a hairline fracture in his hip but did not tear his hip labrum. Chase might have played last Sunday but wanted to take one more week to be sure everything is ok.
Patriots Can’t Solve Bills WRs - Diggs, Davis or McKenzie

Though signing a two-year, $4.4 million extension in the offseason would seem to solidify one’s place on a pro football team, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie entered the 2022 season with expectations to satisfy. In helping to flummox a ‘Belichickian’ defense during the Bills 24-10 victory over the...
Raiders QB Derek Carr: ‘The Main Word is Improve’

The Las Vegas Raiders have been far from the team they were expected to be -- and wanted to be -- this season. For the first time all season, there's a sign of consistent life, as Las Vegas has won consecutive games for the first time this year, both coming in overtime on the road.
Justin Fields Trending Towards Week 13 Return vs. Packers

View the original article to see embedded media. After missing Week 12 with a left shoulder injury, Justin Fields appears to be trending towards a return to the Bears lineup for Sunday’s home matchup against the Packers. Fields, who has been dealing with a separated shoulder with partially torn...
Lions’ Injury Report: Brown, Okwara Out against Jaguars

The Detroit Lions are getting healthier, as they seek their fifth victory of the season. After being in the league's concussion protocol, both Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah are set to play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, rookie Josh Paschal is also expected to return after addressing a...
Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Thursday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their second practice of the week and several players returned to action after not participating Wednesday. Chargers S Derwin James (hip), CB Bryce Callahan (groin) and OLB Khalil Mack (rest) each practiced Thursday after being listed as non-participants to start the week. WR...
Jauan Jennings is on the Verge of Another Second Half Surge

Offense was a dud from the 49ers against the Saints. Despite that dud, there was one player who was able to be the shining light. That player was wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Typically making his impact as a blocker, Jennings rose to the occasion to come up big for the 49ers versus the Saints. He scored the 49ers' lone touchdown to go along with six catches for 49 yards. It is the best game, stats wise, this season for Jennings and it was needed. This game just might be the outing that will catapult Jennings on a hot streak as he did last season.
Bills at Patriots Final Injury Report: Dion Dawkins, Damien Harris Status Revealed

DNP - Did Not Participate. The Bills conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday. T Dion Dawkins - Ankle (DNP) LB Von Miller - Knee (DNP) TE Quintin Morris - Illness (FP) Despite his status having being reported throughout the week, the Bills officially confirmed Miller’s absence for Thursday’s game. The 33-year-old has a team-leading eight sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in his first season in Buffalo. His absence will create a void in the Bills defense, which is tied for 12th in total yards allowed per game, and ranks fourth in pass defense. Look for defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive end Greg Rousseau to take on the lead duties in Buffalo’s pass rush in his absence, with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano to remain aggressive in getting to the ball.
