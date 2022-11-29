Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Wichita Eagle
NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson?
FOXBORO — Let's be honest, the New England Patriots do not have a roster full of superstars. Still, it's not like the Patriots don't have promising young players, especially after hitting on some draft picks in each of the last two years. ESPN released its “NFL Top 25 under...
Wichita Eagle
Ja’Marr Chase On His Return: ‘I Don’t Think I Can Be Stopped’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals top wide receiver met with the media on Wednesday to update his hip injury. Ja'Marr Chase confirmed that he had a hairline fracture in his hip but did not tear his hip labrum. Chase might have played last Sunday but wanted to take one more week to be sure everything is ok.
1-on-1 with Rams QB coach Zac Robinson on starting John Wolford against the Seattle Seahawks
Curt Sandoval talks to Rams quarterback coach Zac Robinson about the backup quarterbacks, with Matthew Stafford coming out of concussion protocol.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs rookie Skyy Moore fumbled punt vs. Rams. This was his response right after
After stepping out of bounds, Kansas City Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore skipped four times and nodded, raising his arm to the crowd following an 18-yard reception against the Los Angeles Rams. The extended celebration, in this instance, was understandable — especially considering what had just happened in the first quarter...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Surrender Two Straight Josh Allen TDs, Trail Bills
FOXBORO — Following a bit of rookie magic, the New England Patriots once again find themselves in a deficit to their bitter division rivals. On a chilly night in the northeast, the New England Patriots are embroiled in a pivotal battle with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Injury Report: Brown, Okwara Out against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions are getting healthier, as they seek their fifth victory of the season. After being in the league's concussion protocol, both Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah are set to play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, rookie Josh Paschal is also expected to return after addressing a...
Wichita Eagle
John Elway’s Last Draft as GM Has Helped Torpedo 2022 Broncos
Each week, the Denver Broncos spiral deeper into the abyss that has become the losing culture in the Mile High City for over a half-decade. This Sunday, the 3-8 Broncos travel for a matchup against the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens, who are eight-point favorites in Week 13. While the Broncos limp...
Wichita Eagle
Robert Quinn’s Knee Injury Could Open Roster Spot for Jordan Davis
PHILADELPHIA – Robert Quinn was fine all week. The Eagles' defensive end never showed up on the team’s injury report. Until Friday. A knee injury will keep the veteran pass rusher out of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, an perhaps longer. The sudden injury could be...
Wichita Eagle
Bills at Patriots Final Injury Report: Dion Dawkins, Damien Harris Status Revealed
DNP - Did Not Participate. The Bills conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday. T Dion Dawkins - Ankle (DNP) LB Von Miller - Knee (DNP) TE Quintin Morris - Illness (FP) Despite his status having being reported throughout the week, the Bills officially confirmed Miller’s absence for Thursday’s game. The 33-year-old has a team-leading eight sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in his first season in Buffalo. His absence will create a void in the Bills defense, which is tied for 12th in total yards allowed per game, and ranks fourth in pass defense. Look for defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive end Greg Rousseau to take on the lead duties in Buffalo’s pass rush in his absence, with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano to remain aggressive in getting to the ball.
