Wichita Eagle

NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson?

FOXBORO — Let's be honest, the New England Patriots do not have a roster full of superstars. Still, it's not like the Patriots don't have promising young players, especially after hitting on some draft picks in each of the last two years. ESPN released its “NFL Top 25 under...
Wichita Eagle

Broncos HC Hackett Walks Back Response to Potential QB Change

Although he surrendered offensive play-calling duties, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett still maintains the proverbial nuclear codes — that is, with the team in a sharp nosedive, the power to relegate struggling quarterback Russell Wilson to the bench. Which Hackett won't exercise. Yet. “Right now, no," he told...
Wichita Eagle

Ja’Marr Chase On His Return: ‘I Don’t Think I Can Be Stopped’

CINCINNATI — The Bengals top wide receiver met with the media on Wednesday to update his hip injury. Ja'Marr Chase confirmed that he had a hairline fracture in his hip but did not tear his hip labrum. Chase might have played last Sunday but wanted to take one more week to be sure everything is ok.
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Injury Report: Brown, Okwara Out against Jaguars

The Detroit Lions are getting healthier, as they seek their fifth victory of the season. After being in the league's concussion protocol, both Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah are set to play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, rookie Josh Paschal is also expected to return after addressing a...
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Surrender Two Straight Josh Allen TDs, Trail Bills

FOXBORO — Following a bit of rookie magic, the New England Patriots once again find themselves in a deficit to their bitter division rivals. On a chilly night in the northeast, the New England Patriots are embroiled in a pivotal battle with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.
Wichita Eagle

Justin Fields Trending Towards Week 13 Return vs. Packers

View the original article to see embedded media. After missing Week 12 with a left shoulder injury, Justin Fields appears to be trending towards a return to the Bears lineup for Sunday’s home matchup against the Packers. Fields, who has been dealing with a separated shoulder with partially torn...
Wichita Eagle

Justin Fields’ Return a Case of Risk with Rewards

Justin Fields has shown in the past how well he overcomes injuries. The national semifinals and finals for Ohio State come to mind, when he had hip and rib injuries. Fields will test this again Sunday against the Green Bay Packers and the Bears will count on this ability to heal quickly as he tries to be a binding force, as long as it's not ultimately a disaster for his health.
Wichita Eagle

Ben Jones Back After Lesson in ‘Patience’

NASHVILLE – The man in the middle of the Tennessee Titans offense will return to action on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Center Ben Jones hopes he can help the team’s running game return to form as well. Jones has cleared concussion protocol after missing the Titans’ last...
Wichita Eagle

John Elway’s Last Draft as GM Has Helped Torpedo 2022 Broncos

Each week, the Denver Broncos spiral deeper into the abyss that has become the losing culture in the Mile High City for over a half-decade. This Sunday, the 3-8 Broncos travel for a matchup against the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens, who are eight-point favorites in Week 13. While the Broncos limp...
Wichita Eagle

Raiders QB Derek Carr: ‘The Main Word is Improve’

The Las Vegas Raiders have been far from the team they were expected to be -- and wanted to be -- this season. For the first time all season, there's a sign of consistent life, as Las Vegas has won consecutive games for the first time this year, both coming in overtime on the road.
Wichita Eagle

Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Thursday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their second practice of the week and several players returned to action after not participating Wednesday. Chargers S Derwin James (hip), CB Bryce Callahan (groin) and OLB Khalil Mack (rest) each practiced Thursday after being listed as non-participants to start the week. WR...
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Again Defenseless Against Josh Allen, Trail Bills at Halftime

Even a rare punt by Buffalo and another dazzling dose of Marcus Magic at Gillette Stadium can't help the New England Patriots against the Bills. The Bills lead the Pats, 17-7, at halftime of their AFC East showdown. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones, the hero of New England's the win over...
