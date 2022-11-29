Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson?
FOXBORO — Let's be honest, the New England Patriots do not have a roster full of superstars. Still, it's not like the Patriots don't have promising young players, especially after hitting on some draft picks in each of the last two years. ESPN released its “NFL Top 25 under...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos HC Hackett Walks Back Response to Potential QB Change
Although he surrendered offensive play-calling duties, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett still maintains the proverbial nuclear codes — that is, with the team in a sharp nosedive, the power to relegate struggling quarterback Russell Wilson to the bench. Which Hackett won't exercise. Yet. “Right now, no," he told...
1-on-1 with Rams QB coach Zac Robinson on starting John Wolford against the Seattle Seahawks
Curt Sandoval talks to Rams quarterback coach Zac Robinson about the backup quarterbacks, with Matthew Stafford coming out of concussion protocol.
Wichita Eagle
Bills WATCH: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Combine For 10th TD at Patriots
The Buffalo Bills have found the end zone once again on Thursday night at New England. On the first play of the second quarter, the Bills retook the lead after quarterback Josh Allen found Stefon Diggs for a touchdown to go up 10-7. Here's a look at the touchdown ...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs rookie Skyy Moore fumbled punt vs. Rams. This was his response right after
After stepping out of bounds, Kansas City Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore skipped four times and nodded, raising his arm to the crowd following an 18-yard reception against the Los Angeles Rams. The extended celebration, in this instance, was understandable — especially considering what had just happened in the first quarter...
Warriors' Draymond Green says he appreciates fan's pledge to match fine
Draymond Green's $25,000 fine for cursing at a fan this week took a positive twist Friday when the fan defended Green and pledged to match the fine for charity.
Wichita Eagle
Ja’Marr Chase On His Return: ‘I Don’t Think I Can Be Stopped’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals top wide receiver met with the media on Wednesday to update his hip injury. Ja'Marr Chase confirmed that he had a hairline fracture in his hip but did not tear his hip labrum. Chase might have played last Sunday but wanted to take one more week to be sure everything is ok.
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Injury Report: Brown, Okwara Out against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions are getting healthier, as they seek their fifth victory of the season. After being in the league's concussion protocol, both Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah are set to play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, rookie Josh Paschal is also expected to return after addressing a...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Surrender Two Straight Josh Allen TDs, Trail Bills
FOXBORO — Following a bit of rookie magic, the New England Patriots once again find themselves in a deficit to their bitter division rivals. On a chilly night in the northeast, the New England Patriots are embroiled in a pivotal battle with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Justin Fields Trending Towards Week 13 Return vs. Packers
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing Week 12 with a left shoulder injury, Justin Fields appears to be trending towards a return to the Bears lineup for Sunday’s home matchup against the Packers. Fields, who has been dealing with a separated shoulder with partially torn...
Wichita Eagle
Justin Fields’ Return a Case of Risk with Rewards
Justin Fields has shown in the past how well he overcomes injuries. The national semifinals and finals for Ohio State come to mind, when he had hip and rib injuries. Fields will test this again Sunday against the Green Bay Packers and the Bears will count on this ability to heal quickly as he tries to be a binding force, as long as it's not ultimately a disaster for his health.
Wichita Eagle
Ben Jones Back After Lesson in ‘Patience’
NASHVILLE – The man in the middle of the Tennessee Titans offense will return to action on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Center Ben Jones hopes he can help the team’s running game return to form as well. Jones has cleared concussion protocol after missing the Titans’ last...
Wichita Eagle
Robert Quinn’s Knee Injury Could Open Roster Spot for Jordan Davis
PHILADELPHIA – Robert Quinn was fine all week. The Eagles' defensive end never showed up on the team’s injury report. Until Friday. A knee injury will keep the veteran pass rusher out of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, an perhaps longer. The sudden injury could be...
Wichita Eagle
John Elway’s Last Draft as GM Has Helped Torpedo 2022 Broncos
Each week, the Denver Broncos spiral deeper into the abyss that has become the losing culture in the Mile High City for over a half-decade. This Sunday, the 3-8 Broncos travel for a matchup against the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens, who are eight-point favorites in Week 13. While the Broncos limp...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders QB Derek Carr: ‘The Main Word is Improve’
The Las Vegas Raiders have been far from the team they were expected to be -- and wanted to be -- this season. For the first time all season, there's a sign of consistent life, as Las Vegas has won consecutive games for the first time this year, both coming in overtime on the road.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Samuel Jackson, Offensive Lineman, UCF Knights
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Richardson, Cornerback, Tiffin Dragons
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs expected to have Juan Thornhill, guard Joe Thuney available at Bengals Sunday
The Chiefs are on track to have a pair of starters back in action for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) are expected to play in Week 13. “I think so,”...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Thursday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their second practice of the week and several players returned to action after not participating Wednesday. Chargers S Derwin James (hip), CB Bryce Callahan (groin) and OLB Khalil Mack (rest) each practiced Thursday after being listed as non-participants to start the week. WR...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Again Defenseless Against Josh Allen, Trail Bills at Halftime
Even a rare punt by Buffalo and another dazzling dose of Marcus Magic at Gillette Stadium can't help the New England Patriots against the Bills. The Bills lead the Pats, 17-7, at halftime of their AFC East showdown. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones, the hero of New England's the win over...
