Sneaker Releases: Hoka Delivers a New Road-to-Trail Challenger Shoe + More News
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nov. 30, 2022: Hoka is back with another Challenger shoe. The Hoka Challenger ATR 7, which arrives Dec. 1 via Hoka.com, is look described as a brand that’s built “at the intersection of road and trail.” The shoe is executed with lightweight and breathable mesh uppers made with recycled content, soft compression molded EVA midsoles for continuous comfort and outsoles with tightly spaced 4mm lugs that are inspired by gravel tires that were added to deliver improved traction on uneven...
hypebeast.com
Scizor Inspires VØID's Latest Nike Air Force 1 Concept
Continuing to deliver uniquely functional takes on footwear designs, sneaker customizer VØID has now returned with a new Pokémon concept. Focussing on the iconic Nike Air Force 1, the latest design is inspired by Scizor, the Generation II evolution of Scyther. Evolving when Scyther is traded while holding a Metal Coat, the bipedal, dual-type Bug/Steel insectoid Pokémon is known for its red, metallic exoskeleton, retractable forewings, and hind wings.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Receives “Valentine’s Day” Look
Nike is delivering yet another Valentine’s Day sneaker. If there is one shoe that Nike will always support, it’s going to be the Air Force 1 Low. This is a shoe that has survived five decades of sneaker culture, and it remains a fan favorite. At this point, the shoe will forever be a huge part of the Nike brand, and there’s no reason to change that.
This Eco-Friendly Sneaker Brand Released Its Pantone Color of the Year Collection for 2023
Get the Cariuma shoes before they sell out.
Women’s Sneaker Culture Explored in New Book
Ivy Park founder Beyoncé, Sacai designer Chitose Abe, Ambush designer Yoon Ahn, Foot Locker women’s creative director Melody Ehsani, Puma women’s basketball creative director June Ambrose, tennis legend Serena Williams — all have played a role in increasing visibility for women in the sneaker industry. Arriving just in time for holiday gifting, “She Kicks,” $95, shines a light on these women and more, featuring the trailblazing designers, executives, athletes, entrepreneurs and influencers who are changing the footwear game.More from WWDFootwear News Achievement Awards 2022Serena Williams Toasts Audemars Piguet's 'Royal Oak' Book at AP House New YorkFront Row at Puma Futrograde RTW...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night
Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Stadium Green” Revealed: Photos
The Air Force 1 Low is always getting new colorways. One of the best shoes ever created is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. At this point, everyone knows how great this sneaker actually is. It turned 40 years old in 2022, and it has a place in not just sneaker culture, but pop culture as well. Additionally, it is just very easy to wear.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Vachetta Tan” Coming Soon
The Nike Air Force 1 Low is getting a new Fall colorway. Perhaps the greatest sneaker of all time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a truly phenomenal silhouette that fans have loved for a very long time. In fact, this year is special for the shoe, as it is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Any anniversary is a big one, but 40 years is a special mark.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets “Technicolor” Offering
Another Nike Air Force 1 Low is on the way. There are some incredibly iconic sneakers that have come out of the Nike and Jordan Brand over the last few decades. One of those shoes is none other than the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and since that time, it has received a ton of amazing colorways.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 1 “Ugly Duckling” Shows Up In “Pecan/Yellow Ochre”
The Nike Air Max 1 has been celebrating its 35th anniversary all throughout 2022. And while the silhouette hasn’t returned to its original form, it has made references to past releases–both its own and other swoosh-branded counterparts. Before the year ends, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design is expected to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mushroom” Unveiled
The Billie Eilish Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to drop soon. Billie Eilish has become one of the biggest pop stars in the entire world over the last few years. Her ascent seemed to come out of nowhere, very fast. Having said that, Eilish has been able to build quite the repertoire when it comes to brand deals.
ETOnline.com
Kate Middleton’s Go-To Superga Sneakers Are Majorly On Sale for $30 at Amazon's Cyber Monday Event
Kate Middleton is often pictured wearing effortless flats or sensible black heels, but we all have that one pair of everyday shoes we slip on endlessly. For the Princess of Wales, those are her Superga sneakers. The pair of white, low top classic sneakers have been spotted on Middleton countless times — and better yet, they are currently 54% off at Amazon. For Cyber Monday, you can snag the 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for just $30.
Complex
Telfar and Moose Knuckles Reconnect for Second Capsule Collection
Telfar and Moose Knuckles are back for round two. The NYC-based brand, founded by Telfar Clemens, has reunited with the Canadian outerwear specialist on a winter-ready capsule. The collection offers a mix of unisex ready-to-wear pieces as well as new iterations of the iconic Shopping Bags. Clemens said the range is anchored by “weather-resistant silhouettes that embody ostentatious anonymity”—an aesthetic that is widely associated with New York style.
Complex
Jerry Lorenzo Confirms New Direction for Fear of God x Adidas
It’s been nearly two years since Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo joined Adidas, and while there hasn’t been much product output yet, an announcement made today provides some clarity on the partnership. After the debut of Adidas Basketball’s new “Remember the Why” campaign last week, Fear of...
Complex
French Fashion House Jacquemus Unveils Highly-Anticipated Tekla Collab
French fashion house Jacquemus has teamed up with Tekla for a collection of sleepwear pieces and products for the home. Rooted in the shared values held by both brands, the whimsical capsule combines Jacquemus’ playful approach with Tekla’s signature pieces. Captured against the dramatic landscape of Nonza beach...
Complex
Carhartt WIP Partners With Liberty London For Paisley Travel Capsule
Heritage English fabric makers Liberty of London have teamed with Carhartt WIP for Fall/Winter 2022, creating a five-piece capsule that ushers in the festive season. Drawing on Liberty Fabric’s rich archive of designs, the collaboration is led by a two-piece paisley pyjama set inspired by Carhartt WIP’s classic chore coat, while the corresponding pant features a hammer loop and knee panel detailing. These items are further complemented by a Carhartt WIP made with Liberty Fabric sleeping mask, complete in the same purple, tan and gold colour pallet.
Complex
Nike Sues Designers Kool Kiy & Omi for Trademark Infringement
Nike has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against two popular sneaker designers and the manufacturer of their footwear. The Swoosh filed yesterday in the southern district of New York a lawsuit that spans six different complaints. Nike says defendants Nickwon Arvinger and David Weeks of By Kiy LLC (aka Kool Kiy) and Bill Omar Carrasquillo of Reloaded Merch LLC (Omi aka “Omi in a Hellcat”) have been “promoting, copying, and selling” Nike’s designs, namely the Air Jordan 1 and Dunk, as their own.
