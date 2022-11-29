ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KVIA

Mexico beats Saudi Arabia, narrowly misses out on Knockout round

LUSAIL, Qatar - The Mexican national team defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their final match of the group stage - and missing out in dramatic fashion of advancing to the next round. In the other game of the group - Argentina defeated Poland 2-0, meaning that the European country finished...
New York Post

US win over Netherlands could be boon for American soccer

The United States men’s national team is fighting this World Cup on two fronts. There’s the immense challenge on the ground in Qatar, where the underdog Americans — after meeting expectations by advancing through the group stage — will take on the Netherlands on Saturday in the Round of 16 in Al Rayyan, seeking their first quarterfinal berth since 2002. Then there’s the progress occurring in how the U.S. team is recognized on the global soccer stage (much more credibly, thank you very much) and the growing support it is receiving back home. The movement is being catalyzed everywhere kids are strapping...
WSB Radio

Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate...
KVIA

Countries with the highest rates of public-sector corruption

Countries with the highest rates of public-sector corruption. Public-sector corruption is often felt before it is seen. It is carried out in private agreements and manifests publicly at polling stations, jails, hospitals, banks, and government buildings—places not all people have direct or consistent familiarity with. While there are certainly...
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Residents face new reality in retaken Kherson

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — When Ukraine wrested back Kherson from Russian occupiers nearly a month ago, it was a moment of glory and pride, hailed as the beginning of the end of the war. But hardship for the city’s residents was far from over. Though free from Russia’s...

