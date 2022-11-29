ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The West Virginia Daily News

Obituary: Earnest Elles “Earnie” Wyant, 72

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGPLd_0jRWY2aE00

WYANT

Earnest Elles “Earnie” Wyant, 72, of Organ Cave, WV, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident.

Earnie was born July 13, 1950, in Eakley, OK, and raised in Pueblo, CO. He was the son of the late Isaac Elles Wyant and Clara Willingham Wyant McBride. He was a graduate of Pueblo South High School in 1968, Bluefield State College in 1984, and received an Associate in Science from George Washington University. Earnie was a member of the Zions Light Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and was a member of the choir. He was also a proud member of the Greenbrier Camp of Gideons International.

Earnie served his country for thirty years in the US Navy and US Navy Reserves, retiring with the rank of Master Chief Hospital Corpsman in 2001. He served two tours in Vietnam aboard the USS Midway and served in the first Gulf War. After his ten years of active duty, Earnie also spent time as a Capitol Police Officer in Washington, DC. Earnie worked as a Laboratory Technologist at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, before becoming the Laboratory Manager for B.U.T.A. He then worked in the lab at ABB, until his retirement.

In addition to his parents, Earnie was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Wyant (Ebby) and Bill Wyant; and stepfather, Dave McBride.

Survivors are his loving, devoted wife of forty-seven years, Vicki Toothman Wyant; son, Matthew Wyant of Ronceverte, WV; daughter, Tara Wyant of Richmond, VA; granddaughter, Hayley Wyant of Ghent, WV; adoptive sister, Tammy McBride; sisters-in-law, Robbie Wilson (Bob) of Organ Cave, WV, Tammy Allen (Dale) of Lewisburg, WV, and Virginia Wyant; uncles, Eugene Wyant (Pam) and Benny Wyant (Marlene); as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Zions Light Baptist Church, Ronceverte, WV, with Pastor Gary Baker officiating. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, Lewisburg, WV. Burial will follow the service, Saturday, at the McLean Cemetery, Ronceverte, WV.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Gideons International, PO Box 1380, Lewisburg, WV 24901, in Earnie’s Memory.

Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

The post Obituary: Earnest Elles “Earnie” Wyant, 72 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
The West Virginia Daily News

Obituary: Ethel Montague Piercy, 99

PIERCY Ethel Montague Piercy, 99, of Lewisburg, WV, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Peyton Hospice House, Lewisburg, WV. Born October 28, 1923, in Keiffer, WV, she was the daughter of the late Emory Clyde Hayslette and Lennie Walker Hayslette. Mrs. Piercy had worked as a Nurses Aide for Greenbrier Valley Hospital, in […] The post Obituary: Ethel Montague Piercy, 99 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
LEWISBURG, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

Obituary: Beverly Dawn Tinney

TINNEY Beverly Dawn Tinney of Lewisburg, WV, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, WV. She was a daughter of the late Ralph Turner Tinney and Elvin Marie Hopkins Tinney. Dawn was of the Christian faith and loved going to church. Dawn loved listening to music, especially Elvis. She enjoyed […] The post Obituary: Beverly Dawn Tinney appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
LEWISBURG, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

Obituary: Charles Franklin Finley, 92

FINLEY Charles Franklin Finley, 92, of Richmond, VA, formerly of Lewisburg, WV, died Sunday, November 27, 2022. Frank was born November 23, 1930, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late Paul L. and Dortha Harris Finley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Finley; parents, Paul L. Finley, A. […] The post Obituary: Charles Franklin Finley, 92 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
RICHMOND, VA
The West Virginia Daily News

Obituary: James Albert Russell, 75

RUSSELL James Albert Russell, 75, died unexpectedly on November 24, 2022, at his home in Alderson, Greenbrier County, WV, with his wife by his side. He had been in excellent health, enjoying his many friendships and golf, right up until recent hip replacement surgery. Healing well, he was talking about plans for the months and […] The post Obituary: James Albert Russell, 75 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
ALDERSON, WV
Franklin County Free Press

Casandra A Myers obituary 1986~2022

Mrs. Casandra A Myers (Sanders), 35, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Doey’s House in Hagerstown, MD, following a 2-year battle with cancer. Born November 8, 1986 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Barry W. Sanders (Sandi) of Rockville, MD and Sherry L. (Crist) Sanders (Bill Hammond) of Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Kathy J Smith-Mellott obituary 1971~2022

Mrs. Kathy J Smith-Mellott (Richardson), 51, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 in her home, following a year long battle with cancer. Born October 21, 1971 in Fairfield, PA, she was the daughter of Mary Jo (Sites) Richardson and the late Robert Richardson, Sr. Kathy graduated from...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Morgan C Tosten obituary 1997~2022

Morgan C Tosten, 25, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 24, 1997 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Michael and Lydia (Caratozzola) Tosten of Chambersburg. She attended Franklin Learning Center in her early years. Morgan enjoyed watching her massive DVD...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Doris J McKenzie obituary 1931~2022

Doris J McKenzie, 91, a guest at The Shook Home and formerly of New Franklin, passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at the nursing home. Born July 6, 1931 in Guilford Township, she was a daughter of the late Ralph K. and Blanche Statler Small. Early in her life...
The West Virginia Daily News

Obituary: Bernard (Bernie) William Mines, 51

MINES Bernard (Bernie) William Mines, 51, of White Sulphur Springs, WV, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home. Bernie was born September 2, 1971, in Ft. Knox, KY, and was the son of Betty Griffith and the late Bobby Lee Mines. Mr. Mines was a general laborer and landscaper. He attended the […] The post Obituary: Bernard (Bernie) William Mines, 51 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

Logan Robertson Graduates From Shenandoah University

WINCHESTER, VA. (VR) – Logan Robertson, of Hot Springs, VA, was among the 1,204 students who graduated from Shenandoah University during the 2021-22 academic year. Robertson earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology. Shenandoah had 236 August 2021 graduates, 332 December 2021 graduates and 636 May 2022 graduates. Shenandoah’s 2022 commencement ceremony took place on […] The post Logan Robertson Graduates From Shenandoah University appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
WINCHESTER, VA
The West Virginia Daily News

The Virginia Opry to feature two Christmas shows

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WVDN) – The Virginia Opry will perform two Christmas shows, “White Christmas with Bill Pinkney’s Original Drifters” at The Historic Masonic Theatre and its “30th Anniversary Show” at the Natural Bridge Historic Hotel and Conference Center. Bill Pinkney’s Original Drifters, the Rock ‘n’ Rock Roll Hall of Fame group, will perform its […] The post The Virginia Opry to feature two Christmas shows appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

Courthouse transactions 11-28-22

Marriages Zackery Ben Webb to Katelin Elizabeth Withrow John Alfred Taylor to Autumn Babe Armbrester Erika Dawn Swann to Brittany Lianne Phillips Fiduciary notes Brenda G. Walker named executrix of the estate of Laten Charles Walker Evangeline Miller named administratrix of the estate of Carla Charlene Kirby Sheriff Bruce Sloan named executor C.T.A. of the […] The post Courthouse transactions 11-28-22 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

Santa pays a visit to the West Virginia Daily News

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Santa Claus made a special appearance at the West Virginia Daily News on Thursday, Dec. 1. Good ole’ Saint Nick helped the Daily News welcome children from the community with treats, toys and a special moment with the jolly, big guy. Kids lined up to meet Santa and tell him what they’d […] The post Santa pays a visit to the West Virginia Daily News appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

Attorney General sets December mobile office hours

CHARLESTON (WVDN) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with Greenbrier County residents, as well as residents in other parts of central and southeastern West Virginia, in December-discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers-talk one-on-one with our […] The post Attorney General sets December mobile office hours appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

Echoes of the Past: the undeclared champion of the world

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The West Virginia News, The Greenbrier Independent, White Sulphur Star and other publications archived since 1852. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original form and do not reflect the […] The post Echoes of the Past: the undeclared champion of the world appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

First Baptist Church of White Sulphur Springs to celebrate pastoral anniversary

First Baptist Church in White Sulphur Springs announces a celebration of Rev. Greg E. Scott’s 14th anniversary of pastoral service on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. On Saturday, there will be a gospel concert featuring the New Life Fellowship NBC Choir, of Charleston, and the church’s own Tracy Wimmer of White Sulphur Springs. […] The post First Baptist Church of White Sulphur Springs to celebrate pastoral anniversary appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

Greenbrier County 4-H clubs hold annual achievement program

CRAWLEY (WVDN) – On Sunday, Nov. 6, parents, 4-H members, and 4-H volunteer leaders participated in the Annual Greenbrier County 4-H Achievement Program held at Western Greenbrier Middle School to celebrate the achievements of the 2021-2022 4-H year. Prior to the Achievement Program, 4-H officers’ training for newly elected club officers was led by county […] The post Greenbrier County 4-H clubs hold annual achievement program appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

Echoes of the Past: New Yarid’s construction, happy hunters and Nazi gold

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The West Virginia News, The Greenbrier Independent, White Sulphur Star and other publications archived since 1852. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original form and do not reflect the […] The post Echoes of the Past: New Yarid’s construction, happy hunters and Nazi gold appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
LEWISBURG, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

Local DAR chapter holds November meeting

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The monthly meeting of the General Andrew Lewis Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was called to order on Nov. 17 by First Vice Regent Barbara Holt. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Holt introduced the speaker, who was well known to the club — Member Ruth Sturgill presented a program […] The post Local DAR chapter holds November meeting appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
BECKLEY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

Ascend West Virginia announces expansion to Elkins

Ascend West Virginia, a remote work program, is expanding. In a press conference on Nov. 29, program founders and other officials announced that the greater Elkins area is joining Ascend’s three other locations in Morgantown, the Eastern Panhandle and the Greenbrier Valley. During the round-table discussion, the application period to join the program at the […] The post Ascend West Virginia announces expansion to Elkins appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
ELKINS, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy