Obituary: Earnest Elles “Earnie” Wyant, 72

Earnest Elles “Earnie” Wyant, 72, of Organ Cave, WV, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident.

Earnie was born July 13, 1950, in Eakley, OK, and raised in Pueblo, CO. He was the son of the late Isaac Elles Wyant and Clara Willingham Wyant McBride. He was a graduate of Pueblo South High School in 1968, Bluefield State College in 1984, and received an Associate in Science from George Washington University. Earnie was a member of the Zions Light Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and was a member of the choir. He was also a proud member of the Greenbrier Camp of Gideons International.

Earnie served his country for thirty years in the US Navy and US Navy Reserves, retiring with the rank of Master Chief Hospital Corpsman in 2001. He served two tours in Vietnam aboard the USS Midway and served in the first Gulf War. After his ten years of active duty, Earnie also spent time as a Capitol Police Officer in Washington, DC. Earnie worked as a Laboratory Technologist at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, before becoming the Laboratory Manager for B.U.T.A. He then worked in the lab at ABB, until his retirement.

In addition to his parents, Earnie was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Wyant (Ebby) and Bill Wyant; and stepfather, Dave McBride.

Survivors are his loving, devoted wife of forty-seven years, Vicki Toothman Wyant; son, Matthew Wyant of Ronceverte, WV; daughter, Tara Wyant of Richmond, VA; granddaughter, Hayley Wyant of Ghent, WV; adoptive sister, Tammy McBride; sisters-in-law, Robbie Wilson (Bob) of Organ Cave, WV, Tammy Allen (Dale) of Lewisburg, WV, and Virginia Wyant; uncles, Eugene Wyant (Pam) and Benny Wyant (Marlene); as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Zions Light Baptist Church, Ronceverte, WV, with Pastor Gary Baker officiating. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, Lewisburg, WV. Burial will follow the service, Saturday, at the McLean Cemetery, Ronceverte, WV.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Gideons International, PO Box 1380, Lewisburg, WV 24901, in Earnie’s Memory.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

