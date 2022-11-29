ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PCHS NHS students ask for community help to meet 50,000 pound food drive goal

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay
TownLift
 3 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — The annual PCHS Food Drive hosted by the Park City High School National Honor Society is currently underway, and students are asking for the community’s help to reach their donation goal.

Students at PCHS are participating in a World Cup-themed food drive, where each class has been assigned a different country and is engaging in a friendly competition to secure the most donations.

“In the past, we’ve had ‘Hunger Games’ themes. We’ve had Super Bowl themes, just so we can create a fun, competitive dynamic in which every second class period competes against every other second period class period throughout the school to see who can donate the most food items,” Noah Canada, a member of the PCHS NHS Board said. “So far, we’ve had a pretty amazing turnout.”

Last year the students were able to collect over 35,000 pounds of food over the course of two weeks, but this year they want to up the ante. PCHS has partnered with every school in the Park City School District to help them reach their goal of collecting 50,000 pounds of food.

“We know it’s going to be a cold winter, and it’s truly devastating when during the holiday season, people don’t even have the basic necessities,” Canada said. “So, the reality is we’re not setting this 50,000 Point goal simply because we want to outdo what we did last year, we’re setting it because that’s the need in the community right now and it would mean the world to us if we could fill that need.”

Starting today, PCHS NHS students will be stationed outside of The Market at Park City, Smith’s, and Fresh Market, from 3-8 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday and from 7:30-8 p.m. every Saturday until December 16 to collect donations from community members as they shop.  Community members can also drop off non-perishable food and hygiene items in bins placed in front of all PCSD schools.

All of the food collected will be donated to the Christian Center of Park City and the Summit County Peace House.


