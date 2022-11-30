ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 21 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week

By Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

1. This is Big Jake, the world's tallest horse:

Big Jake was 6 feet 11 inches and weighed 2,600 pounds. He died last year, sadly.

Carrie Antlfinger / AP

2. And this is the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity:

It's located in India and is 600 feet high.

Sam Panthaky / AFP via Getty Images

3. This particular breed of sheep, known as hissar, is famous for its large, ample buttocks:

As you can plainly see.

Olga Seifutdinova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. In 2011, Peter Glazebrook grew the world's largest onion, which weighed in at 18 pounds:

Adorable.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

5. And here's my man again in 2015 at the World's Heaviest Marrow competition with his 115-pound big boy:

Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images

6. This is a close-up of some well-worn pebbles on the surface of Mars:

NASA/JPL-Caltech / MSSS / Kevin M. Gill

7. This is Samantha Ramsdell, the woman with the world's largest mouth gape:

It measures 2.56 inches in width.

RW / MediaPunch

8. This is how big Greenland actually is compared with how big it appears on most maps:

Still kinda big, but not gigantic.

u/Basic_Sir5857 / thetruesize.com / Via reddit.com

9. Before CGI, this is how MGM filmed its iconic movie intro:

John Kobal Foundation / Getty Images

You know, this one:

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

10. This right here is what one of the Titanic 's lifeboats looked like before the passengers were rescued:

Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

11. This is how big Plymouth Rock is in real life:

Hmm. Hmm.

u/catbehindbars / Via reddit.com

12. This is a picture from Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address. Can you spot Abe?

Library of Congress / Getty Images

13. There's a movie theater in Switzerland that lets you rent out beds to watch a movie in:

Thoughts on this, folks?

Pathe Schweiz / Facebook / Via Facebook: patheschweiz

14. In 1964, Randy Gardner, pictured here, set the world record for the longest time without sleeping after staying awake 264 hours:

Those items next to him are objects he would identify throughout the experiment to show he was still lucid.

Don Cravens / Getty Images

15. This is what 1,500 Jenga pieces balancing on one single piece look like:

u/kelvin214 / Via reddit.com

16. This is what the nuclear bombing of Nagasaki, Japan, looked like from the ground:

Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

17. This is what a 100-sided die looks like:

u/mblaster_05 / Via reddit.com

18. In the early 1950s, the A.C. Gilbert Co. sold a children's toy called the Gilbert U-238 Atomic Energy Lab. It contained actual radioactive material, encouraging children to create their own nuclear reactions. It was quickly taken off the shelves:

Graphic House / Getty Images

19. This is the Barringer crater, an enormous crater created in Arizona by a meteor 50,000 years ago:

You see those tiny, tiny cars on the edge of the crater?

Chris Saulit / Getty Images

20. This year, the Pabst Brewing Co. sold an 1,844-can pack of Pabst Blue Ribbon to commemorate the beer's founding in 1844:

I will be drinking this when the USA wins the World Cup.

u/happyjacket3113 / Via reddit.com

21. And, finally, there's an ancient Egyptian statue at the Field Museum in Chicago that looks just like Michael Jackson:

This is essential knowledge.

Kamil Krzaczynski / Kamil Krzaczynski / EPA / Shutterstock

