Cardi B Opened Up About How Offset Is Doing Following Takeoff's Death, And It's Heartbreaking

Related
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
David Archuleta Had A Brilliant Response To The Haters Who Walked Out Of His Show For Mentioning He's Queer
"If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me."
This Clip Of Good Morning America Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Backstage Has Resurfaced And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts
Following news of their alleged affair, people are having a field day with the clip.
Will Smith Stepped Out For The "Emancipation" Red Carpet After Saying He "Loses Sleep" Over The Movie Possibly Being Affected By The Oscars Slap
Will Smith hasn't stepped out for an event since the Oscars in March.
Jennifer Garner Posed For A Rare Photo With Her Daughter Violet, And They Legit Look Like Twins
I love how they were twinning!
15 Hysterical Photos That Prove That If You Want To Laugh Like Never Before, You Should Just Go To A Wedding!
These weddings had some unbelievably funny moments.
Nick Cannon Gave A Health Update To Fans After Coming Down With Pneumonia
"I promised myself I would never be back at this place again..."
14 Celebs Who Did A HUGE Favor For Other Celebs Before They Were Super Famous
When Chadwick Boseman was a college student, he couldn't afford to attend the prestigious summer program he was accepted into, so his mentor called up her friend Denzel Washington — who agreed to cover the tuition for Chadwick and his peers.
Here's What "Disenchanted" Cast Looked Like Before Starring In The Film
It's like no time has passed at all.
People Are Sharing Their Most Awkward Job Interview Stories
"I face-planted into the muddy ground in front of maybe 700 16- to 18-year-olds ending their school day."
Lauren Sanchez Wears Tight Black Mini On Date Night With Jeff Bezos As They Hold Hands: Photos
Lauren Sanchez, 52, looked incredible in an eye-catching black mini dress, in photos taken during a recent outing with Jeff Bezos. The dark-haired beauty also wore a long black coat and heels as she and her 58-year-old billionaire boyfriend visited Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles for a special date night. She had her long hair down and showed off red nails as she accessorized with a necklace and earrings.
Charlie Puth Went Instagram Official With His Girlfriend Brooke Sansone And The Pics Have People Sliding Down The Wall, Crying
"My back sliding down the wall rn ngl."
This Post Is For Anyone Who Is Absolutely In Their Feelings Over Wednesday And Enid From "Wednesday"
I just really need to talk about Emma Myers and Jenna Ortega's amazing chemistry in Wednesday.
"Everyone Sugar-Coated Everything": Parents Are Sharing The Lies They Were Told About Having Kids, And It Is Eye-Opening
"Let's normalize hating being pregnant but still loving your baby."
"The Inspection" Star Jeremy Pope Reflected On Auditioning And Getting Rejected For "Empire"
"I was thinking, ' I'm about to sing, I'll be the middle son... ' and I didn't get it."
Literally Just 64 Tweets From This Month That I Cannot Stop Thinking About
"My favorite thing to cook for a man is a knuckle sandwich!"
17 Celebs Who Went To Regular School While Working
While filming That '70s Show, Mila Kunis would "take an 8 a.m. bio class, dissect [her] animal, and then run to work."
BuzzFeed
23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0